Inverteres légcsatornázható klímaberendezés

Az LG inverteres légcsatornázható klímaberendezése nagy hatásfokú hűtést és fűtést biztosít kereskedelmi helyisége számára.

Control_Solution_BMS_Gateway_01

Inverteres légcsatornázható klímaberendezés

Nagy hatásfok, masszív teljesítmény és kényelmes karbantartás

Energiatakarékos Kényelem Megbízhatóság Termékeink
Energiatakarékos
Vásárlással kapcsolatos kérdés

02_Inverter_Single_Package_Why_LG_Inverter_Single_Package_PC_1564628689674

Miért érdemes az inverteres légcsatornázható klímaberendezést választani?

Az inverteres légcsatornázható klímaberendezés egy 25RT hőszivattyú, amely páratlan teljesítményt, kényelmes telepítést és karbantartást, valamint egyszerű vezérlést biztosít.

Kimagasló teljesítményű inverteres kompresszor

A kimagasló teljesítményű inverteres kompresszor javítja az energiahatékonyságot, növeli a kompresszor tartósságát és megbízhatóságát. Az LG új légcsatornázható klímaberendezése tizennyolc év technológiáját egyesíti magában.

Maximális energiahatékonyság

A kompresszor a környezeti feltételekhez igazodva állítja be a kimeneti teljesítményt, maximális energiahatékonyságot biztosítva.

04_Inverter_Single_Package_High_Efficiency_Heat_Pump_System_PC_1564629047841

Nagy hatásfokú hőszivattyúrendszer

Az LG Inverteres légcsatornázható klímaberendezése kiegészítő fűtőelem használata nélkül biztosít mind fűtési, mind hűtési funkciót. A nagy hatásfokú hőszivattyúrendszerrel csökkentheti éves energiaköltségeit.

05_Inverter_Single_Package_Dual_Sensing_Control_Mobile_1564629354198

Dupla érzékelős szabályozás

A dupla érzékelős szabályozás egyaránt érzékeli a kültéri és a beltéri hőmérsékletet, valamint páratartalmat a gazdaságos és komfortos működés érdekében. Magas páratartalmú nyári napokon a berendezés hidegebb levegőt szolgáltat a látens hő gyors elvonása érdekében. Száraz, alacsony páratartalmú nyári napokon a berendezés enyhébb levegőt szolgáltat, hogy kevésbé szárítsa a helyiség levegőjét.

06_Inverter_Single_Package_Direct_Drive_Fan_Motor_PC_1564629438282

Közvetlen hajtású ventilátormotor

A közvetlen hajtású ventilátormotornak köszönhetően nincs szükség szíjtárcsák állítására vagy rendszeres időközönként történő zsírzásra. A berendezés további alkatrészeket nem tartalmaz, ezért alacsonyabbak a javítási költségek, a karbantartás pedig egyszerűbb. Emellett a nagy statikus nyomást biztosító motornak köszönhetően a berendezés a külső statikus nyomás szélesebb tartománya mellett használható.

07_Inverter_Single_Package_Easy_Air_Volume_Adjustment_PC_1564629504364

Egyszerű levegőtérfogat-szabályozás

A légáram változtatásához a fordulatszám a távirányító segítségével egyszerűen beállítható. Nem kell szíjtárcsákon vagy a motoron változtatást végezni.

Egyszerű karbantartás a továbbfejlesztett kialakításnak köszönhetően

Csuklópántos ajtók felszerelésével csökkentheti a telepítési és karbantartási időket. Mivel ajtóként nyitható.

Csúsztatható típusú szűrő

A csúsztatható típusú szűrő egyszerű karbantartást és hosszabb termékélettartamot biztosít.

Mosható szűrő

Az előszűrő vízzel könnyedén tisztítható.

Állítható légcsatorna-csatlakozás

Egy modell különböző irányú légcsatorna-csatlakozások létesítését teszi lehetővé, így különböző helyeken telepítve is ugyanazt a teljesítményt nyújtja.

Ocean black fin

A „black fin“ hőcserélő nagyfokú ellenállást biztosít a korrózióval szemben, kialakításának köszönhetően korrozív környezetben, például szennyezett vagy magas páratartalmú környezetben is használható.

Vezérlési megoldások

A légcsatornázható klímaberendezés hatékony vezérlési megoldások széles körét kínálja, amelyek minden épület és felhasználói környezet által támasztott igényt kielégítenek. Ezek a vezérlési rendszerek felhasználóbarát kezelőfelülettel, rugalmas kölcsönös kizárási környezettel, energiafelhasználás-menedzsmenttel és intelligens egyéni vezérlővel vannak ellátva.

11_Inverter_Single_Package_Inverter_Single_Package_Line_Up_PC1_1564632583260

Inverteres légcsatornázható klímaberendezések termékcsaládja

11_Inverter_Single_Package_Inverter_Single_Package_Line_Up_PC1_1564632583260

Termékeink

Forduljon hozzánk vásárlással kapcsolatos kérdésével, ha további tájékoztatásra van szüksége a termékről, és mi hamarosan felvesszük Önnel a kapcsolatot.

Termékeink További információk

Katalógusok, ismertetők és dokumentumok letöltése

A felhasználói kézikönyvek és a mérnöki támogatásra vonatkozó anyagok letöltéséhez, kérjük, látogasson el az „Anyagok letöltése” oldalra.

