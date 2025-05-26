Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Hétvégi villámakció!

 

 


Hétvégi villámakció!

 

10% kedvezmény regisztrált vásárlóknak
a promócióban résztvevő termékekre
az LG Webáruházban.

 

Promóció időtartama: 
2025. május 23. 12:00 – május 26. 12:00

Life’s Good AI hetek az LG Webáruházban

LG Life's Good AI Hetek

 

Exkluzív kedvezmények
az LG Webáruházban!


Akár 50 000 Ft kedvezmény és ingyenes házhozszállítás
Akár 15% kedvezmény 2 termék együttes vásárlásakor
+ Nyereményjáték értékes LG AI termékért

WashTower™
Mosógépek
Mosó-szárítógépek
Szárítógépek
Styler™

Alapos és kímélő mosás rendkívül gyorsan

Többet vásárol, többet takarít meg

A termék biztosítja az energiahatékonyságot

Minden az egyben mosási élmény

Mosógépek és mosó-szárítógépek

Ez a kép egy mosókonyhában elhelyezett mosógépet ábrázol.

Intelligens gondoskodás 10%-kal több szövetvédelemmel

LG AI DD™ technológia

Mesterséges intelligencia hatékony szövetvédelemmel

Kép a mosógépből 5 irányban kifolyó vízről.

TurboWash360˚™

Alapos tisztítás 39 perc alatt

Ez a kép a mosószer mosógépbe helyezéséről készült.

ezDispense

A mosáshoz igazodó mosó- és öblítőszer adagolás

DUAL inverter hőszivattyús szárítógépek

Ez a kép egy egymás mellé helyezett mosógépet és szárítógépet ábrázol.

Egyenletes teljesítmény, Környezetkímélő gondoskodás

A hatékony és energiatakarékos szárítás új szintje
DUAL Inverter Hőszivattyú

A hatékony és energiatakarékos szárítás új szintje

Szabaduljon meg a baktériumok és házi poratkák 99,9%-ától
Allergy Care program

Szabaduljon meg a baktériumok és házi poratkák 99,9%-ától

Élvezze az automatikus kondenzátortisztítás előnyeit
Automatikus kondenzátortisztítás

Élvezze az automatikus kondenzátortisztítás előnyeit

Styler

Ruhaápolás a gőz erejével

Ruhaápolás a gőz erejével

Kevesebb allergén a gőz erejével és az akasztó mozgásával
TrueSteam™ gőztechnológia

Kevesebb allergén a gőz erejével és az akasztó mozgásával

Rázza ki a gyűrődéseket és a kellemetlen szagokat
Frissítés

Rázza ki a gyűrődéseket és a kellemetlen szagokat

Tökéletes nadrágélek kevesebb gyűrődéssel
Nadrágformázó rekesz

Tökéletes nadrágélek kevesebb gyűrődéssel

Hasznos tipp a laborunktól

Minden, amit tudnia kell az LG mosógépekről

Minden, amit tudnia kell az LG mosógépekről

Hőszivattyús szárítógép útmutatója

Hőszivattyús szárítógép útmutatója

Fokozott figyelem a személyes higiéniára

Fokozott figyelem a személyes higiéniára

LG mosógépek és szárítógépek

Hatékonyabb tisztításra és jobb teljesítményre vágyik? Tekintse át az LG innovatív mosó- és szárítógépeinek választékát, melyeket kifejezetten az Ön igényeit szem előtt tartva alkottunk meg.

