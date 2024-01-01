About Cookies on This Site

THERMA V split

Az LG THERMA V R32 split hatékony fűtési megoldást kínál belső terek számára. Még rendkívül hideg hőmérsékleti viszonyok, például -25 ℃ esetén is működőképes, a kilépő víz hőmérséklete pedig akár 65 ℃ is lehet.

THERMA V R32 split

Az új THERMA V R32 split, fokozott fűtési hatékonyságot és teljesítményt nyújt az R32 hűtőközeggel.

Funkciók
Kapcsolat

Hogyan működik a THERMA V R32 split?

A külső levegőt használja hőforrásként, és így gondoskodik a fűtésről és a meleg vízről.

Megbízható fűtés

A THERMA V R32 split megbízható és nagy teljesítményű fűtést biztosít a beltéri környezethez. Még rendkívül hideg hőmérsékleti viszonyok, például -25 °C esetén is működőképes. A kimeneti víz hőmérséklete pedig akár 65 °C is lehet.

A THERMA V R32 split a forradalmi R1 kompresszorral működik. Ez a korszerű kompresszor különösen a spirálkompresszor-elemek billenő mozgását javítja, növelve ezzel a szerkezet kiemelkedő hatásfokát és megbízhatóságát. Ezenfelül a kompresszor már szélesebb, 10 Hz és 135 Hz közötti frekvenciatartományban működik.

A THERMA V R32 split klímaberendezésben található, környezeti szempontból fenntartható R32 hűtőközeg globális felmelegedési potenciálja 675, amely 70%-kal alacsonyabb, mint az R410A esetében. Az R32 hűtőközeggel a THERMA V R32 split még környezetbarátabb fűtési megoldásként kimondottan energiatakarékos.

*A fenti eredmény 35 ℃ hőmérsékletű radiátoros fűtésen alapult.
*Az 55 °C hőmérsékletű radiátoros fűtés A++ minősítést kapott.

Intelligens fűtésszabályozás

A jól átlátható felhasználói felület egyszerű és gyors, egyérintéses használatot tesz lehetővé, és a felhasználók a saját életstílusuk alapján állíthatnak be használati sémákat. Az energiafelhasználás napi vagy havi nyomon követésével pedig a fogyasztás hatékonyan kézben tartható.

Távirányítóval bárhonnan vezérelhető

Az LG ThinQ™ alkalmazással a felhasználók a fűtési rendszert bárhonnan, bármikor egyszerűen szabályozni tudják. A fűtési rendszer távoli elérhetősége maximális komfortélményt biztosít a felhasználóknak.

*Szükséges kiegészítő: PWFMDD200 (LG Wi-Fi modem) és PWYREWO00.

Könnyű és rugalmas üzembe helyezés

A THEMRA V R32 split könnyen és rugalmasan telepíthető bármilyen típusú lakóépületben. A beltéri egység beépített vizes alkatrészei* miatt a telepítés sokkal könnyebb, és rövidebb idő alatt elvégezhető. Továbbá a hűtőközeg-vezetékek akár 50 m-re is elvezethetők.

Üzembe helyezés előtti beállítás

Az üzembe helyezők az LG heating configurator használatával az irodájukban előbeállítást végezhetnek, és az adatokat elmenthetik memóriakártyára. A helyszínen ezt követően a memóriakártyát egyszerűen a távirányító hátuljába helyezve aktiválhatók a konfigurációs adatok. Ezzel az üzembe helyezés gyors és egyszerű.

*A vizes alkatrészek többek között a az áramlásérzékelő, a vízpumpa, a tágulási tartály, a légtelenítőszelep, a biztonsági szelep, a lemezes hőcserélő, a szűrő, a vezérlő és az elektromos fűtőegység.

Egyszerű és gyors karbantartás

A távirányító akár 50 eseményt is képes tárolni, így az előzményekből könnyen beazonosítható a hibás működés vagy meghibásodás oka, és haladéktalanul intézkedni lehet az elhárításához.

THERMA V termékcsalád

Vásárlással kapcsolatos kérdés

Forduljon hozzánk vásárlással kapcsolatos kérdésével, ha további tájékoztatásra van szüksége a termékről, és mi hamarosan felvesszük önnel a kapcsolatot.

Vásárlással kapcsolatos kérdés További információk

A felhasználói kézikönyvek és a mérnöki támogatásra vonatkozó anyagok letöltéséhez, kérjük, látogasson el az „Anyagok letöltése” oldalra.

