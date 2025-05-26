Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Hétvégi villámakció!

 

 


Hétvégi villámakció!

 

10% kedvezmény regisztrált vásárlóknak
a promócióban résztvevő termékekre
az LG Webáruházban.

 

Promóció időtartama: 
2025. május 23. 12:00 – május 26. 12:00

00 Nap 00 Óra 00 Perc 00 Másodperc
Life’s Good AI hetek az LG Webáruházban

LG Life's Good AI Hetek

 

Exkluzív kedvezmények
az LG Webáruházban!


Akár 50 000 Ft kedvezmény és ingyenes házhozszállítás
Akár 15% kedvezmény 2 termék együttes vásárlásakor
+ Nyereményjáték értékes LG AI termékért

Catering to Your Needs in Every Way

Minden tekintetben az ön igényeihez igazodva

A képen promóciós termékek láthatók.

Többet vásárol, többet takarít meg

Ezen a képen a fagyasztószekrény mellett A energiajelzés látható.

Energiahatékonyságot nyújtó termék

Aa kép a hűtőszekrény nyitott ajtaját ábrázolja.

Nagy kapacitás nagy családoknak

Miért az LG hűtőszekrény?

A kép az InstaView hűtőszekrényt ábrázolja

Hosszabb ideig megőrzi az ételek frissességét

A képen kopognak az Instaview hűtőszekrény ajtaján
InstaView™

Kopogjon kétszer és pillantson bele

A kép a DoorCooling+™ funkciót mutatja.

DoorCooling+™

Frissesség egyenletesen és gyorsan

A kép az UVnano™ funkciót mutatja.

UVnano™

A beépített UV LED fény tisztán tartja a vízadagoló kifolyócsövét

LG hűtőszekrények

Ismerje meg az LG hűtőszekrények előnyeit: Fejlett technikai megoldások az energiatakarékos és gyorsabb hűtésen túl a hosszabban friss ételekért. Továbbá, praktikus és elegáns design-ba csomagolt innovatív technológiák és okos funkciók a minél magasabb szintű felhasználói kényelem érdekében. Válasszon igényei szerint többféle méretből, a rozsdamentes acél, a fehér vagy fekete színárnyalatokból.

