Az LG grilles mikrohullámú sütők a sokoldalúság és a magas teljesítmény tökéletes kombinációját kínálják. A könnyen tisztítható felület és az egyszerű kezelhetőség kényelmes használatot biztosít. Válasszon grill vagy 2 az 1-ben (grill + mikrohullám) kombinált funkciós készülékeink közül, vagy fedezze fel a NeoChef™ grilles mikrohullámú sütőinket.