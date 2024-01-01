Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG 'Streaming' Hetek Kiemelt információk Mi az a webOS? Kezdőképernyő és alkalmazások Gaming és Lifestyle

A határtalan szórakozás csak Önre vár

A legizgalmasabb streaming szolgáltatások és TV-alkalmazások beépítve az LG TV-ken.

*Szimulált képernyőképek.
**A rendelkezésre álló tartalom és alkalmazások országonként, termékenként és régiónként eltérőek lehetnek.

A streaming kezdőképernyő mutatja az összes alkalmazást, kategóriát és ajánlott tartalmat.

Kezdőképernyő

Minden kedvence egy helyen

Amikor bekapcsolja a tévét, lépjen be a Saját profiljába, ahol megtalálja személyre szabott alkalmazásait, visszatérhet kedvenc sorozataihoz, és ajánlásokat kaphat, hogy mit nézzen legközelebb.

*Szimulált képernyőképek.
**A rendelkezésre álló tartalom és alkalmazások országonként, termékenként és régiónként eltérőek lehetnek.

Globális Streaming óriások

A felfedezésre váró tartalmak végtelen univerzuma

Minden eddiginél lenyűgözőbb tartalmak, amelyeket örökké csak nézne és nézne. Ne maradjon le a Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video és az Apple TV+ műsorairól.

*A rendelkezésre álló tartalom és alkalmazások országonként, termékenként és régiónként eltérőek lehetnek.
**A Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime és Apple TV+ és a kapcsolódó szolgáltatások esetében külön előfizetés szükséges.
***Az Apple, az Apple logó és az Apple TV az Apple Inc. Egyesült Államokban és más országokban bejegyzett védjegyei.
****Az Amazon, a Prime Video és minden kapcsolódó logó az Amazon.com, Inc. vagy kapcsolt vállalkozásainak védjegye.

Két nő focimeccset néz egy hangulatos nappaliban. Az egyik nő egy focilabdát tart a kezében, és mindketten szurkolnak a csapatuknak sárga és piros hangszórókkal. Lent a következő logók láthatók: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube, ESPN és DAZN.

Sport appok

Nézze meg az összes sportmérkőzést

Ez az igazi sportrajongóknak szól! Állítson be egy személyreszabott oldalt kedvenc csapataival és bajnokságaival, hogy egy helyről követhesse nyomon a tabellákat, pontszámokat és mérkőzéseket.

*Szimulált képernyőképek.
**A rendelkezésre álló tartalom és alkalmazások országonként, termékenként és régiónként eltérőek lehetnek.

Fedezzen fel még több alkalmazást!

*Előfordulhat, hogy bizonyos alkalmazások nem a webOS-szel egy időben kerülnek bevezetésre, és az elérhetőség régiónként eltérő lehet.