Fedezze fel az LG beépíthető sütők világát, ahol az innováció és a kényelem találkozik. Praktikus InstaView™ ajtóval, EasyClean™ technológiával és LG ThinQ™ okosvezérléssel egyszerűsítik a mindennapi sütést. Energiahatékony, precíz légkeveréssel és speciális funkciókkal, mint az Air Sous Vide, Air Fry vagy Pizza mód, garantált a tökéletes étel.