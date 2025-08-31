Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
CordZero™ A9K Álló porszívó Kompressor™ technológiával

Jellemzők

Galéria

Műszaki adatok

Vélemények

Hol kapható?

Támogatás

CordZero™ A9K Álló porszívó Kompressor™ technológiával

CordZero™ A9K Álló porszívó Kompressor™ technológiával

A9K-CORE3S
Fő tulajdonságok

  • Intenzív szívóerő
  • Por kompresszor
  • Dual PowerPack™
  • Thumb Touch Control™ - Vezérlés egy ujjal
  • 5-lépcsős szűrőrendszer
  • Kivehető és mosható szűrők
Több
Gran poder de succión, para una limpieza en profundidad

Intenzív szívóerő az átható tisztaságért

A Smart Inverter Motor™ és az Axial Turbo Cyclone™ rendszer kombinációja szétválasztja a levegőt és a port, ezzel biztosítva az intenzív szívóerőt.

*A termék képe illusztráció, és a tényleges terméktől eltérhet.

Limpieza potente y duradera

Megbízható és Erőteljes Tisztítási Technológia

A szénkefe nélküli Smart Inverter Motor™ minimális mechanikai súrlódást eredményez működés közben. Ez fokozza a motor tartósságát, így az LG 10 év alkatrészgaranciát kínál rá.

*A termék képe illusztráció, és a tényleges terméktől eltérhet.

Kompressor™ technológia

Tömörítse össze a port és a hajszálakat, Ürítse ritkábban a tartályt

Takarítson hatékonyabban és ürítse kevesebbszer a tartályt! A Kompressor™ technológia megduplázza a tartály kapacitását, így hosszabb ideig porszívózhat.*

Kompressor™ technológia a maximális tartálykapacitásért.

*Az Intertek által felügyelt LG belső tesztelési eredmények alapján. A Kompressor™ technológiával felszerelt A9 típusú porszívó tartályának kapacitását tesztelték Turbo fokozaton. A macskaszőrt (Maine Coon fajta) a kézi tömörítési funkcióval többször leszívták és összenyomták, amíg a tartály megtelt. A „2,4-szeres” tömörítési hatékonyságot úgy számították ki, hogy összehasonlították a tömörített macskaszőr súlyát a nem tömörített macskaszőr tömegével (mindkettő azonos térfogatú). A tényleges tartálykapacitás (tömörítési hatékonyság) a működési környezettől függően változhat.

A termék képe illusztráció, és a tényleges terméktől eltérhet.

Carga y aspira al mismo tiempo

Takarítás és Töltés egy időben

A készülékhez két cserélhető akkumulátor tartozik, így egyszerre takaríthat az egyik akkumulátorral, miközben a másikat tölti. Ennek köszönhetően akár 120 perc üzemidő is elérhető.*

*Az LG belső teszteredményei alapján az üzemidő a következők szerint alakul: Normál üzemmódban legfeljebb 120 perc, Power (Intenzív) üzemmódban legfeljebb 60 perc, Turbo üzemmódban legfeljebb 14 perc. Ezek az üzemidők két akkumulátor használata esetén érvényesek. Egy akkumulátor használatával (melyet közvetlenül a töltőállomáson töltöttek fel) az üzemidők a következők: Normál üzemmódban legfeljebb 60 perc, Power (Intenzív) üzemmódban legfeljebb 30 perc, Turbo üzemmódban legfeljebb 7 perc. A tesztet szobahőmérsékleten (26 ℃, 78,8℉), szívófej nélkül és bekapcsolt Wi-Fi-vel végezték.

Az üzemidő 'Power Drive' szívófejjel két akkumulátor használatával: Normál üzemmódban legfeljebb 80 perc, Power (Intenzív) üzemmódban legfeljebb 40 perc, Turbo üzemmódban legfeljebb 12 perc. Az üzemidő 'Power Drive' szívófejjel egy akkumulátor használatával: Normál üzemmódban legfeljebb 40 perc, Power (Intenzív) üzemmódban legfeljebb 20 perc, Turbo üzemmódban legfeljebb 6 perc.

A tényleges üzemidő a működési környezettől függően változhat.

A termék képe illusztráció, és a tényleges terméktől eltérhet.

Control táctil fácil de usar

Funkciók vezérlése egy ujjal

A be- és kikapcsolás, valamint a teljesítményszintek, beleértve a „Turbo” üzemmódot is, egy ujjmozdulattal könnyen kiválaszthatók.

A termék képe illusztráció, és a tényleges terméktől eltérhet.

Teleszkópos porszívócső a kényelmes porszívózáshoz

Teleszkópos porszívócső

Növelje a porszívócső hosszát, ha nehezen hozzáférhető helyeken messzebbre kell nyúlnia, például egy kanapé alá vagy a mennyezet sarkaiba.

A termék képe illusztráció, és a tényleges terméktől eltérhet.

A diferencia de otros aspiradores, todos sus filtros y sistema ciclónico son lavables

Kivehető és Mosható szűrők

Könnyen karbantarthatja porszívóját a kivehető szűrők átmosásával. Idővel a porszívó belsejében lévő szűrőkön szennyeződések rakódnak le. A fémszűrő, az előszűrő és a finom porszűrő mind eltávolíthatók és vízben moshatók a szennyeződések eltávolítása érdekében. Hagyja a szűrőket teljesen megszáradni, mielőtt visszahelyezi őket a porszívóba.*

*Mosás után ügyeljen rá, hogy a szűrők teljesen megszáradjanak, mielőtt újra visszahelyezi őket a készülékbe. A száradási idő évszaktól, hőmérséklettől és páratartalomtól függően változhat.

A termék képe illusztráció, és a tényleges terméktől eltérhet.

Sistema de filtración HEPA

5-lépcsős szűrőrendszer 

Az 5-lépcsős rendszer a por 99,99%-át kiszűri*: először elkülöníti a tartályban a nagyobb porszemeket, majd a finom port a további szűrőkön is átvezeti.

*Az SLG tesztje az IEC 62885-2 és az EN 60312-1 szabványokon alapult, melynek során a porvisszatartó képességet tesztelték 0,5 ~ 4,2 hüvelykes részecskeméretnél Turbó módban. Átlagosan 99,999%-os hatékonyság volt megfigyelhető ("Kiváló" fokozat, 5 csillagos). A porvisszatartó képesség a környezeti tényezőktől függően változhat.

A termék képe illusztráció, és a tényleges terméktől eltérhet.

Recibe alertas y supervisa el estado de tu aspirador

ThinQ™

Értesítések és felügyelet a mélyreható, intenzív tisztítás érdekében

A ThinQ™ segít a készülék felügyeletében és karbantartásában azáltal, hogy egyetlen alkalmazáson keresztül emlékezteti Önt a szűrők ellenőrzésére, figyelmezteti az akkumulátor feltöltődéséről, valamint visszanézheti a takarítási előzményeket.*

*Az LG ThinQ™ alkalmazás futtatásához Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) vagy újabb Android, illetve iOS 9 vagy újabb iOS operációs rendszert futtató kompatibilis okostelefonra van szükség. Mobil és otthoni Wi-Fi adatkapcsolat szükséges.

A kép illusztráció, az adott termék valóságban eltérő lehet.

Kiegészítők és Szívófejek

Univerzális szívófej

Hatékonyan távolítja el a port, a szennyeződéseket és az állatszőrt a szőnyegről és a padlóról.

Rés szívófej

Használja sarkokban, szűk helyeken és szegélyek mentén.

2 az 1-ben Kombinált szívófej

Kefeként vagy kemény felületre való szívófejként is használható, a makacs port is hatékonyan eltávolítja.

Nyomtatás

Összes adat

DIZÁJN

  • Porszívó színe

    Ezüst

EAN KÓD

  • EANkód

    8806096154410

ALAP KIEGÉSZÍTŐK

  • Takarító kefe

    Nem

  • Kombinált szívófej

    Igen

  • Rés szívófej

    Igen

AKKUMULÁTOR

  • Akkumulátor mennyisége

    2

  • Akkumulátor típusa

    Lítium-ion

  • Töltési idő (perc/akkumulátor)

    240

  • Max. Működési idő normál módban (perc/akkumulátor)

    60

  • Max. Működési idő normál módban és szívófejjel (perc/akkumulátor)

    40

  • Max. Működési idő intenzív módban (perc/akkumulátor)

    30

  • Max. Működési idő intenzív módban és szívófejjel (perc/akkumulátor)

    20

  • Max. Működési idő Turbo módban (perc/akkumulátor)

    7

  • Max. Működési idő Turbo módban és szívófejjel (perc/akkumulátor)

    6

MÉRETEK ÉS SÚLY - PORSZÍVÓ

  • Méret csomagolással (Sz x Ma x Mé mm)

    720 x 280 x 223

  • Termék mérete (Sz x Ma x Mé mm)

    250 x 1 120 x 260

  • Termék magassága (mm) (Max.)

    1 120

  • Súly (kg)

    2,9

TERMÉK JELLEMZŐK - PORSZÍVÓ

  • 5-lépcsős szűrő rendszer

    Igen

  • AEROSCIENCE

    Igen

  • Akkumulátor állapot visszajelzés

    Igen

  • Töltés és Tárolás

    3 mód (Fali dokkoló/Állvány/Kompakt installáció)

  • Eltömődés jelzés

    Igen

  • Kézi porszívóvá alakítható

    Igen

  • Cyclone Technology

    Igen

  • Dual PowerPack

    Igen

  • Szűrőtisztítás értésítő

    Nem

  • Kompressor technológia

    Igen

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Igen

  • Teleszkópos porszívócsó

    Igen

  • Hüvelykujj vezérlés

    Igen

  • Mosható szűrők

    Igen

PORSZÍVÓFEJEK

  • Kárpit szívófej

    Nem

  • Széles szívófej LED világítással

    Nem

  • Felmosófej

    Nem

  • Kisállatszőr szívófej

    Nem

  • Keskeny paldó porszívófej

    Nem

  • DMS Porszívófej (Padló+Szőnyeg)

    Nem

TOVÁBBI KIEGÉSZÍTŐK

  • Kiegészítő zsák

    Nem

  • Levehető szívófej és felmosó párna tároló

    Nem

  • Cső hosszabbító

    Nem

  • Kimeneti szűrő

    Nem

  • Extra előszűrő

    Igen

  • Flexibilis rés szívófej

    Nem

  • Padlókefe

    Nem

  • Kárpitfej

    Nem

  • Felmosó párnák mennyisége

    0

  • Flexibilis kefe

    Nem

  • Mérőpohár a felmosófejhez

    Nem

TELJESÍTMÉNY - PORSZÍVÓ

  • Portartály kapacitás (L)

    0,44

  • Portartály kapacitás (L) (Kompresszált por esetén)

    1,1

  • Max. szívóerő (W)

    260

  • Működési mód

    Normal / Intenzív / Turbo

INTELLIGENS TECHNOLÓGIA

  • Takarítási történet

    Igen

  • Szűrőtisztítás értésítő

    Igen

  • Szűrőtisztítási útmutató

    Igen

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Igen

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Igen

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

