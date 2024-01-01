About Cookies on This Site

Fűtési megoldások (AWHP)

Az LG THERMA V egy olyan levegő-víz hőszivattyú (AWHP) rendszer, amely térfűtést, padlófűtést, hűtést és melegvíz-ellátását nyújt. Új és meglévő lakásokba telepíthető, lecserélve a meglévő kazánokat.

Egy pár, amely egy szakértővel konzultál.

Alakítsunk ki jó szokásokat együtt!

Készségesen segítünk #CareForWhereYouLive. Forduljon hozzánk a fenntartható fűtési megoldásokkal kapcsolatban!

Alakítsunk ki jó szokásokat együtt! Ingatlantulajdonos vagyok Alakítsunk ki jó szokásokat együtt! Szakember vagyok
Mi az a hőszivattyú? Termékelőnyök Termékeink További információ
Mi az a hőszivattyú?
Inquiry to buy

Mi az a hőszivattyú?

Az LG THERMA V hőszivattyúkkal fosszilis tüzelőanyagok nélkül lehet biztosítani a fűtést, a hűtést és a meleg vizet, így 100%-ban megújuló energiával gondoskodhat otthona hatékonyságáról és kényelméről.

Termékelőnyök

Egy grafikonon látható, hogy az LG THERMA V levegő-víz-hőszivattyús módszer pénzt takarít meg a hagyományos kazánnal szemben.

Hatékonyság és
költségmegtakarítás

Az LG THERMA V segítségével energiaköltségei éves szinten
60%-kal csökkenhetnek azáltal, hogy a hőszivattyú akár 5-ször annyi
hőenergiát állít elő, mint amennyi a készülék működéséhez szükséges.
* Tudjon meg többet a Magyarországon elérhető
támogatásokról, hogy otthonát a jövő otthonává varázsolja!

* Az energiamegtakarítási arányokat csak térfűtésre számítják ki az EN14825 klímaadatok felhasználásával, évi 4910 üzemórát feltételezve 35°C-os hőmérsékletű működés mellett, Franciaország átlaghőmérsékletét alapul véve.
* Adatainkat összehasonlítottuk a Keymark webhelyén található más termékek adataival. Az éves energiafogyasztás a választott modelltől függően változhat.
* Ez az eltérés az ErP energiahatékonyságnak és a deklarált Prated értékeknek köszönhető. A hatásfok egy kondenzációs kazánon alapul, ugyanazt az éves fűtési igényt feltételezve, mint az LG THERMA V 16kW.
* A számítások a 2023. júniusi energiaárakon és az energiaszektor 2022-es európai uniós szén-dioxid-intenzitásán alapulnak.

A ház oldalában elhelyezett LG Therma V hőszivattyú előtt egy szerelő áll szemben a házaspárral és magyarázza a fűtési megoldást.

Egyszerű telepítés
és karbantartás

Az LG THERMA V hőszivattyú telepítése nem jár a meglévő
fűtési rendszer cseréjével, sőt kevés karbantartást is igényel,
így a THERMA V kényelmes módja otthonának egész évben
történő fűtésének.

A QUIET MARK tanúsítvány és az LG THERMA V hőszivattyű egy faház külső fala előtt helyezkednek el.

Alacsony zajszint

Tapasztalja meg a tökéletes kényelmet az LG THERMA V
Monobloc segítségével. Ez a hatékony és diszkrét fűtési
megoldás zajminimalizáló technológiával rendelkezik, amely
kevés zajterheléssel jár a szomszédai számára.

Egy grafikonon látható, hogy az R290 Monobloc 99,7%-kal csökkentette a szén-dioxid-kibocsátást az előző modellhez képest.

Fenntarthatóság

Az LG THERMA V fejlett technológiája csökkentheti az Ön
ökológiai lábnyomát, miközben energiát takarít meg.
Csatlakozzon a zöld mozgalomhoz és működtesse
hőszivattyúját napelemekkel és energiatároló rendszerekkel.

Fenntarthatóság Részletek

LG THERMA V hőszivattyúk

Funkcióikban, méreteikben, kialakításukban és egyéb tulajdonságaikban az LG AWHP
termékcsalád különböző típusai eltérnek egymástól.

Hydrosplit

R32

THERMA V hydrosplit R32

További informáciők
Therma V beltéri elem (12-16) kw

THERMA V hydrosplit
R32 integrált tartállyal

További informáciők

Split

Az R32 Split képe.

R32 split

További informáciők
Az R32 IWT képe.

R32 IWT

További informáciők
Magas hőmérséklet képe.

Magas hőmérsékletű

További információk
Az R410A Split képe.

R410A split

További információk

Monobloc

Az R32 Monobloc képe.

R32 monobloc

További információk
Az R32 Silent Monobloc képe.

R32 silent monobloc

További informáciők
A THERMA V R290 Monobloc képe

R290 Monobloc

További informáciők

A képen egy ember egy okostelefont tart a kezében, amelynek képernyőjén az LG weboldala látható.

Vásárlással kapcsolatos kérdés

Forduljon hozzánk bizalommal amennyiben további tájékoztatásra van szüksége és mi
hamarosan felvesszük Önnel a kapcsolatot.

Vásárlással kapcsolatos kérdés

A felhasználói kézikönyvek és a mérnöki támogatásra vonatkozó anyagok letöltéséhez, kérjük, látogasson el az „Anyagok letöltése" oldalra.

