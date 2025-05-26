Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Hétvégi villámakció!

 

 


Hétvégi villámakció!

 

10% kedvezmény regisztrált vásárlóknak
a promócióban résztvevő termékekre
az LG Webáruházban.

 

Promóció időtartama: 
2025. május 23. 12:00 – május 26. 12:00

<br><b>Hétvégi villámakció!</b> Részletek
UltraGear Gaming monitor
MyView Smart monitor
UltraWide monitor
UltraFine UHD 4K és 5K monitor
Full HD és QHD monitor
TV monitor

Az LG ajánlatai Önnek

Tapasztalat

Tegye jobbá az életet tippjeinkkel.

Egy asztalon a naplementés ablaknál UltraGear Monitor gaming jelenettel a kijelzőn.

A gaming monitor új műfaja

A 34GS95QE és 39GS95QE Ultragear monitorok egymás mellé helyezve.

VADONATÚJ 800R OLED

Egy nő okos monitor előtt ülve az asztalnál a távirányító gombjait nyomkodja.

Egy képernyő.
Végtelen számú lehetőség

LG összes monitorok

Az elegáns formatervezés találkozása az élenjáró kijelző-technológiával – ez lehetne az LG monitorok rövid meghatározása. Büszkén ajánljuk figyelmébe kiemelkedő képminőségű LED háttérvilágítású IPS paneles monitorainkat, amelyekre 72 órás zéró pixel garanciát kínálunk.

Gaming monitorok