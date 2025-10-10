Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
LG OLED – Tapasztalja meg a végtelen innovációt!

Omdia egyéni mérés, 2013-2024 időszakban. Az LG-től független rangsorolás alapján.

Az eredményekre való hivatkozásért, azokból levont következtetésekért az LG nem vállal felelősséget. További információkért kérjük látogasson el a https://www.omdia.com/ weboldalra.

Ismerje meg az LG OLED készülékek szívét adó innovációt!

Az első OLED-re specializált processzor, amelyet több éves fejlesztéssel tökéletesítettünk

Az OLED-hez készült alpha AI processzorunk továbbra is lenyűgöz a legmodernebb technológiával. Több mint egy évtizede minden egyes új fejlesztés folyamatosan emeli az OLED kiválóság színvonalát.

Minden egyes alpha AI processzor fejlődése 2018-tól napjainkig látható. A beágyazott szöveg bemutatja az évente bevezetett processzorújításokat vagy frissítéseket, a legutóbbi, 1,6 milliárd kép- és 40 millió hangadatponton alapuló hiper személyre szabásig.

*A specifikációk modellenként változhatnak.

Tapasztalja meg a Tökéletes Fekete OLED élményt, csak az LG OLED által

Tapasztalja meg a lélegzetelállító látványt, amelyet csak a tökéletes fekete OLED tud nyújtani. Élvezze a tökéletes feketét, a tökéletes színeket, a sima, homály nélküli színátmenetet, a végtelen kontrasztarányt, mindezt valódi felbontásban, tiszta pixelekkel.

Falra szerelt LG OLED TV. A TV képernyőjén egy hegylánc látható a csillagokkal teli, sötét, esti égbolt előtt. A képernyő ketté van osztva. Az egyik oldalon Nem tökéletes fekete felirat áll, és a színek tompák és szürkék, a csillagok alig látszanak. A Tökéletes fekete feliratú másik oldalon a feketék mélyek és sötétek, a csillagok fényesek és fehérek, ami nagyon kellemes, nagy kontrasztú képet eredményez.

Tökéletes Fekete

A Tökéletes Fekete UL-tanúsítvánnyal

rendelkezik, és a következőket nyújtja:

valódi fekete színeket biztosít az

érzékelt fényerő és kontraszt erősítéséhez,

függetlenül attól, hogy világos

vagy sötét van Ön körül.

Az LG OLED kijelző UL által ellenőrzött tökéletes fekete az IDMS 11.5 körfény tükröződés szerint mérve általános beltéri világítási környezet alapján (200 luxtól 500 luxig).

A valós teljesítmény változhat a környezeti fények és megtekintési körülmények függvényében.

Színpompás papagáj ultra-nagy felbontásban fekete háttér előtt. Körülötte vízcseppek lebegnek a levegőben. A kép a Perfect Color technológiát mutatja be, hogy a papagáj testén minden színárnyalat mennyire vibráló és élénk. A sötét háttér a részletes vízfröccsenésekkel azt is kiemeli, hogy a képernyő tükröződésmentes. Különböző UL és Intertek tanúsítvány logók láthatók. Ezek a 100%-os színhűségre, a 100%-os színvolumenre és a tükröződésmentességre utalnak. Szöveg is látható: ellenőrizze a Perfect Color tanúsító védjegyet.

Tökéletes szín

A filmes szakemberek kedvence, az LG OLED

TV-készülékek 100%-os színtérfogattal

és 100%-os színhűség tanúsítvánnyal

rendelkeznek. Élvezze a pontos,

élénk színeket napfényben vagy sötét

környezetben egyaránt.

Az OLED G5 modellek „Tükröződés-mentesek”.

A 100%-os Színhűség és a 100%-os Színtérfogat a DCI-P3 szerint a 2025 OLED TV-re vonatkozik.

Az LG OLED kijelzőt az UL hitelesítette a Tökéletes Szín szabvány szerint, az IDMS 11.5 „Ring-light Reflection”szabvány alapján.

Az LG OLED panel az Intertek által tanúsított 100%-os színhűséggel rendelkezik a CIE DE2000 szerint 125 színmintával mérve.

A 100%-os Színtérfogat a kijelző azon teljesítményét jelenti, hogy a képernyő színterjedelmének térfogata (CGV) megegyezik vagy túlszárnyalja a DCI-P3 színtér CGV-értékét.

A kijelző fényvisszaverő képességét az Intertek által függetlenül tesztelt, 550 nm-en mért Specular Component Included (SCI) értékként határozzák meg.

Az LG OLED Panel az Intertek mérései szerint 1% alatti értékkel rendelkezik, mint tükröződésmentes kijelző.

A legjobb filmesek az
LG OLED-et választják

OLED tévéink megfelelnek a legmagasabb szintű mozis szabványoknak. Hallgassa meg, hogy elismert iparági szakemberek személyesen hogyan részesítik előnyben az LG OLED TV-k innovativitását és minőségét.

Sean Baker amerikai filmkészítő beszél arról, hogy mit szeret az LG OLED TV-kben. Idézete kiemelve: „A feketék gazdagok. Összességében ez egy hihetetlen kép.”
Sean Baker
Natasha Braier operatőr interjúja arról, hogy miért választja az LG OLED TV-t. Idézete kiemelve: „Ez főleg azért van, mert csak az LG OLED képviseli az általam kívánt színeket gazdag spektrummal.”
Natasha Braier
Walter Volpatto professzionális színművész az LG OLED TV-k színvisszaadásáról beszél. Idézete kiemelve: „Ez lehetővé teszi a részletes színvisszaadás és a kontraszt megőrzését, ahogyan azt az alkotó elképzelte.”
Walter Volpatto
Ed Grau operatőr beszél az LG OLED Perfect Blackről. Idézete kiemelve: „Mint olyasvalaki, aki filmezéskor nagy figyelmet fordít a sötét területekre, nagyon lenyűgözött a Perfect Black LG OLED ábrázolásmódja.”
Edu Grau
Chris Blauvelt amerikai operatőr az LG OLED TV képernyőjének tükröződésmentes tulajdonságairól beszél. Idézete kiemelve: „Nagyszerű volt látni a kép valódi sötétségét tükröződés nélkül.” Nagyra értékeltem a dynamic tone mapping pro funkciót is.
Chris Blauvelt
Amy Vincent operatőr megosztja benyomásait az LG OLED TV-ről. Idézete kiemelve: „Lenyűgözött, hogy az LG OLED milyen jól érzékeltette a sötét területek tónusait és hajlatait.”
Amy Vincent
John Daro Los Angeles-i színész beszél az LG OLED TV Perfect Black funkciójáról. Idézete kiemelve: „A Perfect Black valóban közel volt a tökéleteshez.” Nagyon sötét és extrém fekete színeket tapasztalhattam meg.
John Daro
Tim S. Kang operatőr az LG OLED TV képminőségével kapcsolatos tapasztalatairól beszél. Idézete kiemelve: „A saját szememmel láttam, hogy az LG OLED a legjobb a fekete színvisszaadásban, a legapróbb részletek megőrzésében.”
Tim S. Kang
Na Hong-Jin dél-koreai filmrendező arról beszél, hogy milyen tapasztalatokat szerzett az LG OLED TV-n történő mozinézés során. Idézete kiemelve: „Úgy éreztem, hogy az eredeti körülményeket jeleníti meg, amelyek között a filmet forgatták.”
Na Hong-jin

Az LG AI TV következő generációja

LG AI Magic Remote absztrakt háttér előtt. Az AI gomb kiemelve. Egy grafikus UI ikonokkal mutatja, hogy az AI gomb segítségével a felhasználók különböző AI funkciókat érhetnek el. A szolgáltatások a közé tartozik az AI Voice ID, AI keresés, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard és az AI hangvarázsló. Az egérszerű funkcionalitás akkor lesz látható, amikor a kurzor megjelenik a kezelőfelületen, és megmutatja, milyen egyszerűsített vezérlőelemeket kínál a távirányító.

AI Magic Remote tökéletesíti az AI élményt

Könnyedén irányíthatja a tévéjét az AI Magic Remote távirányító segítségével – nincs szükség extra eszközre! Mozgásérzékelőjével és görgetőjével csak mutasson és kattintson a kijelző egyes pontjaira.

Az AI Magic Remote távirányító kialakítása, elérhetősége és funkciói régiónként és a támogatott nyelvek szerint eltérhetnek, még ugyanazon modell esetén is.

Néhány funkcióhoz szükséges lehet internetkapcsolat.

Az AI Voice recognition csak azokban az országokban érhető el, amelyekhez van anyanyelvi NLP támogatás.

Az AI Magic Remote távirányító megvásárlására külön is szükség lehet a TV méretétől, típusától és régiójától függően.

A képernyőn egy felhasználó az AI Picture Wizard személyre szabási lépésein megy végig. Az egyik lehetőség úgy van kiemelve, mintha a felhasználó már döntött volna.
A képernyőn egy felhasználó az AI Sound Wizard személyre szabási lépésein megy végig. Különböző hangklipek ikonjainak rácsa. Az egyik lehetőség úgy van kiemelve, mintha a felhasználó már döntött volna.
Sci-fi tartalom kerül lejátszásra egy LG QNED TV képernyőjén. A képernyőn az AI Chatbot felülete látható. A felhasználó üzenetet küldött a chatbotnak, hogy a képernyő túl sötét. A chatbot megoldásokat kínált a kérésre. A teljes kép ketté is van osztva. Az egyik oldal sötétebb, a másik oldal világosabb, megmutatva, hogyan oldotta meg az AI Chatbot a problémát automatikusan a felhasználónak.
A képernyőn egy felhasználó az AI Picture Wizard személyre szabási lépésein megy végig. Képsorozatok kerülnek megjelenítésre, a felhasználó választását kiemelve. Egy betöltés ikon jelenik meg, és egy tájkép kerül feljavításra balról jobbra.
A képernyőn egy felhasználó az AI Sound Wizard személyre szabási lépésein megy végig. Egy sorozat hangklip ikon kerül kiválasztásra. Egy jazzénekes és szaxofonos látható, a személyre szabott hangot jelképező hanghullámok mozognak a látványelemen.
Sci-fi tartalom kerül lejátszásra egy LG QNED TV képernyőjén. A képernyőn az AI Chatbot felülete látható. A felhasználó üzenetet küldött a chatbotnak, hogy a képernyő túl sötét. A chatbot megoldásokat kínált a kérésre. A teljes kép ketté is van osztva. Az egyik oldal sötétebb, a másik oldal világosabb, megmutatva, hogyan oldotta meg az AI Chatbot a problémát automatikusan a felhasználónak.

AI Képvarázsló

Válassza ki kedvenc képeit, és az AI Képvarázsló 1,6 milliárd lehetőség közül elkészíti pontosan az Ön egyedi ízlésére szabott képet, majd menti azt a profiljába.

AI Hangvarázsló

Válassza ki a kedvenc hangját a hangklippek közül. Az AI 40 millió paraméter alapján egy személyre szabott hangprofilt készít, melyet pontosan az Ön ízléséhez igazít.

AI Chatbot

Az AI Magic Remote távirányítóval kapcsolódhat az AI Chatbothoz, és mindent kezelhet a beállításoktól a hibaelhárításig. Az AI képes megérteni a felhasználói szándékot, és azonnali megoldásokat kínál.

*Az AI Chatbot azokban az országokban érhető el, amelyekhez van anyanyelvi NLP támogatás.

*Lehetőség van az AI chatbot ügyfélszolgálattal való összekapcsolására.

*Néhány funkcióhoz szükséges lehet internetkapcsolat.

Tapasztalja meg, mit tehet Önért az LG AI TV!

AI Chatbot és AI Picture/Sound Wizard

Tapasztalja meg a televíziózás jövőjét - ahol az innováció és a tökéletesség találkozik

Hatalmas tipográfia, igazi vezeték nélküliség. A tipográfia elhalványul, hogy felfedje a tévét, amely alatt egy kusza, vezetékekből álló elrendezés található. Hirtelen a vezetékek eltűnnek, és a tévé még mélyebbre kerül a falba, így még tisztább a megjelenés, ami kiemeli, hogy az LG True Wireless OLED tévék hogyan szüntetik meg a kábelrengeteget, és hogyan teszik lehetővé a könnyű, süllyesztett telepítést.

A világelső, valódi
vezeték nélküli OLED
TV 4K 144Hz kép-
és hangátvitellel

 

Zero Connect Boxunk 4K-t sugároz vizuálisan,

veszteségmentes képminőséget alacsony

késleltetéssel. Szüntesse meg a kábeltömeget, és

élvezze a különböző tartalmakat kényelmetlenségek

nélkül, a bonyolult vezetékes konfigurációk helyett.

Három különböző nappali egy LG True Wireless TV-vel, amely megmutatja, hogy mennyire rendezett a helyiség a vezetékek nélkül. A Zero Connect Box is látható valahol elrejtve, szinte a szem számára láthatatlanul.

A világ első 144 Hz-es, vezeték nélküli tévéje a hagyományos TV-khez képest, amelyekben a közvetítéshez tuner található.

A 4K 144Hz az OLED M5 83/77/65 colos modellekre vonatkozik. Más valódi vezeték nélküli modellek 120 Hz-es frissítési frekvenciával rendelkeznek.

Az ISO/IEC 29170-2 szabvány szerinti belső teszteredmények alapján vizuálisan veszteségmentes, a tényleges teljesítmény a beállításoktól, a környezettől, a körülményektől és a használattól függ.

A Zero Connect Boxot a TV vezeték nélküli vevőegységénél alacsonyabban kell telepíteni.

A Zero Connect Box szekrényben történő elhelyezése a szekrény anyagától és vastagságától függően jelinterferenciát okozhat.

A készülékeket vezetékkel kell csatlakoztatni a Zero Connect Boxhoz.

A TV-képernyőhöz és a Zero Connect Boxhoz tápkábeles csatlakozás szükséges.

Vásárláskor az ügyfelek az LG OLED evo vagy az LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box dobozt kapják meg.

Különböző jelenetek szürreális látványelemeket mutatnak, amikor az LG Signature OLED T átlátszó módban működik. Városkép tűzijátékkal, egy madár, amelyik egy kis fából szed ki valamit, és halak egy hatalmas akváriumban. Az LG Signature OLED T képernyőjének köszönhetően a jelenetek olyanok, mintha a valóságban összeolvadnának a tényleges háttérrel.

A világ első,
átlátszó, valóban
vezeték nélküli
OLED TV-je
vezeték nélküli
4K kép- és
hangátvitellel

Az LG SIGNATURE OLED T újradefiniálja azt, 
hogy mi a lehetséges, lélegzetelállító és igazán 
szürreális tévénézési élmény.

Különböző terek az LG Signature OLED T televízióval. Mindegyikben a tévé átlátszó üzemmódban működik, ami megmutatja, hogy a T-Contents képi anyagai hogyan keverednek a valósággal. Az egyik jelenetben az információs sáv is látható, amely a dátumot, az időt és a hőmérsékletet mutatja.

A 4K 144Hz az OLED M5 83/77/65 colos modellekre vonatkozik. Más valódi vezeték nélküli modellek 120 Hz-es frissítési frekvenciával rendelkeznek.

A Zero Connect Box szekrényben történő elhelyezése a szekrény anyagától és vastagságától függően jelinterferenciát okozhat.

A Zero Connect Boxot a TV vezeték nélküli vevőegységénél alacsonyabban kell telepíteni.

A készülékeket vezetékkel kell csatlakoztatni a Zero Connect BoxhA TV-képernyőhöz és a Zero Connect Boxhoz tápkábeles csatlakozás szükséges.

Vásárláskor az ügyfelek az LG OLED evo vagy az LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box dobozt kapják meg.

A világ legelső átlátszó tévéje a hagyományos tévékhez képest, amelyek tunerrel rendelkeznek a sugárzáshoz.

A termék belső teszteléssel meghatározott átlátszósága 43%, ez a tényleges használati környezettől és körülményektől függően változhat.

A művészet új dimenziója az LG OLED technológiával

Neves művészek választják az LG OLED-et digitális vásznuknak

Innovációnk túlmutat a technológián: a művészetet is formálja. Az LG OLED kijelző technológiája páratlan vizuális élményt nyújt, amely világszerte inspirálja a művészeket egyedi alkotások létrehozására.

A Suh Se Ok x LG OLED művészeti kiállítást Suh Do Ho, az egyik művész idézetével mutatják be: „Az átlátszó digitális vászon egyedisége azonnal felkeltette a figyelmemet.” Az LG Signature OLED T is látható. A művészről és a Frieze Seoul 2024-ről rövid leírások is olvashatók.

FRIEZE SEOUL 2024

A Frieze Seoul egy nemzetközileg elismert

művészeti vásár, amely a kortárs művészetre összpontosít, 

és a 100 legbefolyásosabb művészeti 

galériát mutatja be Ázsiából.

A kiállításon Shepard Fairey x LG OLED kiállítása látható. A Frieze Los Angeles 2024-ről és a művészről szóló leírások olvashatók. Az LG OLED evo AI is látható. Shepard Fairey idézete kiemelve: Azért akartam együttműködni az LG OLED-del, mert a képernyő felbontása hihetetlen. A színátvitel nagyon-nagyon kifinomult.

FRIEZE LOS
ANGELES 2024

A Frieze Los Angeles a kortárs művészet

ünnepe, amely Los Angeles dinamikus kultúráját

és a régió globális hozzájárulását 

mutatja be a vizuális művészetekhez.

Six N. Five művész LG OLED TV-ket használó kiállítása látható. A művész és a Frieze New York 2023 esemény rövid bemutatása is olvasható. Six N. Five idézete kiemelve: „Az LG OLED TV fényes képernyője, pontos színei és végtelen kontrasztaránya határtalan fantáziát ébreszt a művészben.” Az LG OLED evo TV is látható.

FRIEZE NEW YORK 2023

A Frieze New York összehozza

a világ vezető művészeti galériáit, hogy bemutassa

az úttörő művészek ambiciózus munkáit. Itt lehetőség nyílik arra,

hogy találkozzunk a friss tehetségekkel és

a művészet legjelentősebb alakjaival.

Az LG OLED innovációja a CES-en az évek során

Különböző LG OLED kiállítások és installációk a CES-en. Ez a CES 2022, a CES 2023, a CES 2024 és a CES 2025 kiállításokra terjed ki.

LG OLED TV színes absztrakt grafikával a képernyőn, mögötte pedig az alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 kiemelve. A processzorból és a tévéből ragyogó fények törnek elő, bemutatva a fejlett technológiát. A „World's number one OLED TV for 12 Years” (12 éve a világ első számú OLED TV-je) embléma szintén látható.

Ismerje meg az eddigi
legfejlettebb OLED TV-készülékünket

Forrás - Omdia egyéni mérés, 2013-2024 időszakban. Az eredményekre való hivatkozásért, azokból levont következtetésekért az LG nem vállal felelősséget. Bővebb információt a mérésről a https://www.omdia.com/ weboldalon talál.

Hasonlítsa össze az OLED TV-ket, s találja meg a megfelelőt!

Könnyedén összehasonlíthatja a funkciókat egymás mellett, hogy kiválaszthassa az Önnek legmegfelelőbb tévét.

Összehasonlítás
JellemzőkOLED M5OLED G5OLED C5
LG OLED M5 termék kép
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 ürün görüntüsü
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 ürün görüntüsü
OLED C5
KijelzőLG SIGNATURE OLED (97 col), LG OLED evo (83,77,65 col)LG OLED evoLG OLED evo
MéretAkár 97 col (97,83,77,65 col)Akár 97 col (97,83,77,65,55,48 col)Akár 83 col (83,77,65,55,48,42 col)
nullValódi vezetéknélküli--
Processzoralpha 11 2. generációs AI processzoralpha 11 2. generációs AI processzoralpha 9 8. generációs AI processzor
SzínTökéletes Fekete, Tökéletes SzínTökéletes Fekete, Tökéletes SzínTökéletes Fekete, Tökéletes Szín
További információk

*A funkciók modellenként változhatnak. A részletes műszaki adatokért kérjük, tekintse meg az egyes termékoldalakat.

*A specifikációk modellenként vagy képernyőméretenként változhatnak.

*Az egyes funkciók támogatása régiónként és országonként eltérő lehet.