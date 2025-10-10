We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Az LG hagyományos mikrohullámú sütők egyszerűbbé és gyorsabbá teszik a mindennapi konyhai feladatokat. Az Easy Clean belső bevonat megkönnyíti a tisztítást, míg az I-WAVE technológia egyenletes melegítést és kiolvasztást biztosít. Fedezze fel hagyományos mikrohullámú sütőinket, akár innovatív Smart Inverter technológiával a maximális teljesítményért!