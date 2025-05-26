Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG

Hétvégi villámakció!

 

 


Hétvégi villámakció!

 

10% kedvezmény regisztrált vásárlóknak
a promócióban résztvevő termékekre
az LG Webáruházban.

 

Promóció időtartama: 
2025. május 23. 12:00 – május 26. 12:00

00 Nap 00 Óra 00 Perc 00 Másodperc
<br><b>Hétvégi villámakció!</b> Részletek

Egy piros doboz van elhelyezve, melyen az „LG Streaming Week” szöveg szerepel.

LG 'Streaming' Hetek

Élvezd a kedvezményes, vagy akár ingyenes előfizetéseket!

2025. május 19 - június 30. 

Használd ki a kivételes lehetőségeket, amelyek csak korlátozott ideig, az LG 'Streaming' Hetek keretén belül érhetőek el. Regisztráld szolgáltatásaid most, kedvezménnyel!

Élvezd a kedvezményes, vagy akár ingyenes előfizetéseket! Részletek

Life’s Good AI hetek az LG Webáruházban

LG Life's Good AI Hetek

 

Exkluzív kedvezmények
az LG Webáruházban!


Akár 50 000 Ft kedvezmény és ingyenes házhozszállítás
Akár 15% kedvezmény 2 termék együttes vásárlásakor
+ Nyereményjáték értékes LG AI termékért

Exkluzív kedvezmények<br>az LG Webáruházban! Részletek

Már 10 millió értékesített LG OLED TV!

Már 10 millió értékesített LG OLED!

 

Akár 50 000 Ft kedvezmény
az LG Webáruházban!


Regisztrált vásárlóinknak ingyenes házhozszállítással.

<b style="color: red;">Akár 50 000 Ft kedvezmény</b><br>az LG Webáruházban! Részletek

15% előrendelési kuponkedvezmény

Exkluzív 15% előrendelési
kuponkedvezmény az új UltraGearTM
5K2K OLED gaming monitorra!


Biztosítsa be magát egy 5120x2160-as felbontású
monitorral most, kizárólag az LG Webáruházban!

Exkluzív 15% előrendelési<br>kuponkedvezmény az új UltraGear<sup>TM</sup><br>5K2K OLED gaming monitorra! Előrendelem

Fotópályázat az LG és a Magyar Nemzeti Galéria együttműködésében


Az élet szép.
Keretezd újra!

 

Mutasd meg fotón és nyerj!

<br>Az élet szép.<br>Keretezd újra! Pályázat részletei

Egy anya mosolyog ölelve a fiát és a lányát, a háttérben egy LG hűtőszekrény látható

LG Webáruház Magazin | Május

Gondtalan családi pillanatok hadművelet

Tölts el egy felejthetetlen napot családoddal és szerezz örömteli pillanatokat az LG-vel

Gondtalan családi pillanatok hadművelet Részletek

LG TV és soundbar csomagajánlatok banner



Nyerő páros, nyerő áron!

Kedvezményes LG Smart AI TV és LG Soundbar csomagajánlatok a teljes értékű házimozi élményhez!

<br><br>Nyerő páros, nyerő áron! Részletek

LG Therma V 5 Év Gondoskodás

 

 

Hatékony fűtés
a tökéletes otthoni kényelemért
most 5 év Gondoskodással

 
A promóció időtartama: 2025.01.01 - 2025.12.31.
Hatékony fűtés <br>a tökéletes otthoni kényelemért <br>most 5 év Gondoskodással Részletek

LG Bemutatóterem banner


Látogassa meg az LG Bemutatótermét!

Tanácsadónk személyre szabott ajánlatokkal segíti Önt a választásban!

<br>Látogassa meg az LG Bemutatótermét! Részletek

LG karrier banner a meghirdetett nyitott pozíciókkal

Csatlakozzon Ön is az LG csapatához!

Demand Planner Trainee | Content and Channel Marketing Coordinator 
HR Specialist | Website Content Trainee

Csatlakozzon Ön is az LG csapatához! További részletek

Legjobb ajánlataink

LG Life's Good AI Hetek az LG Webáruházban

LG Life's Good AI Hetek az LG Webáruházban

Akár 50 000 Ft kedvezmény és ingyenes házhozszállítás
Akár 15% kedvezmény 2 termék együttes vásárlásakor
+ Nyereményjáték értékes LG AI termékért

Részletek
Legyen regisztrált vásárlónk!

5% kedvezményre jogosító Welcome kupon

Részletek
LG Bemutatóterem



 





LG Bemutatóterem

Az LG ajánlatai Önnek

LG OLED tévé banner

Miért az
LG OLED
AI TV?

11 éve még mindig az élen.

Miért az<br>LG OLED<Br>AI TV? Részletek
webOS banner

Mi az a webOS?

Részletek
LG AI tévé banner

Mi az LG AI TV?

Részletek
LG TV vásárlási útmutató banner

Hogyan válasszam ki a számomra legjobb tévét?

Részletek
A Life's Good globális mozgalom üzenete, hogy válasszuk az optimizmust, mely csodálatos változásokat hozhat életünkbe.

Az élet miattad szép

Az LG-nél hiszünk abban, hogy az "Élet szép". De valójában Te teszed azzá.

Az LG termékek pedig segítenek abban, hogy még szebbé tehesd!

Az élet miattad szép Tudj meg többet!

LG WashTowerTM banner

LG WashTowerTM

Mosás és szárítás újraértelmezve

Mosógép és szárítógép egy testben egyetlen központi vezérlőpanellel.

Mosás és szárítás újraértelmezve Részletek
ecologic banner

Lépjen be a hatékonyság birodalmába!

Az LG háztartási eszközök kényelmesebbé, hatékonyabbá és környezetkímélőbbé teszik a mindennapokat!

Részletek
Új energiacímke banner LG mosógéppel, hűtővel és mosogatógéppel

Új energiacímkék áttekintése

Útmutató az LG háztartási elektronikai eszközeinek új energiahatékonysági besorolásához

Részletek
LG ThinQ banner

LG ThinQ

Fedezze fel az LG ThinQ világát!

Részletek

LG ARTCOOL Gallery légkondicionáló banner

LG ARTCOOL Gallery légkondicionáló

LG ARTCOOL Gallery légkondicionáló Részletek
Hűtés és fűtés állami támogatással banner

Otthonfelújítási program

Hűtés és fűtés állami támogatással

Részletek
Ez a kép az Air Care Complete rendszert ismerteti.

Air Care Complete rendszer

Hogy élvezze a hűvös és frissítő levegőt

Egész éves fűtés és hűtés / Ideális hőmérséklet egész évben

Dual Inverter Compressor™

Egész éves fűtés és hűtés

LG UltraGear gaming monitorok banner

LG UltraGear gaming monitorok

Erőteljes, játékosok számára kifejlesztett kijelző

a lehető legnagyobb teljesítménnyel.

LG UltraGear gaming monitorok Részletek
Egy asztalon UltraWide monitor, a képernyő félbe osztva. A bal oldalon kép egy folyamatban lévő munkáról az asztali gépen míg a bal oldalon ugyanaz a munka folyamatban a laptopon.

UltraWide monitorok

Lásson többet. Alkosson jobbat.

Az UltraWide képernyőfelosztás funkciójával több tartalmat is láthat egymás mellett.

További információk
Az asztalon egy UltraWide monitor balra 30 fokban pozícionálva. A képernyő félbe osztva, a bal oldalon éppen zajló videókonferenciával és a jobb oldalon egy dokumentum szerkesztés közben.

UltraWide monitorok

Magával ragadó vizuális élmény

Az UltraWide nagy képernyője és széles látószöge ideális a multitaskinghoz.

További információk
Az asztalon egy FHD monitor előtte billentyűzet és egér. A képernyő stock képek keresését mutatja.

FHD monitorok

Széles körben elfogadott alapvető funkciók

FHD-vel a legalapvetőbb és sokoldalú monitor számos beállítással és céllal kompatilis

További információk