About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

THERMA V monobloc

A THERMA V R32 monobloc megbízható és hatékony fűtést biztosít. Még rendkívül hideg hőmérsékleti viszonyok, például –25 °C esetén is működőképes. A kilépő víz hőmérséklete pedig akár 65 °C is lehet.

01_Hero-Banner_D

THERMA V R32 monobloc

Átfogó fűtési megoldás R32 hűtőközeggel a lehető legnagyobb fűtési hatékonyságot biztosítja.

Funkciók Termékeink
Funkciók
Lépjen velünk kapcsolatba

Monobloc_How-to_PC_29092018_D1

Hogyan működik a THERMA V R32 monobloc?

A kültéri egység által a külső levegő hőforrással hőcserélőkön keresztül biztosítja a szükséges hőenergiát fűtésre és használati melegvíz ellátásra.

03_Reliable-Heating_D01

Megbízható fűtés

mA THERMA V R32 Monobloc megbízható és hatékony fűtést biztosít. Még rendkívül hideg hőmérsékleti viszonyok, például –25 °C esetén is működőképes. A kilépő víz hőmérséklete pedig akár 65 °C is lehet.

Újonnan fejlesztett scroll kompresszor

A THERMA V R32 monoblocban újonnan fejlesztett scroll kompresszor található. Ez a korszerű kompresszor különösen a scroll elemek billenő mozgását javítja, növelve ezzel a kiemelkedő hatásfokot és megbízhatóságot. Ezen felül a kompresszor már szélesebb, 10 Hz és 135 Hz közötti frekvencia tartományban működik.

Környezetvédelmileg megfelelő hűtőközeg

A THERMA V R32 monoblocban található, környezeti szempontból fenntartható R32 hűtőközeg globális felmelegedési potenciálja 675, amely 70%-kal alacsonyabb, mint az R410A esetében. Az R32 hűtőközeggel a THERMA V R32 monobloc környezetbarátabb fűtési megoldásként kimondottan energiatakarékos.

*A fenti eredmény 35 ℃ hőmérsékletű radiátoros fűtésen alapult.
*Az 55 °C hőmérsékletű radiátoros fűtés A+ minősítést kapott.

Intelligens fűtésszabályozás1

Intelligens fűtésszabályozás

Az intuitív felhasználói felület egyszerű és gyors, érintő gombos, színes kijelzős megoldás, a felhasználók a saját életritmusának megfelelően állíthatják be az üzemelési sémát. Az energiafelhasználás napi vagy havi nyomon követésével pedig a fogyasztás hatékonyan kézben tartható.

*Az energiafelhasználás kijelzéséhez kiegészítő tartozék (PENKTH000) szükséges.

06_Remotely-Control-from-Anywhere_D

Okostelefon segítségével bárhonnan vezérelhető

Az LG ThinQ™ alkalmazással a felhasználók a fűtési rendszert bárhonnan, bármikor egyszerűen szabályozni tudják. A fűtési rendszer távoli elérhetősége maximális komfortélményt biztosít a felhasználóknak.

*Szükséges tartozék: PWFMDD200 (LG Wi-Fi modem) és PWYREW000

07_Easy-Quick-Installation_D

Egyszerű és gyors telepítés

„Minden egyben“ fűtési megoldásként a THERMA V R32 monobloc kültéri egység 3 fő alkotóelemből áll.

Egyszerű használat

A beépített fő alkotóelemeket tartalmazó „minden az egyben“ megoldás egyszerű üzembe helyezést tesz lehetővé anélkül, hogy a hűtőközeghez kiegészítő csőhálózatot kellene alkalmazni. A készüléket üzembe helyezők mindössze 3 rögzítőcsavar eltávolításával ellenőrizhetik a készüléket, és elvégezhetik a szükséges karbantartásokat. Ezen felül a különleges kialakítású vízszűrő házzal a szűrőbetét külön szerszámok használata nélkül is könnyen hozzáférhető, cselélhető.

Üzembe helyezés előtti beállítások

 

Az üzembe helyezésre vonatkozó információk alapján a felhasználó az LG THERMA V configurator használatával előbeállítást végezhetnek, amit memóriakártyára menthetnek. A helyszínen ezt követően az üzembe helyezők egyszerűen behelyezhetik a memóriakártyát a távirányító csatlakozójába, hogy ezzel aktiválják a beállított információkat. Így az üzembe helyezés gyors és egyszerű.

09_Easy-Quick-Maintenance_D

Egyszerű és gyors karbantartás

A távirányító akár 50 eseményt is képes tárolni, így az előzményekből könnyen beazonosítható a hibás működés vagy meghibásodás oka, és haladéktalanul intézkedni lehet az elhárításához.

THERMA V termékcsalád1

THERMA V termékcsalád

10_Contact-Us_D

Lépjen velünk kapcsolatba

Forduljon hozzánk, ha további tájékoztatásra van szüksége a termékről, és hamarosan felvesszük önnel a kapcsolatot.

Lépjen velünk kapcsolatba Tudj meg többet

Katalógusok, ismertetők és dokumentumok letöltése

Cím, Mérettáblázat lista
Erőforrás típusa Cím Méret
Catalog
 LG MULTI V CATALOGUE 2025.pdf
kiterjesztés : 176,908K
Catalog
 LG RAC CATALOGUE 2025_ENG.pdf
kiterjesztés : 76,694K
Catalog
 LG RAC MULTI SCAC CHILLER 2025.pdf
kiterjesztés : 184,441K
Catalog
 2024_LG Therma V Product Catalogue.pdf
kiterjesztés : 44,991K
Catalog
 2024_LG Multi V Catalogue.pdf
kiterjesztés : 66,197K
Catalog
 241127 _LG R290 Monobloc Catalogue_spread_low.pdf
kiterjesztés : 6,051K
Catalog
 240229 LG Air Conditioner Catalogue_low.pdf
kiterjesztés : 143,531K
Leaflet
 2024 LG BECON cloud Leaflet.pdf
kiterjesztés : 2,135K
Catalog
 2024 LG BECON cloud Catalogue.pdf
kiterjesztés : 3,147K
Leaflet
 2024_THERMA V R290 Monobloc 8P leaflet_web_holo_O(with links).pdf
kiterjesztés : 5,841K
Catalog
 (2024)_Therma V(AWHP)_Product_Catalogue_Fin.pdf
kiterjesztés : 42,894K
Leaflet
 THERMA V (AWHP) Split series leaflet.pdf
kiterjesztés : 6,180K
Leaflet
 THERMA V (AWHP) R290 Monobloc Hydro Unit leaflet.pdf
kiterjesztés : 5,495K
Leaflet
 THERMA V (AWHP) R32 Monobloc S leaflet.pdf
kiterjesztés : 4,614K
Leaflet
 THERMA V (AWHP) Hydrosplit series leaflet.pdf
kiterjesztés : 4,891K
Catalog
 (2023)_Therma V(AWHP)_Product_Catalogue_Fin_R1.pdf
kiterjesztés : 49,499K
Leaflet
 (2021-2022)_Therma__(AWHP)_Product_Catalogue_Fin_R4_(low).pdf
kiterjesztés : 71,560K
Catalog
 LG THerma V catalogue 2021-2022_ENG.pdf
kiterjesztés : 174,495K
Leaflet
 THERMA_V_(AWHP)_R32_Monobloc_S_leaflet_0901_FIN.pdf
kiterjesztés : 4,801K
Leaflet
 Smart_Inverter_Commercial_Air_Conditioners_MEA.pdf
kiterjesztés : 30,430K
Leaflet
 2022_LG_Air_Cooled_Scroll_Chiller.pdf
kiterjesztés : 11,571K
Catalog
 2022-LG-Commercial-Air-Solutions-catalog.pdf
kiterjesztés : 528,767K
Catalog
 2022-LG-Airconditioner-catalog.pdf
kiterjesztés : 88,707K
Catalog
 Y2022-EU Multi-V-Catalogue.pdf
kiterjesztés : 126,741K
Catalog
 2021_RAC_LG_AirConditional_HUN.pdf
kiterjesztés : 34,816K
Leaflet
 2021_THERMA_V_(AWHP)_R32_Split_R410A_Split_leaflet_0302_FIN.pdf
kiterjesztés : 4,015K
Leaflet
 LG_H_A_EU_Air_Purifier_Leaflet_HU_v4.pdf
kiterjesztés : 379K
Leaflet
 THERMA_V_(AWHP)_R32 Hydrosplit_IWT_Hydrosplit_Hydro_Box_leaflet_0712_FIN_20210811_201059319_.pdf
kiterjesztés : 6,581K
Catalog
 ERV-katalogus.pdf
kiterjesztés : 13,834K

A felhasználói kézikönyvek és a mérnöki támogatásra vonatkozó anyagok letöltéséhez, kérjük, látogasson el az „Anyagok letöltése” oldalra.

Ugrás