About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Cloud eszköz

 

A cloud eszköz, vagy más néven felhő alapú eszköz olyan digitális képernyő, amely önállóan hálózatba köthető, és ott külön munkaállomásként használható. A csatlakoztatott LG cloud eszköz akár teljes virtuális hálózatba is illeszthetők, miközben alkalmazásukkal csökkenthetők a rendszerépítési és karbantartási költségek.

Termelékenység és hatékonyság1

Termelékenység és hatékonyság

Az LG thin client készülékei számos kivitelben kaphatók. Az LG vezető szakértelme a munkakörnyezetét is tökéletesebbé teheti.

Az LG felhőalapú eszközeinek digitális bemutatóterme2

Az LG felhőalapú eszközeinek digitális bemutatóterme

Lépjen be, és tekintse meg, hogy az LG thin és zero client készülékei hogyan emelik a vállalkozását a következő szintre.
Az LG felhőalapú eszközeinek digitális bemutatóterme További információk

Hatékonyság és magas szintű biztonság1

Hatékonyság és magas szintű biztonság

Az LG zero client eszközei számos kivitelben kaphatók. Keresse meg a biztonságos végpontokat a vállalkozásához.

Az LG felhőalapú eszközeinek digitális bemutatóterme1

Az LG felhőalapú eszközeinek digitális bemutatóterme

Lépjen be, és tekintse meg, hogy az LG thin és zero client készülékei hogyan emelik a vállalkozását a következő szintre.
Az LG felhőalapú eszközeinek digitális bemutatóterme További információk

LG Cloud eszköz1

LG cloud eszköz

Az LG V szériás cloud eszközei a Teradici® TERA2 chipset és a VMware segítségével ideálisak egy hatékony és biztonságos virtuális számítástechnikai hálózat kialakítására.
LG cloud eszköz LG 23CAV42K monitor