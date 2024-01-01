About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Az LG Inverter Scroll Chiller egy háztetőn van elhelyezve, a háttérben tiszta égbolt és lágy napsütés látható.

Inverteres scroll hőszivattyú

Az LG kompakt, léghűtéses, inverteres scroll hőszivattyúja optimalizálja a fűtést és hűtést, telepítése egyszerű, működése csendes.

Mi az inverteres scroll folyadékhűtő? Fő tulajdonságok GYIK
Mi az inverteres scroll folyadékhűtő?
Kapcsolatfelvétel

Mi az inverteres scroll hőszivattyú?

Az LG Inverter Scroll Chiller egy háztetőn van elhelyezve, a háttérben tiszta égbolt és lágy napsütés látható.

Az LG új, hatékony, kompakt, csendes, inverteres scroll hőszivattyúja

Nagy energiahatékonyság

Javított teljesítmény az új, teljesen inverteres technológiának köszönhetően

Rendkívül megbízható működés

Stabil működés a hűtési és fűtési hőmérsékletek széles skáláján

Rendkívül rugalmas és praktikus

Optimális megoldás szinte bármilyen környezethez

Következő generációs hűtőközeg

R32 hűtőközeg az alacsonyabb GWP-érték és a nagyobb energiahatékonyság érdekében

Nagy energiahatékonyság

A fűtési és hűtési hatékonyságot a megnövelt légszállítás, az optimalizált légáramlás és a csökkentett zajszint javítja.1⁾ Fagyos körülmények között is megőrzi a hőcserélő teljesítményt és a stabil hűtési ciklust, miközben -10 és 60 °C közötti vízellátást biztosít.2),3)

Az LG Inverter Scroll Chiller egy háztetőn van elhelyezve, a háttérben tiszta égbolt és lágy napsütés látható.

Az LG Inverter Scroll Chiller egy háztetőn van elhelyezve, a háttérben tiszta égbolt és lágy napsütés látható.

1. A tesztet az INVERTERES SCROLL FOLYADÉKHŰTŐNK AIR_KCHH 60 RT sorozatú modelljével, névleges körülmények között, a kalibrált létesítményünkben végeztük. A tényleges teljesítmény a valós körülmények között változhat.
2. Felhívjuk figyelmét, hogy ezeket az eredményeket az LG belső tesztelési eljárásával kaptuk.
3. Az eredmények a környezettől függően változhatnak.

Rendkívül megbízható működés

Az R32 inverteres scroll folyadékhűtő a -10 és 25 °C (hűtés), illetve 30 és 60 °C (fűtés) közötti szélesebb vízhőmérséklet-tartományt szolgáltat, mintegy 5 °C fokkal bővítve a hűtési és fűtési előremenő hőmérsékletét, ami következetes és megbízható teljesítményt tesz lehetővé a különböző alkalmazásokban. 4)

Az LG Inverter Scroll Chiller egy háztetőn van elhelyezve, a háttérben tiszta égbolt és lágy napsütés látható.

4. -10 ~ 4 ℃ : Alacsony hőmérsékletű funkció fagyásgátlóval (etilénglikol: több mint 30%, propilénglikol: több mint 35%)

Az optimális és rugalmas megoldás

Az LG inverteres scroll folyadékhűtője 68 dB(A) értékre csökkenti a zajszintet, az érintőgombos távvezérlő pedig észleli a hibákat, és kezeli a ciklusfelügyeletet, az ütemezést és az igény szerinti vezérlést. 5,6)

Az LG Inverter Scroll Chiller egy háztetőn van elhelyezve, a háttérben tiszta égbolt és lágy napsütés látható.

Az LG Inverter Scroll Chiller egy háztetőn van elhelyezve, a háttérben tiszta égbolt és lágy napsütés látható.

5. KCHH 60RT sorozatú modell hangnyomásszintjének összehasonlítása.

6. A hangnyomásszint mérése névleges állapotban, visszhangmentes helyiségekben az ISO 3745 szabvány szerint történt.

Következő generációs R32 hűtőközeg

Az R32 hűtőközeg számos előnnyel rendelkezik az R410A hűtőközeggel szemben, többek között a kisebb energiafogyasztás és a kisebb helyigény miatt alacsonyabbak a telepítési és karbantartási költségek. 7,8)

Az R410A és az R32 hűtőközegek globális felmelegedési potenciálját (GWP) összehasonlító kép a két LG hűtőegység mellett, természetes háttér előtt.

* GWP: Globális felmelegedési potenciál

7. A tesztet az INVERTERES SCROLL FOLYADÉKHŰTŐNK AIR_KCHH 60 RT sorozatú modelljével, névleges körülmények között, a kalibrált létesítményünkben végeztük. A tényleges teljesítmény a valós körülmények között változhat.
8. Az LG AIR_KCHH sorozatú INVERTERES SCROLL FOLYADÉKHŰTŐ lábnyomának összehasonlítása a C vállalat 30 RC sorozatú modelljével és az Y vállalat YLLA sorozatú modelljével 60 RT egyenértékű teljesítménytartomány alapján.

GYIK

Q.

Miért jó vétel az LG Inverter Scroll Chiller?

A.

Az LG Inverter Scroll Chillert az optimális hűtési és fűtési hatékonyság érdekében tervezték az LG olyan alapvető technológiáinak felhasználásával, mint a Twin All Inverter, a HiPOR™, a Biomimetic Fan, a Wide Louver Plus Fin és az optimalizált gőzbefecskendezés.

Q.

Mi a különbség a hagyományos scroll folyadékhűtő és az inverteres scroll folyadékhűtő között?

A.

A hagyományos készülékek fix fordulatszámon és állandó energiafogyasztással működnek, míg az inverteres scroll folyadékhűtők a nagyobb energiahatékonyság és a részterhelés alatti optimális teljesítmény érdekében szabályozzák a kompresszor fordulatszámát.

Q.

Melyik a jobb? Az R410A vagy az R32?

A.

Bár egyik sem károsítja az ózonréteget, az R32-nek alacsonyabb a GWP-értéke, és könnyebben újrahasznosítható. Az R32-nek alacsonyabbak az üzemeltetési és karbantartási költségei is, és a fokozatos kivonás miatt ma már elterjedtebb, mint az R410A.

Q.

Hol használják általában?

A.

'Az inverteres scroll folyadékhűtő használható gyári vagy ipari létesítményi folyamatokhoz, hűtött vagy meleg vízzel működő légkondicionálóként, illetve a létesítmény kertészeti célú víztárolására.

Tudjon meg többet az inverteres scroll hőszivattyúról

Erőforrások letöltése

A fekete kerettel ellátott dokumentumok szépen be vannak csomagolva, a jobb alsó sarokban kör alakú, lefelé mutató nyíllal.

Itt számos információt fedezhet fel, többek között termékkatalógusokat és telepítési kézikönyveket. 

Minden erőforrás megtekintése

Mérnöki támogatás

Három különböző méretű, feketével körvonalazott szóbuborék különböző írásjeleket tartalmaz, egy felkiáltójelet, egy kérdőjelet és egy pipa jelet.

Tapasztalja meg az általunk biztosított erőforrásokat és támogatást, amelyek segítségével vállalkozása az élvonalban maradhat.

Szerezze meg az összes támogatást

HVAC blog

A fekete kontúros spiráltekercs különböző hosszúságú sorokat és mezőket tartalmaz, amelyek az egész spiráltekercset kitöltő mintát alkotnak.

Olvassa el a legfrissebb cikkeket, híreket és egyéb információkat a blogunkon.

Összes cikk megtekintése

Két virtuális hologram ablak látható, amelyek csevegnek és kapcsolatba lépnek velünk, miközben lebegnek a laptop mellett, és mögöttük kezek helyezkednek el.

Kapcsolatfelvétel

Forduljon hozzánk, ha további tájékoztatásra van szüksége a termékről, és hamarosan felvesszük Önnel a kapcsolatot.

Kapcsolatfelvétel KAPCSOLATFELVÉTEL