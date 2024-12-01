Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Movimiento Smart green

¿Qué es Smart Green?

El movimiento Smart Green España es un proyecto que aúna personas, empresas, instituciones y organismos educativos para combatir el cambio climático a través de la regeneración de ecosistemas.


AQUÍ TE LO CUENTA NUESTRO CEO JAIME DE JARAÍZ

Movimiento Smart GREEN

Nuestras metas

La Tierra se encuentra en situación de emergencia climática y con Smart Green, queremos adquirir el compromiso de alcanzar entre todos un futuro sostenible a un coste marginal y de manera altruista, para crear un movimiento social que utilice la tecnología como medio para alcanzar su objetivo.

Lavado y Secado

Plantar 47 millones de árboles

La única tecnología capaz de absorber eficazmente el CO2 de la atmósfera son los árboles.
Frigoríficos y congeladores

Repoblar 47 millones de abejas

Recuperar la abeja ibérica para reestablecer la vegetación y flora de nuestro país.

Televisores

Recuperar los fondos marinos

El fondo marino es el hogar de miles de especies vegetales y animales.

Movimiento Smart GREEN

Lo que hemos hecho

Descubre en el mapa todos los lugares en los que hemos actuado

Movimiento Smart green

Un compromiso compartido

Somos un gran equipo de todo tipo de entidades, pero sobre todo de personas. Contamos con la ayuda de numerosos aliados que apoyan a la sostenibilidad y apuestan por el movimiento Smart Green. ¡Gracias a todos ellos!

Únete al movimiento Smart Green

Las grandes causas necesitan grandes alianzas. Vivimos una situación de emergecnia climática y LG ha dado un paso al frente tomando parte de la forma más directa posible. Pero no es suficiente, son las empresas en conjunto quienes tienen que liderar este cambio. Por eso queremos pedirte ayuda para salvar juntos el planeta. Únete al movimiento Smart Green en cualquiera de sus proyectos.

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO