Vízmelegítő

Hatékony vízmelegítő megoldás intelligens vezérlővel

Vízmelegítő a fürdőszobába telepítve

LG inverteres hőszivattyús vízmelegítő

Energiahatékony melegvízmegoldás, amely a hőszivattyús technológiát ötvözi az LG intelligens vezérlőjével.

Mi az a hőszivattyús
vízmelegítő?

Mivel a környezettudatos energiamegoldások egyre hangsúlyosabbá válnak, az LG hőszivattyú az energia 75%-át a külső levegőből nyeri.
Ez a megújuló energiaforrás két hőcserélővel, egy kondenzátorral és egy elpárologtatóval az alacsony hőmérsékletű közegből magas hőmérsékletűt állít elő.

&quot;Elektromos/gázos vízmelegítő és hőszivattyús vízmelegítő Összehasonlító ábra&quot;

Kiváló hatékonyság

A rendkívül hatékony DUAL Inverter kompresszornak köszönhetően az LG új inverteres hőszivattyús vízmelegítője lenyűgöző mértékű, akár 70%-os energiamegtakarítást tesz lehetővé a hagyományos vízmelegítőkhöz képest.

Az LG új inverteres hőszivattyús vízmelegítője több mint 70% energiát takarít meg

*Az LG belső adatai alapján szimulált napi energiafogyasztás az EU átlagos időjárási viszonyai mellett. A 270 l-es, LG inverteres hőszivattyús vízmelegítő használatával az éves elektromosenergia-fogyasztás 74%-kal alacsonyabb a hagyományos, elektromos vízmelegítővel szemben (C osztály).
*A 270 l-es típus teljesítmény-együtthatója (COP) eléri a 3,85-ös értéket (A++ energiacímke), a 200 l-es típus COP-értéke pedig 3,60 (A++ energiacímke).

Kép egy fővárosról, ahol meleg víz folyik kifelé.

Hatékony fűtési teljesítmény

Turbó üzemmódban a DUAL inverter kompresszor maximálisra növeli a teljesítményt, így 30%-kal gyorsabban melegít.

*Turbó üzemmódban 30%-kal gyorsabban felmelegszik a víz az automatikus üzemmódhoz képest.
*A Turbó üzemmód a DUAL Inverter technológiával elérhető magas frekvencián alapul, a fűtőelem működési logikájának optimalizálása mellett. A vizsgálatot házon belül végezték a US FHR szabvány szerint.

DUAL Inverter kompresszor

DUAL inverter kompresszor

Az LG DUAL inverter kompresszor™ energiát takarít meg a széles, energiatakarékos működési tartománnyal.

Élvezze a relaxáló fürdőt a csendes vízmelegítővel

Csendes működés

A BLDC motorral és a DUAL inverter kompresszorral a zaj

(hangteljesítmény) 53 dBA értékre csökkent.

Stílusos kialakítás

Az LG exkluzív szögletes kialakítása és a luxus minőségű ezüst színű kialakítás kiválóan illik bármelyik otthonba.

2020-AS FORMATERVEZÉSI DÍJ a stílusos kialakítás kategóriában, 2020-as Reddot-díj nyertese

Intelligens vezérlő

Az LG ThinQ okostelefon-alkalmazással a felhasználók könnyedén vezérelhetik és nyomon követhetik a hőszivattyút, ellenőrizhetik az aktuális vízhőmérsékletet, beállíthatják az üzemi időket stb.

WiFi távvezérlés az LG ThinQ™-val

Különböző üzemmódok

LG inverteres hőszivattyús vízmelegítő 4 különböző üzemmódban használható a különböző környezeti feltételeknek megfelelően.

Hőszivattyú

Vízmelegítés a hőszivattyú funkcióval

Auto

Automatikusan vezérli a hőszivattyút és a fűtési funkciókat az optimális teljesítményhez

Turbó

A gyorsfűtési funkcióval gyorsan felmelegszik a víz

Nyaralás üzemmód

Minimalizálja az energiaveszteséget, amikor a melegítési funkció nincs bekapcsolva

Különböző telepítési helyek

A prémium és luxus minőségű kialakítással az LG új inverteres hőszivattyúja telepíthető garázsba, konyhába, mosókonyhába, fürdőszobába és a lakás minden más helyiségébe.

&quot;A különböző típusok közül kiválaszthatja a leginkább megfelelőt &quot;

Extrém tartósság

10 év garancia 

A felhasználók nyugodtak lehetnek az eszköz fő alkatrészeire – a víztartályra és a kompresszorra – vonatkozó 10 éves garanciával. A TÜV rheinland tanúsítja a DUAL inverter kompresszor 10 éves élettartamát, a víztartály bevonatára pedig 10 év korrózióállóságot biztosít a német DIN 4753 kerámiaszabvány szerint.

Egyszerű telepítés és karbantartás

A gép belépő és kilépő csonkjai, valamint a vezérlődoboz könnyű hozzáférhetősége gyors és egyszerű telepítést tesznek lehetővé. Az LG ThinQ alkalmazás pedig szervizriasztásokat és öndiagnosztikai programokat kínál a kényelmes karbantartás érdekében.

Vízmelegítő termékcsalád

Kép a vízmelegítő termékcsaládról.

*Az energiahatékonyság vizsgálatát nem fűtött, 15 °C-os helyiségben végezték az EN16147 szabvány szerint L terhelési profil mellett.

A képen egy ember egy okostelefont tart a kezében, amelynek képernyőjén az LG weboldala látható.

