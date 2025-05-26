Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Hétvégi villámakció!

 

 


Hétvégi villámakció!

 

10% kedvezmény regisztrált vásárlóknak
a promócióban résztvevő termékekre
az LG Webáruházban.

 

Promóció időtartama: 
2025. május 23. 12:00 – május 26. 12:00

<br><b>Hétvégi villámakció!</b> Részletek
OLED evo TV
OLED TV
QNED TV
NanoCell TV
Nagy képátmérőjű TV (70" felett)
UHD 4K TV
Full HD TV
TV kiegészítők
Hangprojektor
Házimozi Soundbar
Valódi vezetéknélküli TV

Az LG ajánlatai Önnek

LG összes TV és hangprojektor

Fedezze fel az LG által kínált különféle televíziókat, valamint a hozzájuk tartozó video- és audiokiegészítőket, melyek minden otthoni elektronikai eszközzel kapcsolatos igényét kielégítik. Tapasztalja meg a Smart AI TV csodáit, élvezzen akár Dolby Vision általi HDR képminőséget, hallgasson zenét akár Dolby Atmos hangzásban.

Összes TV és hangprojektor