About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

MULTI V i

Ez a különféle célokra, különféle környezetekben felhasználható, egységes megoldás a beltéri egységekkel való zökkenőmentes csatlakoztatás révén lehetővé teszi a fűtés, a szellőztetés és meleg víz egyidejű szabályozását.

MULTI V i

MULTI V i

MULTI V S

MULTI V S

MULTI V M

MULTI V M

MULTI V WATER 5

MULTI V WATER 5

Hydro Kit

Hydro kit

Beltéri egység

Beltéri egység

Két telepített LG Multi V Water 5 terméket mutat.

AI-technológián alapuló VRF-megoldás

Intelligens VRF-megoldás, amely mesterséges intelligencián alapuló vezérlést használ a nagyobb kényelem érdekében.

Rendkívüli teljesítményre tervezve

Tapasztalja meg a 26 LE-s, erőteljes teljesítményt – a készülék -30 ℃ és 52 ℃ közötti hőmérsékleten garantáltan működik, -10 ℃ és 43 ℃ közötti hőmérsékleten pedig maximális teljesítményt biztosít, ami páratlan az egyetlen egységből álló rendszereknél.

MULTI V i az épület tetejére felszerelve, a háttérben hideg téli és forró nyári időjárás. A termék felett a következő szöveg van kiemelve: „Maximális teljesítmény -10 ℃ és 43 ℃ között”

*Az eredmény környezettől függően változhat.

Az intelligens energiagazdálkodás a MULTI V i-vel kezdődik

A felhasználói viselkedési mintákra vonatkozó adatokat használ fel, és automatikusan érzékeli a hőmérsékletet, az embereket, az évszakot és a páratartalom szintjét, hogy optimális beltéri környezetet hozzon létre – csökkenő energiafelhasználás mellett.

MULTI V i egy épület tetejére felszerelve. A termék mellett egy hőmérsékletet, páratartalmat és a személyek számát mutató érzékelő grafikája. Felette egy grafikon, amely célértékek beállításával ellenőrzi és rögzíti az energiafelhasználást.

*Az eredmény környezettől függően változhat.

Egyetlen megoldás különféle terekhez

Kompatibilis különféle termékekkel, mint például a Hydro kittel és ERV-kkel a fűtés és a meleg víz, a hűtés, továbbá párásítási és szellőztetési megoldások biztosításához. Használható LG szivárgásérzékelővel a beltéri helyiségek biztonságának megőrzése érdekében.

Az épületben, amelyre MULTI V i van telepítve, emberek élnek. Az első helyiség egy iroda, fűtéssel, és a fűtés ikonja ki van emelve. A második helyiség egy kávézó, tele tiszta levegővel; a szellőzés ikonja ki van emelve. A harmadik helyiség meleg padlóval rendelkezik; a padlófűtés ikonja ki van emelve. Az utolsó helyiségben meleg víz folyik a fürdőszobából, és a meleg víz ikonja ki van emelve.