About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Videófal

Az LG Videofal lehetővé teszi, hogy az igényeinek megfelelő reklámokat és videókat jelenítse meg, miközben fokozza a minőséget és a teljesítményt. Az LG forradalmasítja az ön üzletvitelét.

A Videofalon túl

A videofalon túl

A világ legkeskenyebb 0.4 mm-es even bezel videofalja
A videofalon túl Tudjon meg többet!

Videófal

Videófal

A szinte láthatatlan videofal művészi élményt nyújt a nézőknek, ami minden érzékszervedre hatással van.

LG C-Display+ Customer App

LG C-Display+
customer app

Keresse meg a legújabb termékinformációkat, OLED/Videofal konfigurációt, kézikönyveket és értékesítési elérhetőségeket.
LG C-Display+ <br>customer app Látogasson el weboldalunkra LG C-Display+ <br>customer app Töltse le az applikációt