Egy nő mobiltelefonja segítségével az utcáról módosítja a házában lévő légkondicionáló beállításait.

Fedezze fel az okos háztartási készülékeket az LG ThinQ segítségével

A ThinQ technológia Wi-Fi-hálózaton keresztül lehetővé teszi az okos otthon kialakítását.

Fedezze fel az okos háztartási készülékeket az LG ThinQ segítségével GOOGLE PLAY Fedezze fel az okos háztartási készülékeket az LG ThinQ segítségével APPLE APP STORE

Távoli vezérlés bárhonnan

Az LG ThinQ alkalmazás segítségével egyszerűen kapcsolódhat háztartási eszközeihez. Akár az otthonától távol is vezérelheti a készülékeket.

Termékfelügyelet és Egyszerű hibaazonosítás

Az LG ThinQ alkalmazáson keresztül ellenőrizheti készüléke állapotát, új programokat tölthet le, figyelemmel kísérheti az energiafelhasználást, esetleges hiba esetén egyszerű hibaazonosítás & hibaelhárítás stb.

Az LG ThinQ applikáció QR-kódja és egy mobiltelefon képernyőjén az applikáció képe.

Olvassa be a QR-
kódot és
töltse le az LG
ThinQ applikációt

Lépjen be a ThinQ alkalmazásba!

Összes készülékét egyetlen eszközről kezelheti, akár otthon, útközben vagy a strandon hűsölve. A kép alján található plusz jelre kattintva segítséget kap az alkalmazás telepítéséhez.

A képen egy mobiltelefon látható, és egy körben körülötte hat kisebb körben háztartási készülékek képei láthatók.

Az LG ThinQ alkalmazás telepítése

1. lépés: A ThinQ alkalmazás letöltése
Az okostelefonján keresse meg az LG ThinQ alkalmazást a Google Play vagy az Apple App Store alkalmazásboltban.

2. lépés: Bejelentkezés
Hozza létre saját LG fiókját vagy jelentkezzen be, ha már rendelkezik saját LG fiókkal.

3. lépés: Készülék hozzáadása
Az LG ThinQ alkalmazás főoldalán kattintson az "eszköz hozzádadása" gombra.

4. lépés Készülék kiválasztása
Válassza ki a csatlakoztatni kívánt készüléket!

5. lépés Kezdjen hozzá!
Vezérelje készülékét a ThinQ alkalmazás segítségével.

Az LG ThinQ alkalmazás telepítési folyamatának sorrendje a hat mobiltelefon-képernyőn

Google Play logó
ANDROID FELHASZNÁLÓKNAK
App Store logó
IOS FELHASZNÁLÓKNAK

Egyszerű regisztráció egy lépésben

Eszköze regisztrálása QR-kóddal*

1. lépés: Kattintson a „+ egy Eszköz Hozzáadása” gombra
2. lépés: Válassza a „QR-kód beolvasása” opciót
3. lépés: Olvassa be készülékén található QR-kódot
4. lépés: Az eszköz hozzáadásra került
*A QR-kóddal nem rendelkező készülékek esetén válassza a manuális hozzáadás opciót, és adja meg a szériaszámot.

*A QR-kóddal történő regisztráció a 2022. januárjától gyártott, wifi-kompatibilis termékek esetében használható.

Az LG ThinQ QR-kód helye

A képen egy hűtőszekrény és a QR-kód címke helye látható.

Hűtőszekrény

A képen egy mosógép és a QR-kód címke helye látható.
Mosógép / Szárítógép
A képen egy Styler és a QR-kód címke helye látható.

Styler

A képen egy légkondicionáló és a QR-kód címke helye látható.

Légkondicionáló

A képen egy légtisztító és a QR-kód címke helye látható.

Légtisztító

A képen egy légtisztító és a QR-kód címke helye látható.

Légtisztító

A képen egy mikrohullámú sütő és a QR-kód címke helye látható.

Mikrohullámú sütő

A képen egy mosogatógép és a QR-kód címke helye látható.

Mosogatógép

GY.I.K.

A gyakori kérdésekre adott válaszok megtekintéséhez nyomja meg a plusz gombot.

Egy keresképernyő látható a képen egy plusz jellel.

K. Hogyan tudok egy terméket felvenni az LG ThinQ alkalmazásba?

 

Az "Eszköz Hozzáadása" funkcióval tud termékeket felvenni a ThinQ alkalmazásba.

1. A kezdőképernyőn érintse meg az „+ Eszköz hozzáadásat” gombot > Válasszon a "QR-kód beolvasása" vagy az "Eszköz kiválasztása" manuálisan opciók közül
2. Válassza ki a termék ikont, majd válassza ki a terméket, és kövesse a további utasításokat.*

 

 

*Az utasításoknál feltüntetett szöveg eltérhet az alkalmazásban ténylegesen megjelenő szövegtől. Az alkalmazásban elérhető termékek és szolgáltatások köre az adott termék, az Ön tartózkodási helye, illetve az alkalmazás verziójának függvényében eltérő lehet.

 

K. Egy légkondicionáló hozzáadása közben az „LG_AC_~~~” hibás hálózati jelszó üzenet jelenik meg

 

Az „LG_AC_XXXX” hálózati névnél jelszóként a jelszómezőben a hálózati név utolsó 4 karakterét „XXXX” adja meg szóközök nélkül kétszer egymás után.
A rendszer megkülönbözteti a kis- és nagybetűket, ezért próbálja meg újra beírni az említett karaktereket, pontosan ügyelve a kis- és nagybetűk használatára.*

 

 

 

*Megjegyzés: iPhone készülékek esetén előfordulhat, hogy be van kapcsolva a bevitt szöveg első betűjét automatikusan nagybetűvé alakító funkció.
*Az alkalmazásban elérhető termékek és szolgáltatások köre az adott termék, az Ön tartózkodási helye, illetve az alkalmazás verziójának függvényében eltérő lehet.

 

K. Egy termék hozzáadása közben ez a szöveg jelenik meg: „Nincs hálózati kapcsolat”

 

–﻿ Mielőtt egy terméket felvesz a ThinQ alkalmazásba, győződjön meg arról, hogy okostelefonja megfelelően csatlakozik az internethez.
Ha továbbra is problémát tapasztal az internet csatlakozásban, ellenőrizze az routert.
– Ez az üzenet akkor jelenhet meg, ha az router túl messze van. Ha a routert nem tudja áthelyezni, vagy nem tud hozzá közelebb kerülni, üzemeljen be egy wifi-erősítőt, majd próbálja meg újra.
– Húzza ki vagy állítsa alaphelyzetbe a routert, majd próbálja meg újra.*

 

 

 

*Ha a termék hozzáadásának folyamatában nem tud a következő lépésére továbblépni, akkor zárja be az alkalmazást, majd indítsa el újra.
*Az alkalmazásban elérhető termékek és szolgáltatások köre az adott termék, az Ön tartózkodási helye, illetve az alkalmazás verziójának függvényében eltérő lehet.

 

K. A háztartási készülékek ThinQ alkalmazással történő használatakor lehet használni az 5 GHz-es wifi frekvenciasávot?

 

 

Az ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿LG Electronics háztartási készülékei és a ThinQ alkalmazás csak a 2,4 GHz-es wifi-frekvenciasávot támogatják.*

 

 

 

*Az alkalmazásban elérhető termékek és szolgáltatások köre az adott termék, az Ön tartózkodási helye, illetve az alkalmazás verziójának függvényében eltérő lehet.

K. Melyek a ThinQ alkalmazás futtatásához használni kívánt okostelefon ajánlott paraméterei?

 

Android operációs rendszerrel szembeni követelmények
A ThinQ alkalmazás az Android 7.0 és az annál újabb operációs rendszereket támogatja. Az Android 6.0.1 vagy régebbi verziójú operációs rendszert használó okostelefonokat frissíteni szükséges az alkalmazás használatához.

iOS rendszerre vonatkozó követelmények
A ThinQ alkalmazás az iOS 12.0 és az annál újabb operációs rendszereket támogatja. Az iOS 10.3 vagy régebbi verziójú operációs rendszert használó okostelefonokat frissíteni szükséges az alkalmazás használatához.

A naprakész információkért nyissa meg a Play áruház, illetve App Store áruház hivatkozásait.
Play áruház: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lgeha.nuts
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/lg-thinq/id993504342

Az operációs rendszer verzióján kívül a telefon műszaki adatai alapján is lehetnek korlátozások az alkalmazás használatára vonatkozóan.*
• RAM: 2 GB
• Felbontás: 1280 x 800 (WXGA)
• Szabad tárhely: 377,2 MB

 

 

 

*Az alkalmazásban elérhető termékek és szolgáltatások köre az adott termék, az Ön tartózkodási helye, illetve az alkalmazás verziójának függvényében eltérő lehet.

 

K. Hogyan kell használni a Smart Diagnosis funkciót?

 

A Smart Diagnosis megvizsgálja a termék meghibásodásának lehetséges okait. Ha a termékén fel van tüntetve a Smart Diagnosis logó, akkor kövesse az alábbi lépéseket.
1. Nyomja meg a kezdőképernyő bal felső sarkában található menü ikont, majd válassza a Smart Diagnosis menüpontot.
2. Válassza ki a terméket. Ezt követően megjelenik a Smart Diagnosis képernyője, majd kövesse az útmutatásokat.*

 

 

 

*Ha a Smart Diagnosis wifi-n keresztül történő futtatása nem támogatott, akkor az alkalmazás képernyőjén megjelenő utasításokat követve próbálja futtatni a hangátvitelen keresztüli Smart Diagnosis funkciót. Ne feledje, hogy a hangátvitelen keresztüli Smart Diagnosis funkció alatt diagnosztikai hang hallható.
*Az alkalmazásban elérhető termékek és szolgáltatások köre az adott termék, az Ön tartózkodási helye, illetve az alkalmazás verziójának függvényében eltérő lehet.

 

K. Mi a teendő router csere esetén?

 

Ha lecseréli a routert, akkor az alkalmazásban regisztrált hálózatot is le kell cserélnie. Ellenkező esetben előfordulhat, hogy a termékek nem lesznek használhatók.*
1. Érintse meg a kezdőképernyő bal felső sarkában található menü ikont, majd válassza az „Eszközbeállítások” lehetőséget.
2. Válassza ki a listából azt a terméket, amelynek a hálózatát módosítani kívánja, majd érintse meg a „Hálózat módosítása” gombot.
3. A képernyőn megjelenő utasításokat követve állítsa alaphelyzetbe a wifi-hálózatot.

 

 

 

*Az alkalmazásban elérhető termékek és szolgáltatások köre az adott termék, az Ön tartózkodási helye, illetve az alkalmazás verziójának függvényében eltérő lehet.

 

K. iPhone felhasználóként problémákat tapasztal a ThinQ alkalmazásban az új eszközök hozzáadásakor?

 

Ha iOS 14 rendszert futtató iPhone készülékén nem tud új termékeket felvenni a ThinQ alkalmazásba, akkor előfordulhat, hogy a ThinQ alkalmazás nem rendelkezik megfelelő hozzáférési engedélyekkel.*
A ThinQ a következő beállításokhoz igényel hozzáférési engedélyt**:
1. Állítsa a „Helyi hálózat” beállítást BE értékre
Ahhoz, hogy termékeket vegyen fel a ThinQ alkalmazásban, telefonjának csatlakoznia kell a helyi hálózathoz. Győződjön meg arról, hogy a wifi-hálózat kapcsolódik, és hogy a ThinQ rendelkezik hozzáférési engedéllyel.

2. Engedélyezze a „Helyadatok” elérését
1) Érintse meg a „Helyadatok” elemet
2) Válassza „Az alkalmazás használata közben” vagy a „Mindig” lehetőséget.
3) Kapcsolja be a „Pontos helymeghatározás” funkciót
A „Pontos helymeghatározás” funkció segít az alkalmazásnak a termékek pontos megtalálásában.
A helymeghatározási szolgáltatással távolról vezérelheti a termékeket és használhatja az automatizálási funkciókat, továbbá az aktuális helyadatok alapján keresheti az ügyfélszolgálatot.
Az összes fent felsorolt beállítás elvégzését követően próbálja meg újból hozzáadni a terméket.

 

 

 

*Az alkalmazásban elérhető termékek és szolgáltatások köre az adott termék, az Ön tartózkodási helye, illetve az alkalmazás verziójának függvényében eltérő lehet.
**A naprakész információkért, kérjük, olvassa el az Apple tájékoztatóját. https://support.apple.com/en-mk/HT211870

 

K. Hogyan módosíthatom az alkalmazás alapértelmezett nyelvét a régión belül?

 

A ThinQ alkalmazás alapértelmezett nyelvének azonos regionális beállításokon belüli módosítása csak bizonyos régiók (országok) esetén lehetséges.*
Az alábbi lépéseket követve módosíthatja a nyelvi beállításokat.
1. Nyomja meg a kezdőképernyő bal felső sarkában található menü ikont, majd válassza a jobb felső sarokban lévő Beállítások ikont.
2. Nyomja meg a „Nyelv” opciót a módosításához, majd válassza ki a kívánt nyelvet a listából.

 

 

 

*Az alkalmazásban elérhető termékek és szolgáltatások köre az adott termék, az Ön tartózkodási helye, illetve az alkalmazás verziójának függvényében eltérő lehet.

 

LG ThinQ alkalmazás által támogatott termékek

Az LG ThinQ alkalmazással kompatibilis háztartási készülékeket úgy terveztük, hogy pontosan illeszkedjenek az Ön igényeihez, és jobbá tegyék a mindennapi élet minőségét.
Tekintse meg az LG ThinQ alkalmazás által támogatott termékeket, amelyek könnyebbé teszik mindennapjait.

hűtőszekrény
HŰTŐSZEKRÉNYEK
Légkondicionálók
LÉGKONDICIONÁLÓK
egy mosógép
MÓSÓGÉPEK
egy szárítógép
SZÁRÍTÓGÉP
Styler
STYLER