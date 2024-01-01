Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Fagyos Napok

LG Fagyos Napok

BEFAGYASZTOTTUK monitoraink árait!

Promóció időtartama:
2023. november 9. – 2024. február 9.

Válasszon most dermesztően jó áron monitort az LG Webáruház kínálatából, ingyenes házhoz szállítással!

 

Egy LG monitor okos választás munkához, tanuláshoz és játékhoz egyaránt, amit egyáltalán nem megszokott lefagyva látni. Páratlan képminőségű és teljesítményű készülékeinknek ezúttal is mindössze az árát fagyasztottuk be.

Válassza ki kedvenc eszközét kiemelt monitor ajánlatainkból az LG Fagyos Napok alatt, és szerezze be az ideális társat az otthoni irodába, vagy készüljön fel már most dermesztően jó áron a tökéletes ajándékkal szeretteinek!

A kedvezményeken felül vegye igénybe ingyenes házhoz szállítás szolgáltatásunkat, és egyenesen íróasztaláig repítjük a kiválasztott terméket.

Akciós ajánlataink kizárólag az alább felsorolt készülékekre érvényes az LG Webáruházban 2023. november 9. – 2024. február 9. között, vagy a készlet erejéig történő vásárlások esetén vehetők igénybe!

Az ajánlatban szereplő készletek elérhetősége limitált, az árak változtatásának jogát fenntartjuk. A felsorolt kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel nem vonhatók össze!