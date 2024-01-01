Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Tegye sajátjává a tévézés élményét!

Tegye sajátjává a tévézés élményét!

Ismerje meg az Ön számára készített TV-t, amely a Személyes profil, az AI Képvarázsló, az AI Chatbot, az AI Magic Remote távirányító és a Gyorskártyák segítségével igazán személyreszabott.

*A támogatott menük és alkalmazások országonként változhatnak, és a kiadástól függően eltérőek lehetnek.
**A kulcsszóajánlások az alkalmazástól és a napszaktól függően változnak.
***Az AI Chatbot és AI hangfelismerés csak azokban az országokban érhető el, amelyekhez van anayanyelvi NLP támogatás.
****Szimulált képernyőképek.

Pocket-lint

Az LG webOS bizonyult a legjobb okostévé operációs rendszernek
További információk

AVForums Editor's Choice Awards

Az LG ismét osztályelső a beépített okostévé rendszer tekintetében

További információk

iF Design Award

iF Design Award díj győztese

További információk

A webOS logó középen lebeg fekete alapon, az alatta lévő tér pedig a logó színeivel, a vörös, a narancssárga és a sárga színnel van megvilágítva. A logó alatt a „webOS Re:New Program” felirat olvasható.

webOS Re:New Program

Minden évben az új TV érzése - 5 éven át

TV-je mindig olyan lesz, mint az új, főleg amikor új funkciókkal és szolgáltatásokkal bővítjük azt.

Öt különböző színű téglalap látható felfelé lépcsőzetesen elhelyezve, és mindegyikben egy évszám jelöli a „webOS 24” és „webOS 28” közötti változatokat. A téglalapok között felfelé mutató nyilak találhatók, „Upgrade 1”-től „Upgrade 4”-ig tartó címkékkel.

A webOS Re:New Program keretében a vásárlók öt év alatt összesen négy frissítést élvezhetnek, így összesen öt webOS-verziót kapnak, beleértve a vásárlás pillanatában aktuális verziót is.

*A webOS Re:New Program öt év alatt összesen 4 webOS-frissítést támogat. A webOS Re:New Program során a frissítés alapját a TV készülékre előre telepített webOS verzió adja, a frissítések ütemezése a készülék adott hónapjától és évjáratától függően eltérő lehet. A webOS első frissítése a vásárlástól számított két év múlva történik. A vásárlók a vásárlás pillanatától a webOS összesen 5 verzióját kapják meg, beleértve az aktuális verziót is. A frissítés a 2022-es OLED és 8K QNED készülékekre, a 2023 után megjelenő modelleknél pedig az UHD, NanoCell, QNED és OLED modellekekre érvényes.

Az LG TV képernyőjén a My Profile kijelző látható. A felső harmadban a Tangible Wonders reklámbannere helyezkedik el. A banner alatt a következő gombok szerepelnek: Home Hub, Sports, Game, Accessibility, Home Office. A gombok alatt a következő logók jelennek meg: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now és Udemy. A logók alatt 5 film miniatűrképe látható a „Top picks for you” (Legjobb választások az Ön számára) szöveg alatt. A kurzor a bal felső sarokban lévő „S” kezdőbetűre kattint. Megnyílik egy LG fiók legördülő menüje, és öt név jelenik meg. A kurzor a második névre kattint, melynek hatására a képernyőn megjelenő miniatűrök és ajánlott tartalmak megváltoznak.

Saját profil

Használja, ahogy az Önnek a legjobb!

A Saját profil segítségével könnyedén létrehozhat egy profilt a család minden egyes tagjának. Mindenki személyes kezdőképernyőt kap, egyéni tartalom-ajánlásokkal.

*Szimulált képernyőképek.
**Régiótól és hálózati kapcsolódástól függően csökkentett vagy korlátozott tartalom jelenhet meg.
***10 profil hozható létre és jeleníthető meg a kezdőképernyőn.

A kurzor a Sport lehetőségre kattint, és a képernyő a Sport kezdőlapra vált, amelyen a következő szövegek láthatók: „Regisztrálja kedvenc csapatát/játékosát, hogy további információkat kapjon a bajnokság állásáról, a mérkőzések menetrendjéről vagy egyéb frissítésekről”, valamint a „Népszerű bajnokságok listája”. Öt miniatűr kép látható a következő jelölésekkel: futball, kosárlabda, baseball, krikett és jégkorong. A képernyő visszaváltozik, a kurzor a Játékra kattint, majd a képernyő a Játék honlapra vált a következő szöveggel: „Merülj el egy játékban a nagy képernyőn. Itt lehetőséged van játékokat játszani és megnézni a legújabb játékmenet-videókat”. A képen Geforce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid és Recently played (Mostanában játszott) feliratú gombok láthatók. A következő logók jelennek meg: GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, YouTube és Twitch.

Gyorskártyák

Egyszerűen elérheti kedvenc funkcióit

Csak egy kattintás és a Gyorskártyák segítségével egy másodperc alatt oda juthat a TV menüjében, ahova szeretne: legyen az a játék irányítópultja, kedvenc lejátszási listája vagy home office állomása.

*Szimulált képernyőképek.
**A fenti támogatott funkciók, menük és alkalmazások országonként és a kiadástól függően eltérőek lehetnek.

Sportok App

Egy hely a sportrajongóknak

Merüljön el az akcióban a Sports Portálon, amely az összes kedvenc sportágának a helyszíne, élő mérkőzésekkel, mérkőzések csúcspontjaival, bajnoki tabellákkal és sok mással egy képernyőn.

Sportriasztás

Többé ne maradjon le egy gólról sem!

A Sportiasztás funkció bekapcsolásával valós idejű értesítéseket kaphat a közelgő mérkőzésekről, megtörtént gólokról és a végeredményekről.

Sport üzemmód

Gólok és gólpasszok, élesen és tisztán

Váltson Sport üzemmódra a sportokhoz optimalizált látványért, amely így a megfelelő fényerővel, kontraszttal, akusztikával és folyamatos mozgásokkal fog megjelenni a képernyőn.

*Szimulált képernyőképek.
**A támogatott szolgáltatás és az elérhető bajnokságok régiónként és országonként eltérőek lehetnek.
***Internetkapcsolat szükséges.
****A Sportriasztás funkció csak a My Team-en keresztül regisztrált csapatok és játékosok esetében érhető el.

Egy LG TV egy filmet jelenít meg, és a képernyő úgy van felosztva, hogy az egyik fele a filmet, a másik oldal pedig a Spotify-t mutatja. A kurzor egy gombra kattint, amire megjelenik a Multi-View beállítási panel, majd a Live TV gombra kattint, ekkor a Spotify ablak átvált a sportjelenetet mutató képernyőre. Egy harmadik ablak, amely egy jógavideót mutat a YouTube-on, alulról becsúszik. Ezután egy negyedik ablak, amely a Spotify-t mutatja, csúszik be alulról, így a képernyő mind a négy negyedében más-más tartalom jelenik meg.

Multi View többszörös nézet

Több nézőpont, többszörös szórakozás

Ha egy képernyő nem elég, ossza fel azt 2-4 szegmensre. Használja tévéjét kettős monitorként PC-jéhez, végezzen netes kereséseket több képernyőn vagy épp nézzen több adást egyidőben a kép-a-képben funkcióval.

*Szimulált képernyőképek.
**A kép- és hangbeállítások mindkét képernyőn azonosak.
***A 2 képernyős / 4 képernyős üzemmód támogatása modellenként és országonként eltérő. (A 3 és 4 képernyős üzemmód csak az M4 és G4 sorozatban érhető el.)

AI Képvarázsló

Az Ön ízlésére szabott kép

Válassza ki kedvenc képeit, és az AI Képvarázsló 85 millió lehetőség közül elkészíti pontosan az Ön egyedi ízlésére szabott képet, majd menti azt a profiljába.

*Az AI Képvarázsló az OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 és 86NANO80 készülékeken érhető el.

Egy LG TV egy napfelkelte képét jeleníti meg az idővel, a dátummal, az időjárással és a hőmérséklettel, valamint a „Jó reggelt&quot; szöveggel. Egy beszédbuborék a „Szia LG&quot; szöveggel látható és elhalványul, majd egy beszédbuborék követi a „Mutasd meg az e heti ütemtervet&quot; szöveggel. A képernyőn megjelenik a Google-naptár és a napi ütemterv.

Folyamatos készenlét

Az asszisztense, amely mindig készen áll a szolgálatra

Még kikapcsolt tévé esetén is kaphat információkat, például a pontos időt, időjárást, sportriasztásokat és Google-naptár frissítéseket. Az asszisztense mindig készen áll, hogy segítsen Önnek.

*Szimulált képernyőképek.
**A Folyamatos készenlét funkció az LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 és 86NANO80 készülékeknél érhető el. Előfordulhat, hogy egyes funkciók csak későbbi frissítés után válnak elérhetővé.

Egy LG Magic Remote távirányító a középső kör alakú gombbal, melyből körben neonlila fény árad ki, hogy kiemelje a gombokat. Az LG Magic Remote felett rózsaszín beszédbuborékkal rózsaszín jel jön ki a távirányítóból.

AI Magic Remote távirányító

A varázslat az Ön kezében van

Szabaduljon meg a régimódi gombok korlátaitól. Az LG Magic Remote távirányítóval egyszerűen, egy kattintással vagy görgetéssel elérheti az LG TV okos funkcióit.

*A Magic Remote távirányító támogatása, funkciói és jellemzői régiónként és támogatott nyelvenként változhatnak, még ugyanazon modell esetében is.
**Internetkapcsolat szükséges.
***AI hangfelismerés csak azokban az országokban érhető el, amelyekhez van anyanyelvi NLP támogatás.

Előtte és utána képek egy LG TV-ről egymás mellett. Az előtte képernyőn egy sötét kép látható az AI Help Desk felugró ablakával. A felhasználó ezt írja a chatben: „A képernyő sötét&quot;. A válasz így szól: „Helló, úgy tűnik, probléma van a képernyővel. Gyorsan megoldom. A képernyőbeállítások optimalizálásával fényesebb és világosabb képernyőn nézheti a filmet.&quot; A felhasználó az Optimize gombra kattint. Az Utána képernyőn fényesebb és világosabb a kép. Az AI Help Desk chat felugró ablakában ez áll: „A képernyőbeállítások optimalizálása. Picture mode = élénk. Energiatakarékosság = max. Kék fény csökkentése = be. A beállítások optimalizálása befejeződött.&quot;

Egyszerű beállítások

Az AI Chatbottal még egyszerűbb

Az LG TV-n bárki bármit egyszerűen beállíthat. A beépített AI Chatbot okos asszisztens és a felhasználóbarát menü segítségével a beállítások kezelése egyszerűen gyerekjáték.

*Szimulált képernyőképek.
**A szolgáltatás régiónként és országonként eltérő lehet.
***Internetkapcsolat szükséges.
****Az AI Chatbot csak azokban az országokban érhető el, amelyekhez van anyanyelvi NLP támogatás.

Home Hub otthoni irányítóközpont

Irányítsa intelligens otthonát egy helyről

A Home Hub lehetővé teszi az okos-ökoszisztéma zökkenőmentes vezérlését a TV-ről, beleértve a mobilt, a soundbart és az IoT-eszközöket, például okos világítás, fűtés, szellőzés, légkondicionálás stb.

*Az LG támogatja a „Matter” Wi-Fi eszközöket. A „Matter” által támogatott szolgáltatások és funkciók a csatlakoztatott eszközöktől függően változhatnak. A ThinQ és a Matter kezdeti csatlakoztatásának a ThinQ mobilalkalmazáson keresztül kell történnie.
**A kéz nélküli hangalapú funkció távirányító nélküli használata csak az alpha 9 AI és az alpha 11 AI processzorral lehetséges. Ez termékenként és régiónként változhat.
***A beépített Chromecast szolgáltatás az OLED CS4 megvásárlásakor még nem biztos, hogy elérhető, de a webOS szoftverfrissítések telepítése után már élvezheti a szolgáltatást.

Egy nappaliban a falra szerelt LG TV egy oroszlánt és egy oroszlánkölyköt jelenít meg. Az előtérben egy férfi ül, kezében okostelefonnal, amelyen az oroszlánok ugyanezen képe látható. Közvetlenül a tévé felé mutató okostelefon felett három neonvörös színű, ívelt sávokból álló grafika látható.

Mobiltelefon csatlakoztatás

Tükrözzön a mobil appokból közvetlenül a TV-jére

Az Apple AirPlay és a Chromecast beépített funkcióval könnyedén kitükrözheti iPhone vagy Android készülékén található tartalmait az LG TV képernyőjére.

*Szimulált képernyőképek.
**Az Apple, az Apple logó, az Apple TV, az AirPlay és a HomeKit az Apple Inc. védjegyei, amelyeket az Egyesült Államokban és más országokban bejegyeztek.
***Az AirPlay 2, a HomeKit és a beépített Chromecast támogatása régiótól és nyelvtől függően változhat.
****Az LG támogatja a „Matter” Wi-Fi eszközöket. A „Matter” által támogatott szolgáltatások és funkciók a csatlakoztatott eszközöktől függően változhatnak. A ThinQ és a Matter kezdeti csatlakoztatásának a ThinQ mobilalkalmazáson keresztül kell történnie.
*****A beépített Chromecast szolgáltatás az OLED CS4 megvásárlásakor még nem biztos, hogy elérhető, de a webOS szoftverfrissítések telepítése után már élvezheti a szolgáltatást.

Az LG OLED evo TV C4, evo G4 és B4 egy sorban áll egy fekete háttér előtt, a színek finom kavalkádjával. A „World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years” (11 éve a világ első számú OLED TV-je) embléma látható a képen. A felelősség kizárására vonatkozó nyilatkozhat szövege: „Forrás: Omdia. Készülékszállítások, 2013-2023. Az eredmények nincsenek jóváhagyva az LG Electronics által. Bármely harmadik fél saját felelősségére hagyatkozik ezekre az eredményekre. További részletekért látogasson el a https://www.omdia.com/ webhelyre.”

VADONATÚJ LG OLED AI

11 éve
még mindig az élen

11 éve<br>még mindig az élen További információk