Padlón álló

Az LG padlón álló egysége gyorsabb és szélesebb lefedettségű hűtést és fűtést tesz lehetővé, amely a helyiség minden sarkába elér.

Single Split_Console_01

Padlón álló egység

Erőteljes és stílusos légkondicionáló, ideális a modern belső terek számára

Jellemzők
Jellemzők
Kapcsolat
Single Split_Console_02

Stílusos kivitel

A padlón álló légkondicionáló ideális megoldás otthoni vagy irodai modern belső terek számára

Gyors válasz

A padlón álló egység rövidebb idő alatt elérheti a beállított hőmérsékletet, miközben erőteljes hűtést biztosít.
Eközben a Power Heating funkció az optimális légáramlási szöget kínálja, garantálva a gyorsabb fűtési teljesítményt.

Erőteljes légáramlás

Erős légsebességgel és térfogattal a légáramlás akár 20 métert is elérhet.
Ez sokkal hamarabb lehetővé teszi a friss és kényelmes hűtést.

MULTI_V_5_13

Kapcsolat

A termékre vonatkozó további információkért vegye fel velünk a kapcsolatot, és hamarosan válaszolunk kérdéseire.

Kapcsolat További információ

Katalógusok, ismertetők és dokumentumok letöltése

Cím, Mérettáblázat lista
Erőforrás típusa Cím Méret
Catalog
 LG MULTI V CATALOGUE 2025.pdf
kiterjesztés : 176,908K
Catalog
 LG RAC CATALOGUE 2025_ENG.pdf
kiterjesztés : 76,694K
Catalog
 LG RAC MULTI SCAC CHILLER 2025.pdf
kiterjesztés : 184,441K
Catalog
 2024_LG Therma V Product Catalogue.pdf
kiterjesztés : 44,991K
Catalog
 2024_LG Multi V Catalogue.pdf
kiterjesztés : 66,197K
Catalog
 241127 _LG R290 Monobloc Catalogue_spread_low.pdf
kiterjesztés : 6,051K
Catalog
 240229 LG Air Conditioner Catalogue_low.pdf
kiterjesztés : 143,531K
Leaflet
 2024 LG BECON cloud Leaflet.pdf
kiterjesztés : 2,135K
Catalog
 2024 LG BECON cloud Catalogue.pdf
kiterjesztés : 3,147K
Leaflet
 THERMA V (AWHP) R290 Monobloc Hydro Unit leaflet.pdf
kiterjesztés : 5,495K
Leaflet
 THERMA V (AWHP) R32 Monobloc S leaflet.pdf
kiterjesztés : 4,614K
Leaflet
 THERMA V (AWHP) Hydrosplit series leaflet.pdf
kiterjesztés : 4,891K
Catalog
 (2023)_Therma V(AWHP)_Product_Catalogue_Fin_R1.pdf
kiterjesztés : 49,499K
Leaflet
 (2021-2022)_Therma__(AWHP)_Product_Catalogue_Fin_R4_(low).pdf
kiterjesztés : 71,560K
Catalog
 LG THerma V catalogue 2021-2022_ENG.pdf
kiterjesztés : 174,495K
Leaflet
 THERMA_V_(AWHP)_R32_Monobloc_S_leaflet_0901_FIN.pdf
kiterjesztés : 4,801K
Leaflet
 Smart_Inverter_Commercial_Air_Conditioners_MEA.pdf
kiterjesztés : 30,430K
Leaflet
 2022_LG_Air_Cooled_Scroll_Chiller.pdf
kiterjesztés : 11,571K
Catalog
 2022-LG-Commercial-Air-Solutions-catalog.pdf
kiterjesztés : 528,767K
Catalog
 2022-LG-Airconditioner-catalog.pdf
kiterjesztés : 88,707K
Catalog
 2021_RAC_LG_AirConditional_HUN.pdf
kiterjesztés : 34,816K
Leaflet
 2021_THERMA_V_(AWHP)_R32_Split_R410A_Split_leaflet_0302_FIN.pdf
kiterjesztés : 4,015K
Leaflet
 LG_H_A_EU_Air_Purifier_Leaflet_HU_v4.pdf
kiterjesztés : 379K
Catalog
 ERV-katalogus.pdf
kiterjesztés : 13,834K

A felhasználói kézikönyvek és a mérnöki támogatásra vonatkozó anyagok letöltéséhez, kérjük, látogasson el az „Anyagok letöltése” oldalra.

