About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

R32 IWT

A THERMA V R32 IWT (integrált víztartály) olyan teljeskörű megoldás, amely egy készülékben egyesíti a beltéri egységet és a víztartályt. Nem igényel bonyolult csövezést, gyorsan és egyszerűen telepíthető, valamint kisebb a helyigénye is.

THERMA V R32 IWT (integrált víztartály) típus1

THERMA V R32 IWT (integrált víztartály) típus

A THERMA V R32 IWT (integrált víztartály) egy teljeskörű megoldás, amely egy készülékben egyesíti a beltéri egységet és a víztartályt. Nem igényel bonyolult csövezést, és gyors, egyszerű telepítést tesz lehetővé a kisebb helyigénnyel.

Funkciók Termékeink
Funkciók
Kapcsolat

Hogyan működik a THERMA V R32 IWT (integrált víztartály) típusú berendezés?

A kültéri levegő és az elektromos áram szolgálnak hőforrásként a fűtés és melegvíz-ellátás biztosítására.
Mivel a beltéri egység magába foglalja a víztartályt, a fűtés és a melegvíz biztosításához nem szükséges külön víztartály.

Hogyan működik a THERMA V R32 IWT (integrált víztartály) típusú berendezés?1

Az integrált típusú berendezéssel helyet takaríthat meg1

Az integrált típusú berendezéssel helyet takaríthat meg

A THERMA V R32 IWT (integrált víztartály) mérete 19%-kal kisebb és súlya 39%-kal könnyebb az előző modellekhez képest. Ezáltal nem csak helyet takarít meg, hanem könnyebben telepíthető is.

Forradalmian új R1 kompresszor

A THERMA V S a forradalmian új R1 kompresszorral van felszerelve. Ez a korszerű kompresszor javítja a csavarkompresszor billegő mozgását, ezzel növeli az általános hatékonyságot és megbízhatóságot. A kompresszor üzemi tartománya is bővült, amely 10–135 Hz között működik.

Fenntartható hűtőközeg

THERMA V R32 IWT berendezést környezetbarát hűtőközeggel üzemel, amely alacsony, 675-ös globális felmelegedési potenciállal rendelkezik. Nagy teljesítményű és rendkívül hatékony fűtést biztosít. Valamint, mivel megfelel az európai szabályozási követelményeknek, akár több üzleti lehetőséget is tartogathat.

**35°C-os kilépő víz esetén a fűtés ErP energiacímkéje eléri az A+++ besorolást, 55°C-os kilépő víz esetén A+ besorolást, a vízmelegítés (L profil) pedig az A+ besorolást.

Megbízható fűtés a THERMA V R32 IWT segítségével1

Megbízható fűtés a THERMA V R32 IWT segítségével

A THERMA V R32 IWT megbízható fűtést biztosít a szélsőséges időjárási körülmények között, így akár -25℃ alatt is.

Egyedi fűtésszabályozás két külön zónában1

Egyedi fűtésszabályozás két külön zónában

A THERMA V R32 IWT két különálló zóna hőmérsékletét képes szabályozni a független fűtési körökön keresztül. A keverőszelep-készlet lehetővé teszi a felhasználók számára, hogy különböző zónákban különböző célhőmérsékletet állítsanak be.

*Külön keverőszelep-készlet szükséges.
**Az ábrán a hőmérséklet csak példaként szerepel. A célhőmérséklet a felhasználó beállítása szerint változik.

Intelligens fűtésszabályozás1

Intelligens fűtésszabályozás

A felhasználóbarát és intuitív felhasználói felület segítségével egy egyszerű érintéssel gyorsan és kényelmesen irányíthatjuk a fűtést, ami lehetővé teszi a könnyű ütemezést és az üzemmód beállítását a felhasználó életmódjának megfelelően. Az energiafogyasztás napi és havi szintű nyomon követése továbbá lehetőséget nyújt a hatékony energiafelhasználásra.

*Az energiafogyasztás követéséhez szükséges kiegészítő: PENKTH000 (fogyasztásmérő modul) és teljesítménymérő, hőmérséklet-érzékelő stb. Lásd a telepítési útmutatót.

Kényelmes fűtés az évszakos automata üzemmóddal1

Kényelmes fűtés az évszakos automata üzemmóddal

Az évszakos automatika üzemmmód automatikusan meghatározza a fűtési, hűtési üzemmódot és a célhőmérsékletet.

*Az ábrán látható célhőmérséklet csak példaként szolgál. A célhőmérséklet a felhasználó beállítása szerint változik.

Rugalmas bővítési lehetőség1

Rugalmas bővítési lehetőség

Hozza ki a lehető legtöbbet a THERMA V R32 IWT berendezéséből egy HMV-körhöz tartozó puffertartállyal és egy tágulási tartállyal. Ez a két tartály a telepítés során egyszerűen hozzáadható a rendszerhez. Mindössze a beltéri egység integrált víztartályának belsejébe kell felszerelnie őket, így a bővítés nem igényel plusz helyet sem.

*A puffertartály és a tágulási tartály külön vásárolható meg.

Könnyű irányítási szolgáltatás az egyszerű ellenőrzés segítségével2

Könnyű irányítási szolgáltatás az egyszerű ellenőrzés segítségével

A víz térfogatáramát könnyen ellenőrizheti a standard III távvezérlő segítségével.

Könnyű és gyors karbantartás1

Könnyű és gyors karbantartás

A távvezérlő egyszerre 50 bejegyzést képes tárolni az előzményekben, így a hibákat és a meghibásodásokat könnyebben lehet elhárítani.

Bárhonnan irányítható1

Bárhonnan irányítható

Az LG ThinQ™ alkalmazással egyszerűen szabályozhatja a fűtési rendszert, bármikor, bárhonnan. A fűtési rendszer távvezérlése maximális kényelmet biztosít. Az LG ThinQ™ használatához Wi-Fi modem szükséges.

*Szükséges tartozékok: Google home hangszóró, PWFMDD200 (LG Wi-Fi modem) és PWYREW000.
**A Google és a Google home a Google LLC védjegyei.
***A Google home hangsegéd az egyesült királyságban, franciaországban, németországban, spanyolországban, olaszországban, ausztriában, írországban és portugáliában támogatott. A ThinQ funkciók országonként eltérőek lehetnek.

THERMA V termékcsalád1

THERMA V termékcsalád

Kapcsolat1

Kapcsolat

A termékre vonatkozó további információkért vegye fel velünk a kapcsolatot, és hamarosan válaszolunk kérdéseire.

Kapcsolat További információ

Katalógusok, ismertetők és dokumentumok letöltése

Cím, Mérettáblázat lista
Erőforrás típusa Cím Méret
Catalog
 LG MULTI V CATALOGUE 2025.pdf
kiterjesztés : 176,908K
Catalog
 LG RAC CATALOGUE 2025_ENG.pdf
kiterjesztés : 76,694K
Catalog
 LG RAC MULTI SCAC CHILLER 2025.pdf
kiterjesztés : 184,441K
Catalog
 2024_LG Therma V Product Catalogue.pdf
kiterjesztés : 44,991K
Catalog
 2024_LG Multi V Catalogue.pdf
kiterjesztés : 66,197K
Catalog
 241127 _LG R290 Monobloc Catalogue_spread_low.pdf
kiterjesztés : 6,051K
Catalog
 240229 LG Air Conditioner Catalogue_low.pdf
kiterjesztés : 143,531K
Leaflet
 2024 LG BECON cloud Leaflet.pdf
kiterjesztés : 2,135K
Catalog
 2024 LG BECON cloud Catalogue.pdf
kiterjesztés : 3,147K
Leaflet
 2024_THERMA V R290 Monobloc 8P leaflet_web_holo_O(with links).pdf
kiterjesztés : 5,841K
Catalog
 (2024)_Therma V(AWHP)_Product_Catalogue_Fin.pdf
kiterjesztés : 42,894K
Leaflet
 THERMA V (AWHP) Split series leaflet.pdf
kiterjesztés : 6,180K
Leaflet
 THERMA V (AWHP) R290 Monobloc Hydro Unit leaflet.pdf
kiterjesztés : 5,495K
Leaflet
 THERMA V (AWHP) R32 Monobloc S leaflet.pdf
kiterjesztés : 4,614K
Leaflet
 THERMA V (AWHP) Hydrosplit series leaflet.pdf
kiterjesztés : 4,891K
Catalog
 (2023)_Therma V(AWHP)_Product_Catalogue_Fin_R1.pdf
kiterjesztés : 49,499K
Leaflet
 (2021-2022)_Therma__(AWHP)_Product_Catalogue_Fin_R4_(low).pdf
kiterjesztés : 71,560K
Catalog
 LG THerma V catalogue 2021-2022_ENG.pdf
kiterjesztés : 174,495K
Leaflet
 THERMA_V_(AWHP)_R32_Monobloc_S_leaflet_0901_FIN.pdf
kiterjesztés : 4,801K
Leaflet
 Smart_Inverter_Commercial_Air_Conditioners_MEA.pdf
kiterjesztés : 30,430K
Leaflet
 2022_LG_Air_Cooled_Scroll_Chiller.pdf
kiterjesztés : 11,571K
Catalog
 2022-LG-Commercial-Air-Solutions-catalog.pdf
kiterjesztés : 528,767K
Catalog
 2022-LG-Airconditioner-catalog.pdf
kiterjesztés : 88,707K
Catalog
 Y2022-EU Multi-V-Catalogue.pdf
kiterjesztés : 126,741K
Catalog
 2021_RAC_LG_AirConditional_HUN.pdf
kiterjesztés : 34,816K
Leaflet
 2021_THERMA_V_(AWHP)_R32_Split_R410A_Split_leaflet_0302_FIN.pdf
kiterjesztés : 4,015K
Leaflet
 LG_H_A_EU_Air_Purifier_Leaflet_HU_v4.pdf
kiterjesztés : 379K
Leaflet
 THERMA_V_(AWHP)_R32 Hydrosplit_IWT_Hydrosplit_Hydro_Box_leaflet_0712_FIN_20210811_201059319_.pdf
kiterjesztés : 6,581K
Catalog
 ERV-katalogus.pdf
kiterjesztés : 13,834K

A felhasználói kézikönyvek és a mérnöki támogatásra vonatkozó anyagok letöltéséhez, kérjük, látogasson el az „Anyagok letöltése” oldalra.

Ugrás