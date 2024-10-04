About Cookies on This Site

Conductos

Los conductos de LG son una solución de refrigeración y calefacción oculta que proporciona un control óptimo de la temperatura sin afectar a la estética interior.

Conducto empotrado en el techo

Conducto
empotrado en el
techo

Solución de refrigeración invisible adecuada para instalaciones con requisitos estéticos en el interior

Características Gama
Características
Más información
Funcionamiento en múltiples estancias

La función de control de la presión estática externa (ESP) puede hacer que el caudal de aire se controle fácilmente con el control remoto inalámbrico. El motor BLDC puede controlar la velocidad del ventilador y el caudal de aire independientemente de la presión estática externa. No se necesitan accesorios adicionales para controlar el flujo de aire.

Control de ESP

Control de ESP

/es/business/unidades-interiores-conductos

Instalación flexible (solo conducto de baja presión)

El nuevo conducto de baja presión permite la entrada de aire en la parte trasera o inferior en condiciones de instalación.

Conductos UV Nano

Conductos UV Nano

(1) Resultado de un test llevado a cabo por un laboratorio externo sobre la eficiencia de la luz UV LED en cuanto a la eliminación de bacterias (Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis y klebsiella pneumoniae) del ventilador del producto en unas condiciones específicas (entre ellas, exposición durante 4 horas, la unidad exterior no estaba conectada y no consideración del efecto del ciclo refrigerante). El porcentaje de eficiencia puede variar en un entorno de uso del producto real. El test se ha realizado con respecto a diversos puntos del ventilador a los que enfocan las fuentes de luz UV LED incorporadas, pero no sobre el aire que libera el producto o el aire del ambiente. El ventilador del producto lleva incorporado 4 luces UV LED que cubren el 95% de la superfície del ventilador. La eficiencia en la eliminación de bacterias puede variar dependiendo de la distancia entre el ventilador y las fuentes de luz UV LED.

Línea de ductos ocultos en el techo

