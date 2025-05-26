Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Hétvégi villámakció!

 

 


Hétvégi villámakció!

 

10% kedvezmény regisztrált vásárlóknak
a promócióban résztvevő termékekre
az LG Webáruházban.

 

Promóció időtartama: 
2025. május 23. 12:00 – május 26. 12:00

00 Nap 00 Óra 00 Perc 00 Másodperc
<br><b>Hétvégi villámakció!</b> Részletek

Streaming hetek








Részletek

Life’s Good AI hetek az LG Webáruházban

LG Life's Good AI Hetek

 

Exkluzív kedvezmények
az LG Webáruházban!


Akár 50 000 Ft kedvezmény és ingyenes házhozszállítás
Akár 15% kedvezmény 2 termék együttes vásárlásakor
+ Nyereményjáték értékes LG AI termékért

Exkluzív kedvezmények<br>az LG Webáruházban! Részletek

Már 10 millió értékesített LG OLED TV!

Már 10 millió értékesített LG OLED!

 

Akár 50 000 Ft kedvezmény
az LG Webáruházban!


Regisztrált vásárlóinknak ingyenes házhozszállítással.

<b style="color: red;">Akár 50 000 Ft kedvezmény</b><br>az LG Webáruházban! Részletek

LG TV és soundbar csomagajánlatok banner



Nyerő páros, nyerő áron!

Kedvezményes LG Smart AI TV és LG Soundbar csomagajánlatok a teljes értékű házimozi élményhez!

<br><br>Nyerő páros, nyerő áron! Részletek

LG OLED evo TV G4, a képernyőjén absztrakt, színes művészeti alkotással a fekete háttér előtt, a színek finom kavalkádjával. A képernyőről sugárzó fény színes árnyékokat vet. A tévéképernyő jobb alsó sarkában az alpha 11 AI 4K processzor látható. A képen a „World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years” (11 éve a világ első számú OLED TV-je) embléma és a „webOS Re:New Program” logó látható. A felelősség kizárására vonatkozó nyilatkozhat szövege: „A webOS Re:New program öt év alatt összesen négy frissítést támogat, az alapérték a webOS előre telepített verziója, a frissítési ütemezés pedig a hónap végétől az év elejéig változik.” „A frissítések és az egyes funkciók, alkalmazások és szolgáltatások ütemezése modellenként és régiónként eltérő lehet.” „A 2023-ban elérhető frissítések az UHD és a felette lévő modelleket foglalják magukban.” „Forrás: Omdia. Készülékszállítások, 2013-2023. Az eredmények nincsenek jóváhagyva az LG Electronics által. Bármely harmadik fél saját felelősségére hagyatkozik ezekre az eredményekre. További részletekért látogasson el a https://www.omdia.com/ webhelyre.

LG OLED evo AI G4

Évek tapasztalatával tökéletesített mestermű

Évek tapasztalatával tökéletesített mestermű További információk

LG OLED tévék reprezentálják az LG OLEd tévé választékot

Vadonatúj LG OLED AI

11 éve, még mindig az élen

11 éve, még mindig az élen További információk

LG QNED TV egy halvány rózsaszín háttér előtt. A képernyőből színes festékcseppek és -hullámok törnek elő, a fény pedig sugárzik, és színes árnyékokat vet alulra. A tévéképernyő jobb alsó sarkában az alpha 8 AI processzor látható. A képen a „webOS Re:New Program” logó látható. A felelősség kizárására vonatkozó nyilatkozhat szövege: „A webOS Re:New program öt év alatt összesen négy frissítést támogat, az alapérték a webOS előre telepített verziója, a frissítési ütemezés pedig a hónap végétől az év elejéig változik.” „A frissítések és az egyes funkciók, alkalmazások és szolgáltatások ütemezése modellenként és régiónként eltérő lehet.”„A 2023-ban elérhető frissítések az UHD és a felette lévő modelleket foglalják magukban.

LG QNED MiniLED AI

Ez az új QNED

Ez az új QNED További információk

LG QNED 80, QNED 90, QNED 99, QNED 89 és QNED 85 TV egymás mellett, ferdén sorba állítva, ahol a QNED 99 TV előre néz, a többi pedig 45 fokos szögben áll. A képernyőkből színes festékcseppek és -hullámok törnek elő, a fény pedig sugárzik, és színes árnyékokat vet alulra.

Vadonatúj LG QNED AI

Fedezze fel az LG QNED AI tv-k legújabb modelljeit!

Fedezze fel az LG QNED AI tv-k legújabb modelljeit! További információk

Az LG NanoCell TV mentazöld háttér előtt áll, a képernyőjén többszínű örvények kavarognak művészien, míg a jobb alsó sarokban az alpha 5 AI Processor Gen 7 képe látható. A sugárzó fény színes árnyékokat vet alul. A képen a „webOS Re:New Program” logó látható. A felelősség kizárására vonatkozó nyilatkozhat szövege: „A webOS Re:New program öt év alatt összesen négy frissítést támogat, az alapérték a webOS előre telepített verziója, a frissítési ütemezés pedig a hónap végétől az év elejéig változik.” „A frissítések és az egyes funkciók, alkalmazások és szolgáltatások ütemezése modellenként és régiónként eltérő lehet.”&nbsp; „A 2023-ban elérhető frissítések az UHD és a felette lévő modelleket foglalják magukban.

LG NanoCell AI

 

Élvezze a tiszta színek esszenciáját!

Élvezze a tiszta színek esszenciáját! További információk

Az LG Soundbar, a hátsó hangszórók és a mélynyomó egy fekete szobában, egy barna fapolcra helyezve, térbeli nézetben, sötétbe burkolózva, ahol fény csak a hangrendszerre vetül.

LG Soundbar AI

Csúcskategóriás hangprojektor, a legjobb LG OLED méltó társa

Csúcskategóriás hangprojektor, a legjobb LG OLED méltó társa További információk
OLED evo TV
OLED TV
QNED TV
NanoCell TV
Nagy képátmérőjű TV (70" felett)
UHD 4K TV
Full HD TV
TV kiegészítők
Hangprojektor
Házimozi Soundbar
Valódi vezetéknélküli TV

Mi teszi olyan nagyszerűvé az LG tévéket?

Kép az α11 AI Processor 4K-ról.

Egyetlen OLED-hez tervezett chipkészlet

webOS Re:New Program logo.

Ingyenes webOS frissítések

Az LG OLED AI TV, Soundbar és hátsó hangfal grafikus ábrázolása.

Az LG hangprojektorok tökéletes társa

*A webOS Re:New Program öt év alatt összesen 4 webOS-frissítést támogat. A webOS Re:New Program során a frissítés alapját a TV készülékre előre telepített webOS verzió adja, a frissítések ütemezése a készülék adott hónapjától és évjáratától függően eltérő lehet. A webOS első frissítése a vásárlástól számított két év múlva történik. A vásárlók a vásárlás pillanatától a webOS összesen öt verzióját kapják meg, beleértve az aktuális verziót is. A frissítés a 2022-es modellekhez érhető el, beleértve az összes OLED és 8K QNED készülékeket, a 2023 után megjelenő modelleknél pedig az UHD, NanoCell, QNED és OLED modelleket.

Miért az LG OLED evo AI?

Légi felvétel egy férfiról és egy nőről, ahogyan egy modern lakásból nagy OLED TV-n koncertet néznek. A „World's No. 1 OLED TV for 11 Years” (11 éve a világ első számú OLED TV-je) embléma látható a képen. A felelősség kizárására vonatkozó nyilatkozhat szövege: "Forrás: Omdia egyéni mérés, 2013-2023 időszakban. Az LG-től független rangsorolás alapján. Az eredményekre való hivatkozásért, azokból levont következtetésekért az LG nem vállal felelősséget. Bővebb információt a mérésről a https://www. omdia. com/ weboldalon talál."

LG OLED evo AI G4

Élvezze az évek tapasztalatával tökéletesített mesterművet!

Élvezze az évek tapasztalatával tökéletesített mesterművet! További információk Élvezze az évek tapasztalatával tökéletesített mesterművet! Kosárba rakom
Az LG α 11 AI 4K processzora egy alaplap felső részén lila és rózsaszín fénycsóvákat bocsát ki. – kép

alpha 11 AI processzor

11 évnyi szakértelem egyetlen chipkészletbe csomagolva

Vízből kiugró delfin a csillagos éjszai ég előtt. A bálna felett a mondat "Maximális Fényerő-rásegítés: 150%-kal magasabb fényerő".

Brightness Booster Max

Maximális Fényerő-rásegítés: 150%-kal magasabb fényerő

LG OLED Care+ és 5 Year Panel Warranty logó fekete háttér előtt.

OLED Gondoskodás+

Élvezze a gondtalan nyugalmat

Miért az LG QNED AI?

Egy család fényes vízijelenetet néz az LG QNED TV-n és LG Soundbar-on egy fényes, élettel teli természetes helyen. – kép

LG QNED MiniLED AI

Fedezze fel az LG QNED AI új innovációit

Fedezze fel az LG QNED AI új innovációit További információk Fedezze fel az LG QNED AI új innovációit Kosárba rakom
α8 AI Processzor egy alaplap felett narancsszínű és sárga fénycsóvákat kibocsátva

alpha 8 AI processzor 4K

Exkluzív TV-zés a QNED kiemelkedő intelligenciájával

Ferde kép, ami felfedi az LG QNED kijelzőjét és háttérvilágítását.

Precíz fényerőszabályozás

A precíz háttérvilágítás éles képet biztosít

Ferde madártávlat egy LG QNED TV-ről absztrakt színes műalkotással a képernyőn.

QNED Színek

Az élénk és telt színek életre kelnek

Miért az LG Soundbar?

Madártávlat az LG Soundbar középső felfelé irányuló hangszórójáról.

LG Soundbar AI

Csúcskategóriás hangprojektor, a legjobb LG OLED méltó társa

Csúcskategóriás hangprojektor, a legjobb LG OLED méltó társa További információk Csúcskategóriás hangprojektor, a legjobb LG OLED méltó társa Kosárba rakom
Zenei előadást lejátszó LG TV és LG Soundbar képe egy sötét szobában. Hanghullámokat jelképező, cseppekből álló fehér hullámok felfelé és előre terjednek a hangprojektorból, akárcsak egy vízesés.

Középső felfelé irányuló csatorna 

A hangzás, amely a középpontba helyezi önt

Zenei előadást lejátszó LG TV és LG Soundbar képe egy nappaliban. A hangprojektorból cseppekből álló, fehér hanghullámok vetítődnek ki, körbejárják a kanapét és a lakóteret, hogy surround hangzást jelenítsenek meg.

15 csatornás térbeli hang

Lenyűgöző hangzás mindenütt

Zenei előadást lejátszó LG TV és LG Soundbar képe egy nappaliban. Fehér cseppek hullámokat alkotnak, amik felfelé és előre haladnak a hangprojektorból és a TV-ből, megelevenítve a TV hangszóró és a hangprojektor egyedi, együttes hangpalettáját.

WOW Orchestra

Duettben az LG TV-je hangjával

LG TV és hangprojektor

Fedezze fel az LG által kínált különféle televíziókészülékeket, valamint a hozzájuk tartozó video- és audiokiegészítőket, melyek minden otthoni elektronikai eszközzel kapcsolatos igényét kielégítik. Tapasztalja meg a Smart AI TV csodáit, élvezzen akár Dolby Vision általi HDR képminőséget, hallgasson zenét akár Dolby Atmos hangzásban.

Összes TV és hangprojektor