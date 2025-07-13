Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Movimiento Smart Green

Un proyecto que aúna personas, empresas, instituciones y organismos educativos para combatir el cambio climático regenerando  ecosistemas.

La emergencia climática es una realidad

Se nos agota el tiempo para encontrar una solución contra la emergencia climática, ya que la Tierra está al borde del colapso medioambiental. En LG tenemos claro que el camino se hace al andar; por eso en 2017 decidimos que era momento de actuar. Y pusimos todos nuestros esfuerzos y nuestra voluntad en regenerar ecosistemas.

Tenemos que salvar el planeta

El CO2, en punto de no retorno
El CO2, en punto de
no retorno

Las concentraciones de C02 superan las 424 partes por millón.

Transición energética impagable
Transición energética
impagable

Requeriría destinar el 20% del PIB mundial, aproximadamente.

Expolio de recursos
Expolio
de recursos

Necesitamos casi 2 planetas para nuestra demanda desmedida de recursos.

Dependencia de combustibles fósiles
Dependencia de
combustibles fósiles

Representan un 82% del consumo energético mundial.

¿Qué hacemos con el CO2 que ya existe?

El CO2 es el principal responsable del cambio climático en la historia geológica de la Tierra. En las últimas décadas, la temperatura global de la Tierra ha aumentado. Esto se debe a la acumulación de gases de efecto invernadero, tales como el dióxido de carbono (CO2) o el metano (CH4), además de los que existen de forma natural en la atmósfera. En la era preindustrial las partes por millón (ppm) oscilaban entre 260 – 280 ppm. Y se mantuvieron estables durante dos millones y medio de años. Sin embargo, el 7 de marzo de 2025 las concentraciones de CO2 alcanzaron las 430,6 ppm, el dato más alto desde que existen registros.

Reducir a 0 las emisiones antes de 2050 requiere cambios profundos, globales y a todos los niveles: social, institucional e industrial. Aunque esto se consiga, desde LG apostamos por potenciar la absorción natural de la Tierra con el objetivo de alcanzar el punto de equilibrio de 280 partes por millón. Para ello, debemos ayudar a la naturaleza a incrementar su capacidad de absorción actual de CO2 mediante la regeneración de ecosistemas marinos y terrestres.

Todos somos Smart Green

Siempre hemos tenido claro que debíamos pensar en grande e ir más allá. De esa voluntad y ese convencimiento, nació Smart Green, un movimiento que pretende inspirar a toda la sociedad, desde los individuos a la administración pública, las empresas, organizaciones y la comunidad científica, a tomar acción directa contra el cambio climático.

Nuestra labor de divulgación y “reclutamiento” a través del movimiento se ha materializado en varias líneas de actuación. Todas ellas con un total enfoque a la acción y fundamentadas y respaldadas por la ciencia, a través de los colaboradores expertos que nos acompañan en este camino.

Smart Green Trees

Smart Green Trees

Repoblar 48 millones de árboles cada año

Saber más
Smart Green Bees

Smart Green Bees

Repoblar 48 millones de abejas

Saber más
Smart Green Seas

Smart Green Seas

Recuperar el Mediterráneo

Saber más
