THERMA V R410A split

Az LG THERMA V R410A split egy új osztott rendszerű egység, amely továbbfejlesztett külsővel és felhasználóbarát fűtésszabályzóval rendelkezik. Minimalista megjelenése tökéletesen illeszkedik bármilyen környezetbe.

a black basic image

THERMA V R410A split

Az új 410A osztott rendszerű készülék továbbfejlesztett külsővel rendelkezik. Az előlap eltávolításával, a szélek lekerekítésével, könnyebb beltéri egységek alkalmazásával, valamint a továbbfejlesztett funkciókkal kifinomultabb fűtési megoldást kínál otthona számára.

Funkciók Termékeink
Funkciók
Kapcsolat
Továbbfejlesztett formatervezés felhasználóbarát fűtésszabályzóval

A fűtésszabályozó továbbfejlesztett felhasználói felülete 4,3 hüvelykes, színes LCD-kijelzővel, üveg előlappal és reaktív, LED megvilágítású érintőképernyővel rendelkezik. Ezek az új formatervezési elemek gazdagabb felhasználói élményt nyújtanak.

Hogyan működik a THERMA V R410 split?

A fűtéshez és a melegvíz-ellátáshoz a külső levegőt használja hőforrásként.

Energiahatékonyság az LG inverteres technológiának köszönhetően

Az LG jelentős tapasztalatokra tett szert a kompresszorok és motortechnológia terén, amelyek az energiahatékonyság lényegét jelentik. Az LG inverteres technológiája a teljesítmény optimalizálásával csökkenti az energiaköltségeket, mivel mindig csak a működéshez szükséges energiát használja fel.

*16 kW: A++ (35 ℃)

Kényelmes fűtés az évszaknak megfelelő automatikus üzemmóddal

Az évszaknak megfelelő automatikus üzemmód a külső hőmérséklet alapján automatikusan állítja be a fűtést és a hűtést, valamint a meleg víz hőmérsékletét.

Gyors és megbízható fűtés a smart sensor érzékelővel

Az LG egyedülálló nyomás- és hőmérséklet smart sensor érzékelője közvetlenül érzékeli a nyomást, így gyorsabban és pontosabban reagál a terhelésváltozásokra.

Vészhelyzeti üzem

A THERMA V a készülék egyszerűbb alkatrészek meghibásodása esetén is működhet. Főként hibás érzékelőkre visszavezethető kisebb meghibásodások esetén a rendszer bekapcsolt állapotban tartja a hőszivattyút. A rendszer alkatrészeinek nagyobb meghibásodása esetén egy elektromos fűtőelem működik a fűtési üzem fenntartása érdekében.

THERMA V termékcsalád

THERMA V termékcsalád

Kapcsolat

A termékre vonatkozó további információkért vegye fel velünk a kapcsolatot, és hamarosan válaszolunk kérdéseire.

Kapcsolat További információc

Katalógusok, ismertetők és dokumentumok letöltése

Cím, Mérettáblázat lista
Erőforrás típusa Cím Méret
Catalog
 LG MULTI V CATALOGUE 2025.pdf
kiterjesztés : 176,908K
Catalog
 LG RAC CATALOGUE 2025_ENG.pdf
kiterjesztés : 76,694K
Catalog
 LG RAC MULTI SCAC CHILLER 2025.pdf
kiterjesztés : 184,441K
Catalog
 2024_LG Therma V Product Catalogue.pdf
kiterjesztés : 44,991K
Catalog
 2024_LG Multi V Catalogue.pdf
kiterjesztés : 66,197K
Catalog
 241127 _LG R290 Monobloc Catalogue_spread_low.pdf
kiterjesztés : 6,051K
Catalog
 240229 LG Air Conditioner Catalogue_low.pdf
kiterjesztés : 143,531K
Leaflet
 2024 LG BECON cloud Leaflet.pdf
kiterjesztés : 2,135K
Catalog
 2024 LG BECON cloud Catalogue.pdf
kiterjesztés : 3,147K
Leaflet
 2024_THERMA V R290 Monobloc 8P leaflet_web_holo_O(with links).pdf
kiterjesztés : 5,841K
Catalog
 (2024)_Therma V(AWHP)_Product_Catalogue_Fin.pdf
kiterjesztés : 42,894K
Leaflet
 THERMA V (AWHP) Split series leaflet.pdf
kiterjesztés : 6,180K
Leaflet
 THERMA V (AWHP) R290 Monobloc Hydro Unit leaflet.pdf
kiterjesztés : 5,495K
Leaflet
 THERMA V (AWHP) R32 Monobloc S leaflet.pdf
kiterjesztés : 4,614K
Leaflet
 THERMA V (AWHP) Hydrosplit series leaflet.pdf
kiterjesztés : 4,891K
Catalog
 (2023)_Therma V(AWHP)_Product_Catalogue_Fin_R1.pdf
kiterjesztés : 49,499K
Leaflet
 (2021-2022)_Therma__(AWHP)_Product_Catalogue_Fin_R4_(low).pdf
kiterjesztés : 71,560K
Catalog
 LG THerma V catalogue 2021-2022_ENG.pdf
kiterjesztés : 174,495K
Leaflet
 THERMA_V_(AWHP)_R32_Monobloc_S_leaflet_0901_FIN.pdf
kiterjesztés : 4,801K
Leaflet
 Smart_Inverter_Commercial_Air_Conditioners_MEA.pdf
kiterjesztés : 30,430K
Leaflet
 2022_LG_Air_Cooled_Scroll_Chiller.pdf
kiterjesztés : 11,571K
Catalog
 2022-LG-Commercial-Air-Solutions-catalog.pdf
kiterjesztés : 528,767K
Catalog
 2022-LG-Airconditioner-catalog.pdf
kiterjesztés : 88,707K
Catalog
 Y2022-EU Multi-V-Catalogue.pdf
kiterjesztés : 126,741K
Catalog
 2021_RAC_LG_AirConditional_HUN.pdf
kiterjesztés : 34,816K
Leaflet
 2021_THERMA_V_(AWHP)_R32_Split_R410A_Split_leaflet_0302_FIN.pdf
kiterjesztés : 4,015K
Leaflet
 LG_H_A_EU_Air_Purifier_Leaflet_HU_v4.pdf
kiterjesztés : 379K
Leaflet
 THERMA_V_(AWHP)_R32 Hydrosplit_IWT_Hydrosplit_Hydro_Box_leaflet_0712_FIN_20210811_201059319_.pdf
kiterjesztés : 6,581K
Catalog
 ERV-katalogus.pdf
kiterjesztés : 13,834K

A felhasználói kézikönyvek és a mérnöki támogatásra vonatkozó anyagok letöltéséhez, kérjük, látogasson el az „Anyagok letöltése” oldalra.

Ugrás