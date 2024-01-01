About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V S

Az LG MULTI V S egy kompakt és nagy teljesítményű, lakóépületek és kis méretű irodák számára kínált VRF-megoldás, amely alacsony üzemeltetési költségek mellett kínál nagy teljesítményt. Fedezze fel a kisebb, erősebb és környezettudatos MULTI V S-t!

MULTI V i

MULTI V i

MULTI V S

MULTI V S

MULTI V M

MULTI V M

MULTI V WATER 5

MULTI V WATER 5

Hydro Kit

Hydro kit

Beltéri egység

Beltéri egység

házban telepített termékek

MULTI V S

Kompaktabb, nagy teljesítményű, környezetbarát VRF lakóházakhoz és kis irodákhoz.

Beltéri megoldások mindenféle térbe

Ha úgy illeszkedik jobban otthona belteréhez, a falra szerelhető normál egységeket különféle mennyezetre szerelhető kialakításokkal is kombinálhatja. Ezenkívül a légtisztító készlet is rendelkezésre áll a beltéri levegő minőségének javítására.

Beltéri megoldások mindenféle térbe

Beltéri megoldások mindenféle térbe

Kompakt méret és könnyű súly

A MULTI V S 1 ventilátoros modell technológiája és hatékonysága ugyanaz, mint a 2 ventilátoros modellé. Kompakt méretének és könnyű súlyának köszönhetően jobb a külső megjelenése, és jelentősen könnyebb telepítést biztosít.

Egy teraszra kompaktan telepített Multi V S képe.

Azt mutatja, hogy a termék környezetbarát.

Hatékony zöld R32 hűtőközeg

Az R32 hűtőközeg a széles körben használt R410A-hoz képest még kisebb mennyiségű hűtőközeg mellett is magas zöld hatásfokot biztosít. Ez kisebb globális felmelegedési potenciált (GWP-t) és az ózonréteg minimális károsodását jelenti.

*Csak R32-es hűtőközeggel alkalmazott modell