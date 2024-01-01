About Cookies on This Site

THERMA V hydrosplit

Az LG új THERMA V R32 hydrosplit fűtési megoldásának bekötéséhez mindössze egy vízszivattyú szükséges. Mivel nincs szükség hűtőközeg-vezetékre, a berendezés könnyen telepíthető, és rendkívül helytakarékos. Az automatikus vízszivattyú-szabályozóval pedig az üzemeltetési költségek is csökkenthetők.

THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit1

THERMA V R32 hydrosplit

Az új hydrosplit csatlakoztatásához mindössze egy vízszivattyú szükséges. Mivel nincs szükség hűtőközeg-vezetékre, biztonságosabb megoldást nyújt otthona számára.

Funkciók Termékeink
Funkciók
Kapcsolat

Hogyan működik a THERMA V R32 hydrosplit?

Külső levegőt és elektromos áramot használja hőforrásként a fűtés és melegvíz-ellátás biztosítására vízszivattyún keresztül. Biztonságos, helytakarékos és könnyen telepíthető.

Hogyan működik a THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit?1

Forradalmian új R1 kompresszor

THERMA V R32 hydrosplit berendezést környezetbarát hűtőközeggel szerelték fel, amely alacsony, 675-ös globális felmelegedési potenciállal rendelkezik. Nagy teljesítményű és rendkívül hatékony fűtést biztosít. Valamint, mivel megfelel az európai szabályozási követelményeknek, akár több üzleti lehetőséget is tartogathat.

Fenntartható hűtőközeg

THERMA V R32 hydrosplit berendezést környezetbarát hűtőközeggel szerelték fel, amely alacsony, 675-ös globális felmelegedési potenciállal rendelkezik. Nagy teljesítményű és rendkívül hatékony fűtést biztosít. Valamint, mivel megfelel az európai szabályozási követelményeknek, akár több üzleti lehetőséget is tartogathat.

*35°C-os kilépő víz esetén a fűtés ErP energiacímkéje eléri az A+++ besorolást, 55°C-os kilépő víz esetén A++ besorolást.

Megbízható fűtés a THERMA V R32 hydrosplit segítségével

A THERMA V R32 hydrosplit megbízható fűtést biztosít szélsőséges időjárási körülmények között, akár -25℃ alatt is.

Megbízható fűtés a THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit segítségével1

Optimális működés az automatikus vízszivattyú-szabályozó segítségével1

Optimális működés az automatikus vízszivattyú-szabályozó segítségével

A THERMA V R32 hydrosplit egy érzékelő segítségével automatikusan szabályozza az optimális térfogatáramot úgy, hogy összehasonlítja az aktuális vízhőmérsékletet a célhőmérséklettel. Mivel nem termel felesleges hőt, csökkenti az üzemeltetési költségeket is.

Egyedi fűtésszabályozás két külön zónában1

Egyedi fűtésszabályozás két külön zónában

A THERMA V R32 hydrosplit két különálló zóna hőmérsékletét képes szabályozni a független fűtési körökön keresztül. A keverőszelep-készlet lehetővé teszi a felhasználók számára, hogy különböző zónákban különböző célhőmérsékletet állítsanak be.

*Külön keverőszelep-készlet szükséges.
**Az ábrán a hőmérséklet csak példaként szerepel. A célhőmérséklet a felhasználó beállítása szerint változik.

Intelligens fűtésszabályozás1

Intelligens fűtésszabályozás

A felhasználóbarát és intuitív felhasználói felület segítségével egy egyszerű érintéssel gyorsan és kényelmesen irányíthatjuk a fűtést, ami lehetővé teszi a könnyű ütemezést és az üzemmód beállítását a felhasználó életmódjának megfelelően. Az energiafogyasztás napi és havi szintű nyomon követése továbbá lehetőséget nyújt a hatékony energiafelhasználásra.

*Az energiafogyasztás követéséhez szükséges kiegészítő: PENKTH000 (fogyasztásmérő modul) és teljesítménymérő, hőmérséklet-érzékelő stb. Lásd a telepítési útmutatót.

Kényelmes fűtés az évszakos automata üzemmóddal1

Kényelmes fűtés az évszakos automata üzemmóddal

Az évszakos automata üzemmód automatikusan meghatározza a fűtési, hűtési üzemmódot és a célhőmérsékletet.

*Az ábrán látható célhőmérséklet csak példaként szolgál. A célhőmérséklet a felhasználó beállítása szerint változik.

Könnyű irányítási szolgáltatás az egyszerű ellenőrzés segítségével1

Könnyű irányítási szolgáltatás az egyszerű ellenőrzés segítségével

A víz térfogatáramát és a nyomást könnyen ellenőrizheti a standard III távvezérlő segítségével.

Könnyű és gyors karbantartás1

Könnyű és gyors karbantartás

A távvezérlő egyszerre 50 bejegyzést képes tárolni az előzményekben, így a hibákat és a meghibásodásokat könnyebben lehet elhárítani.

Bárhonnan irányítható1

Bárhonnan irányítható

Az LG ThinQ™ alkalmazással egyszerűen szabályozhatja a fűtési rendszert, bármikor, bárhonnan. A fűtési rendszer távvezérlése maximális kényelmet biztosít. Az LG ThinQ™ használatához Wi-Fi modem szükséges.

*Szükséges tartozékok: Google home hangszóró, PWFMDD200 (LG Wi-Fi modem) és PWYREW000.
**A Google és a Google home a Google LLC védjegyei.
***A Google home hangsegéd az egyesült királyságban, franciaországban, németországban, spanyolországban, olaszországban, ausztriában, írországban és portugáliában támogatott. A ThinQ funkciók országonként eltérőek lehetnek.

Hatékonyabb energiagazdálkodás az integrációnak köszönhetően1

Hatékonyabb energiagazdálkodás az integrációnak köszönhetően

Az integrálható, arányos térfogatáram-szabályozónak (PV-modul) és az energiatároló rendszernek köszönhetően a felesleges energiát el lehet tárolni későbbi használatra. Harmadik fél termékeivel is kompatibilis a hatékony és rugalmas energiagazdálkodás érdekében.

*A PV-modult és az energiatároló rendszert külön lehet megvásárolni/megrendelni.

THERMA V termékcsalád1

THERMA V termékcsalád

Kapcsolat1

Kapcsolat

A termékre vonatkozó további információkért vegye fel velünk a kapcsolatot, és hamarosan válaszolunk kérdéseire.

Katalógusok, ismertetők és dokumentumok letöltése

