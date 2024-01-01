About Cookies on This Site

LED signage

 

Az LG LED signage beltéri és kültéri kijelzők széles választékát kínálja, melyek az iparág vezető technológiájával szemet gyönyörködtető élményt nyújtanak. Az LG forradalmasítja üzletvitelét!

ID_LED-Signage_hero_01_M01_1560296925167

LED signage

ID_LED-Signage_main_Hero_1567728854330

Tiszta látvány,
nagyszerű döntés

Öltsenek formát a magával ragadó pillanatok!
Öltsenek formát az innovatív élmények!
Az LG LED Sigange az ön indítópultja.
Tiszta látvány,<br>nagyszerű döntés Tudjon meg többet!

ID_OUTDOOR-Signage_hero_banner_M02_1543820427424

LG C-Display+
customer app

Tekintse meg a legfrissebb termékinformációkat referencia esetekkel, az OLED/Videófal konfigurátort, kézikönyveket, valamint a kapcsolódó sales információkat!
LG C-Display+ <br>customer app Látogassa meg webes applikációnkat! LG C-Display+ <br>customer app Töltse le az applikációt!

Fedezze fel az LG digital connect-et!

 

Ha jelenleg arra keresi a megoldást, hogyan élénkíthetné fel környezetét, ne nézelődjön tovább!

Fedezze fel!

Termékek

ID_LED-Signage_LDM_1559023701152

Beltéri LED >

ID_LED-Signage_products_02_M08_OUTDOOR_1520988435554

Kültéri LED >

LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT >

LG LED Cinema Thumbnail image

LG LED cinema >

Transparent LED Film, LAT240 Thumbnail image

Transparent LED film >
ID_LED-Signage_Hero_indoor_1567729057781

Beltéri LED

Teljes termékportfólió, a super Fine-Pitch-től a standard beltéri kijelzőkig, a különféle beltéri alkalmazásokhoz.
Beltéri LED Tudjon meg többet!

ID_LED-Signage_Hero_outdoor_1567729224482

Kültéri LED

Megoldások széles választéka áll rendelkezésre kültéri alkalmazáshoz, beleértve a stadionokat, valamint a kültéri reklámokat és nyilvános kijelzőket.
Kültéri LED Tudjon meg többet!

LG MAGNIT

LG MAGNIT

Az LG MAGNIT egy olyan kijelző, amely nem szab határt a képzeletednek. Az elmélyülés teljesen új szintje vár
végtelen feketével és káprázatos színekkel!
LG MAGNIT Tudjon meg többet!

LG LED Cinema

LG LED cinema

Az LG LED cinema által létrehozott végtelen
kontraszt és a kiváló fényerő finom részleteket
varázsol a képernyőre, így a nézők elképesztő
mélységérzetet kaphatnak.
LG LED cinema Tudjon meg többet!

Transparent LED Film

Transparent LED film

Az LG transparent LED film áttetsző megjelenése új szintre emeli a renoválást. Átlátszó felülete élénk színekkel teli misztikus szépséggel ruházza fel az üvegfelületet vagy ablakot, amelyre fel van erősítve.

Transparent LED film Tudjon meg többet!
AR szimulációs tapasztalat és automatizált ajánlattétel biztosítása
Letöltés