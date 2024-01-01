We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cloud eszköz
A cloud eszköz, vagy más néven felhő alapú eszköz olyan digitális képernyő, amely önállóan hálózatba köthető, és ott külön munkaállomásként használható. A csatlakoztatott LG cloud eszköz akár teljes virtuális hálózatba is illeszthetők, miközben alkalmazásukkal csökkenthetők a rendszerépítési és karbantartási költségek.