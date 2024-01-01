About Cookies on This Site

AZ LG MULTI V i középen, körülvéve Beltéri egységgel, légkezelőgép-ell, hővisszanyerős szellőző-vel és Hydro Kit-tel egy elliptikus pályán.

VRF rendszer

A VRF a leghatékonyabb épületgépészeti rendszerek közé tartozik, amelyek optimális kényelmet és teljesítményt kínálnak. A fűtést és hűtést, a kültéri és beltéri egységek között a hűtőközeg körfolyamat biztosítja.

Mi az a VRF rendszer? Kültéri egységek Beltéri egységek VRF alkalmazások GYIK
Mi az a VRF rendszer?
Mi az a VRF rendszer?

Több MULTI V i található a tetőn. Az iroda és a hálószoba hűtése és a fürdőszoba fűtése a MULTI V i-hez csatlakoztatott csöveken keresztül biztosított.

VRF rendszer (Változó hűtőközeg-áramú rendszer)

A nagyszámú beltéri egység hűtőközeg-áramlásának szabályozására tervezett VRF rendszer hatékonyan biztosítja az optimális hűtést és fűtést az egész épületben.

Kültéri egységek

Az LG kültéri egységei a beltéri egységekhez csatlakozva biztosítanak az épületekben fűtést és hűtést. Optimális hatékonysága és teljesítménye miatt számos kereskedelmi alkalmazásra hatékony megoldás.

Három MULTI V i van telepítve egy épület tetőn, fűvel körülvéve.

Termékeink

MULTI V i

Egy téglalap alakú LG MULTI V i kültéri egység látható, amelynek jobb felét egy 2x2-es kockás mintázatú szellőzőcsatorna fedi.

MULTI V S

Magas, téglalap alakú, kétrészes külső egység LG MULTI V S modellje látható.

MULTI V WATER 5

Egy fehér téglalap alakú LG MULTI V Water 5 kültéri egység és egy fekete mennyezeti rejtett csatorna látható.

MULTI V M

Két MULTI V M modul elülső-hátsó kijelzője. Doboz alakú hőcserélő egység két elülső szellőzőnyílással és egy fehér négyszögletes kompresszoregységgel hátul.

Beltéri egységek

Az LG beltéri egységei hatékony megoldásokat kínálnak különleges körülmények között is. Fedezze fel az LG beltéri egységeinek köszönhető nagyobb teljesítményű és hatékonyabb beltéri alkalmazásokat, ami minden üzleti elrendezésnek megfelel.

Fa és fehér tónusú étkező asztalokkal, székekkel és konyhával. LG kerek kazettás beltéri a mennyezetre szerelve.

Termékeink

Dual Vane kazettás

A mennyezetre szerelt kazetta nyitott 4 irányú dual vane-nel és középen egy bemeneti résszel, felettük pedig egy szürke doboz csatlakozik a mennyezethez.

Kerek kazettás

A kerek kazettásnak van egy kimeneti panelje a tökéletesen kerek kör közepén, a szélei pedig feketék és körbe vannak húzva.

Mennyezeti kazettás

A mennyezetre szerelt kazetta 4 irányú dual vane-nel és középen egy bemeneti résszel, felettük pedig egy szürke doboz csatlakozik a mennyezethez.

Mennyezeti rejtett légcsatorna

Szürke téglalap alakú paralel csöves rejtett légcsatorna oldalsó bemenettel és elülső szellőzőnyílással.

Oldalfali egység

Egy fekete, falra szerelt készüléknek hosszú, téglalap alakú, párhuzamos csöves alakja és enyhe íve van az alján. Alul van egy szellőzőnyílás.

Mennyezetről függesztett

Alakítható, mennyezeti függesztés V-alakú kialakítással, fekete színű elülső ráccsal.

Konzol

A konzol lapos, négyzet alakú, két levegőkimenettel a tetején és az alján, és egy légbemenettel a közepén.

VRF alkalmazások

Az LG használati melegvíz, légkezelős és szellőztetési megoldásai mind összekapcsolódnak a MULTI V sorozattal. Együtt biztosítják energiahatékonyan a tökéletes klimatizált levegőt.

Használati melegvíz megoldás

Az LG által kínált padlófűtés és melegvíz ellátás, tökletesen együttműködik a MULTI V sorozattal is.

További információ

Szellőztetés

Az LG innovatív és energiatakarékos szellőztetési technológiája cseréli és tisztítja a beltéri levegőt.

További információ

Légkezelő megoldás

Az LG légkezelő megoldása mind a négy évszakban biztosítja a hűtött és fűtött légkondicionált környezetet.

További információ

Szerviz & Karbantartás

Az LG különféle műszaki szolgáltatásokat kínál az LG VRF rendszerhez. Optimalizálja termékeit és tartsa fenn az energiahatékonyságot szakértői támogatással!

VRF éves karbantartás

Biztosítsa a hatékony és erős teljesítményt rutin ellenőrzésekkel, tisztításokkal és alkatrészcserékkel!

VRF megújítási szerviz

Hosszabbítsa meg a VRF rendszer élettartamát rendszeres szervizeléssel!

GYIK

Q.

Mi az a VRF rendszer?

A.

A VRF (változó hűtőközeg-áramú rendszer) rendszer több, mint egy átlagos hőmérséklet szabályozó megoldás. Úgy tervezték, hogy szabályozza a hűtőközeg légcsatornás vagy mennyezeti beltéri egységekhez való áramlását, így biztosítva, hogy minden zóna optimális mennyiségű hűtést vagy fűtést kapjon. Továbbá, a VRF rendszer energiát takarít meg azáltal, hogy bizonyos feltételekre reagálva biztosítja a pontos hőmérséklet-szabályozást.

Q.

Miért éri meg telepíteni a VRF rendszert?

A.

A VRF rendszer akár 50%-kal is növelheti az energiahatékonyságot egy átlagos épületgépészeti-rendszerhez képest. Összetettek és személyre szabhatóak, ami könnyen kezelhetővé teszi őket a kereskedelmi alkalmazásokban utólagos felszereléséhez, újratervezéséhez vagy cseréjéhez. A VRF rendszerek precíz komfortszabályozást kínálnak, lehetővé téve egyszerre a hűtést és fűtést különböző zónákban. A VRF rendszerek egyre népszerűbbek a kereskedelmi épületekben, például szállodákban, iskolákban és kiskereskedelmi üzletekben.

Q.

Hogyan választhatok hozzám illő terméket?

A.

A VRF rendszerek változatos megoldásokat kínálnak különféle épületekhez, például ipari épületekhez, vendéglátóipari egységekhez, iskolákhoz vagy kutatólaboratóriumokhoz. A HVAC technológia szakértőivel együttműködve megtalálhatja az Ön számára ideális LG VRF megoldást, egy kényelmes és fenntartható jövőért.

Q.

Biztosít VRF System karbantartást és megújuló műszaki szervizt az LG?

A.

- A karbantartási csomag tartalmazza az ellenőrzést, tisztítást és cserét.
*A csomag kialakítása országonként változhat. Ezek a szolgáltatások a jelenlegi berendezés cseréje helyett annak élettartamának meghosszabbítására szolgálnak.

Tudjon meg többet az LG VRF rendszerről!

A fekete körvonalú dokumentum le van kerekítve, a jobb alsó sarokban lefelé mutató nyíllal.

Letölthető anyagok

Fedezze fel a különféle hasznos információkat, beleértve a termékkatalógusokat és a telepítési kézikönyveket!

Letölthető anyagok
Három különböző méretű szóbuborék, mindegyik feketével körvonalazva, különböző jeleket, felkiáltójelet, kérdést és pipát tartalmaz.

Mérnöki támogatás

Tapasztalja meg az általunk biztosított erőforrásokat és támogatást, amellyel vállalkozása az élen járhat!

Mérnöki támogatás
A fekete körvonalú lap különböző hosszúságú vonalakat tartalmaz, így olyan mintát hoznak létre, amely kitölti a teljes oldalt.

HVAC Blog

Olvassa el a legújabb cikkeket és híreket a blogunkon!

Cikkek megtekintése

Érdeklődjön a vásárlásról!

A termék vásárlásával kapcsolatos további információkért érdeklődjön nálunk, és felvesszük önnel a kapcsolatot!

