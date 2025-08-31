Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Több mint erőteljes szívóerő

 

Ismerje meg az új LG állóporszívó kínálatot,
és válassza az Önhöz legjobban illőt!

Több mint erőteljes szívóerő Fedezze fel a kínálatot

Viszlát kézi ürítés!

 

Élvezze az LG CordZero™ A9T állóporszívó
egyszerű és kényelmes automata tartályürítő
rendszerének előnyeit!

Viszlát kézi ürítés! Ismerje meg

Takarítás és Töltés egy időben

 

Az LG CordZero™ A9K állóporszívó két cserélhető
akkumulátorának köszönhetően egyszerre takaríthat
az egyik akkumulátorral, miközben a másikat tölti.

Takarítás és Töltés egy időben Tudjon meg többet

Erőteljes szívóerő elegáns
és kompakt kialakításban

 

A helytakarékos LG CordZero™ A9 állóporszívó
könnyen használható és egyszerűen tárolható.

Erőteljes szívóerő elegáns<br>és kompakt kialakításban Ismerje meg
Az LG ajánlatai Önnek

Porszívók

Az LG porszívókkal egyszerűen tarthatja fenn otthona tisztaságát. Az LG porszívók kompakt méretüknek és nagy szívóerejüknek köszönhetően teszik egyszerre kényelmessé és hatékonnyá a takarítást. Ismerje meg az LG porszívó kínálatát.