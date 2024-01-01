About Cookies on This Site

global-business-hero-digital-connect-2020

LG digital connect

Egy új időszámítás kezdete

Az üzleti kijelzők virtuális bemutatóterme már elérhető!

LG digital connect Fedezd fel!

Legyen naprakész az LG HVAC történetével

Legyen naprakész az LG HVAC történetével

Olvassa aktuális híreinket, cikkeinket az LG HVAC megoldásairól

Legyen naprakész az LG HVAC történetével További részletek

Home_Hero_02_1461315437375

Rendszer-klímaberendezés

LG ipari légkondicionálók: legjobb energiahatékonyság és legmegbízhatóbb hűtési-fűtési megoldások.

Rendszer-klímaberendezés További információk

Home_Hero_D_V2

LG: Innovation for a better life

Miért érdemes az LG üzleti megoldásait választani?

Miért érdemes az LG üzleti megoldásait választani? További információk

Életre hívjuk elképzeléseit

Információs megjelenítő

Életre hívjuk elképzeléseit

Ismerje meg az LG üzleti TV-it és digitális információs megjelenítőit.

Életre hívjuk elképzeléseit További részletek

LG Cloud Monitor

LG cloud monitor

LG cloud monitor Az LG V szériás cloud eszközei a Teradici® TERA2 chipset és a VMware segítségével ideálisak egy hatékony és biztonságos virtuális számítástechnikai hálózat kialakítására.

LG cloud monitor LG 23CAV42K monitor

Üzleti megoldások

Hotel TV

Hotel TV

Hotel TV-k a belépő szinttől a Pro:Centric rendszeres készülékekig.

Professzionális kijelzők

Professzionális kijelzők

Professzionális kijelzők a legspeciálisabb igények kielégítésére is.

Orvosi monitorok

Orvosi monitorok

Ismerje meg az LG klinikai ellenőrző és sebészeti monitorjait.

Cloud eszköz

Cloud eszköz

Cloud eszközök a hatékony és biztonságos IT környezetért.

Professzionális médialejátszó

Professzionális médialejátszó

Innovatív médialejátszó az LG professzionális kijelzőrendszereihez.

Légkondicionáló rendszerek

Légkondicionáló rendszerek

Ismerje meg az LG leginnovatívabb teljeskörű épületgépészeti megoldásait!