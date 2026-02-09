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Egy család öleli egymást mosolyogva virágokkal a háttérben

Egy család öleli egymást mosolyogva virágokkal a háttérben

ANYÁK NAPI VILLÁMAKCIÓ


10% kuponkedvezmény kiemelt termékekre
és nyereményjáték értékes LG termékért

00 Nap 00 Óra 00 Perc 00 Másodperc

10% kuponkedvezmény regisztrált vásárlóinknak,
csak hétfő 16 óráig az LG Webáruházban!


A háztartás körüli feladatok elvégzése akár napi 3 órát is igénybe vehet, amely sok családban elsősorban az Édesanyákra hárul. Az értékes percek felszabadításában segíthetnek az LG innovatív termékei, így a napi rutin egyszerűbbé és kényelmesebbé válhat. Vásárolja meg most 10% kuponkedvezménnyel az otthonába legjobban illő tévét, háztartási készüléket, vagy monitort a promócióban résztvevő termékek közül és teremtsen időt ott, ahol korábban csak közelezettségek voltak.

 

Ráadásul egy szerencsés vásárló 4 LG prémium termék közül választhat egy nyereményt!

Kiemelt Anyák napi ajánlataink 10% kuponkedvezménnyel!

Nyerhet egy LG prémium terméket!

Fizessen akár 4 havi részletben 0,0% THM Cofidis hitellel!

 

 

A 10% kuponkedvezmény a feltüntetett árakból vonódik le a kosárba helyezés után! A kedvezményhez használja az anyaknapja10 kuponkódot!

A promócióban résztvevő készülékek:

Televíziók

Mosogatógépek és porszívók

Hűtőgépek

Textilápolás

Monitorok

Audio készülékek

Nyerje meg prémium LG termékeink egyikét!

Egy szerencsés vásárlónk választhat egyet az LG innovatív termékei közül!

Választható nyeremények:

LG OLED evo AI 55” C5 tévé - OLED55C5ELB

Ha kevesebb idő megy el a teendőkre, több marad az együtt töltött pillanatokra. Legyen az egy látványos mozifilm vagy egy pörgős játék, az LG OLED evo AI TV tökéletes feketéje, végtelen kontrasztja és lélegzetelállító részletgazdagsága kaput nyit a kikapcsolódás világára – így a közös filmezés vagy családi játék garantáltan a nap fénypontja lesz. Az LG 13 éve a világ első számú OLED TV márkája.*

Részletek

LG Gőzös mosó-szárítógép AI DD technológiával - F4DR711S2BA

Ha kevesebb időt kell a ruhák ápolásával töltenünk, több idő marad egymásra. Az LG AI DD technológia intelligens szövetvédelme és a gőz ereje nemcsak tisztaságot, hanem gondtalanságot is hoz az otthonokba, hogy mindenki arra koncentrálhasson, ami igazán számít. 

Részletek

39” UltraGear OLED monitor - 39GX90SA-W

Ha végre jut egy kis idő a kikapcsolódásra, érdemes a legmagasabb szintet választani. Az 39"-os LG UltraGear™ ívelt OLED Smart Gaming Monitor elképesztő, 240Hz-es képfrissítési sebessége, magával ragadó vizuális világa minden pillanatot intenzívebbé tesz, így a szórakozás - legyen az játék vagy streaming - valódi, mély kikapcsolódássá válik. 

Részletek

LG CordZero A9T porszívó - A9T-PRIME1C

Ha gyorsabban végzünk a feladatokkal, több idő marad a valódi kikapcsolódásra. az LG CordZero™ A9T Álló porszívóval a takarítás többé nem nyűg, hanem egy gyors rutin. Kényelmes, vezeték nélküli kialakításának köszönhetően bármikor könnyedén előkapható, a Kompressor™ technológia pedig megduplázza a tartály kapacitását.

Részletek

Töltse ki Anyák napi kvízünket
és duplázza meg esélyét a nyereményre!

Egy család öleli egymást mosolyogva virágokkal a háttérben

Egy család öleli egymást mosolyogva virágokkal a háttérben

Játsszon és nyerjen az LG-vel!
Ajándékozzon időt Anyák napjára!


Töltse ki a kvízünket, és nyerjen prémium LG terméket!
Fedezze fel, mennyi idő megy el házimunkára,
és mit tehet azért, hogy ebből több jusson az értékes pillanatokra!

<b>Játsszon és nyerjen az LG-vel!<br>Ajándékozzon időt Anyák napjára!</b> Játszom<b>Játsszon és nyerjen az LG-vel!<br>Ajándékozzon időt Anyák napjára!</b> Játékszabályzat

A sorsolás időpontja: 2026. május 22.

 

A játék során egyetlen nyertest sorsolunk azok közül a válaszadók közül, akik kitöltötték a fenti kvízt, vagy azok közül a vásárlók közül, akik a promóció ideje alatt az LG Webáruházban vásároltak legalább egy LG terméket és a termék kiszállítását követő 14 napon belül indoklás nélkül nem álltak el a termék vásárlásától.


A nyertes játékos egy terméket választhat a fent bemutatott négy termék közül.

A nyereményjáték játékszabályzatát itt találja.

A kedvezmény igénybevételéhez:

1. Amennyiben rendelkezik saját LG felhasználói fiókkal, jelentkezzen be, és a termékek kosárba helyezését követően a legördülő menüből válassza ki a kuponkódot.
 

2. Amennyiben nem rendelkezik felhasználói fiókkal, itt regisztrálhat.
 

3. A 10% kuponkedvezmény a termék feltüntetett árából az LG Webáruházban leadott rendelés véglegesítésekor az anyaknapja10 kuponkód használatával kerül levonásra! 

 

A promóció időtartama: a fent felsorolt akciós ajánlataink kizárólag az LG Webáruházban 2026. április 30. 12:00 – május 4. 16:00-ig leadott rendelések esetén vehetők igénybe!

Még több előny az LG Webáruházban

*Ingyenes házhozszállítás: az ingyenes kiszállítás Magyarország területén érvényes, regisztrált vásárlóknak az LG Webáruházban kapható TV, audio, monitor, projektor, porszívó, mikrohullámú sütő, mosogatógép, WashTower termékekre.

Az ajánlatban szereplő termékek köre a promóció ideje alatt változhat!
 

Az ajánlatban szereplő készletek elérhetősége limitált, az árak változtatásának jogát fenntartjuk. A jelen promócióban biztosított kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel nem összevonhatók.

Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel ajánlat futamideje: 4 hónap
Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel THM értéke: 0,0%

HITELAJÁNLATUNK

 

Áruhitel referencia THM: 0,0%, (2 000 000 Ft hitelösszeg és 4 hónap futamidő esetén.)

A referencia THM a teljes hiteldíj mutató meghatározásáról, számításáról és közzétételéről szóló 83/2010. (lll.25.) Korm. rendelet 9. § (1) bekezdésétől eltérően, a hiteltípusra elérhető, megjelölt hitelösszeg és futamidő figyelembevételével került meghatározásra.


Fix, éves ügyleti kamat: 0%. Kezelési díj: 0 Ft. Futamidő: 4 hónap.
Az igényelhető hitelösszeg: 25 000 Ft-tól 2 000 000 Ft-ig terjedhet.
Önrész: 0 Ft.

 

 

A Search Engine Business Hungary Kft. a Magyar Cofidis Bank Zrt. (Bank) hitelközvetítője, a Bank a hitelbírálathoz szükséges További részletek a Bank Általános Üzletszabályzatában, az általános szerződési feltételekben és a vonatkozó hirdetményekben, amelyeket a https://www.cofidisbank.hu/segedlet/dokumentumok oldalon tekinthet meg, illetve tölthet le.

Érvényes: 2025.02.24. napjától visszavonásig, a webáruházban megjelölt termékekre.

A 0% THM Cofidis hitel bővebb részletei és feltételei