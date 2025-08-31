Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
CordZero™ A9T Álló porszívó Automatikus portartály ürítéssel

A9T-PRIME1C

Fő tulajdonságok

  • Automatikus portartály ürítés
  • Por kompresszor
  • 5-lépcsős szűrő rendszer
  • Smart Inverter Motor™
  • Dokkoló kiegészítő tárolóval
Több

Egy nő a dokkoló állványba helyezi az LG Cordzero™ porszívót.

Álló porszívó automata tartályürítő rendszerrel

Viszlát kézi ürítés! Az LG CordZero™ All-in-One Tower™ egy gombnyomásra kiüríti a portartályt a porszívó dokkolóba helyezésekor.

A termék képe illusztráció, és a tényleges terméktől eltérhet.

A hatékony takarításhoz tervezve

  • Az Automatikus portartály ürítő rendszer működés közben.

    Automatikus portartály ürítés

  • Megmutatja a kompresszor működését az LG CordZero™ porszívóban.

    Por kompresszor

  • Kép az akkumulátorról

    Egyszerű akkumulátorcsere

  •

    Kiegészítő tároló

A termék képe illusztráció, és a tényleges terméktől eltérhet.

Egy nő elhelyezi az LG CordZero™ porszívót a dokkolóba.

Az LG CordZero™ All-in-One porszívóval gyerekjáték a takarítás

A termék képe illusztráció, és a tényleges terméktől eltérhet.

no image

Por és kosz? Kezelje gyorsan, érintésmentesen

A tartály egy gombnyomásra automatikusan kiürül, amikor a dokkolóhoz csatlakoztatja, így időt takaríthat meg, és elkerülheti a por szétszóródását.

A termék képe illusztráció, és a tényleges terméktől eltérhet.

Kompressor™ technológia

Kiváló teljesítmény

Takarítson hatékonyabban és ürítse kevesebbszer a tartályt! A Kompressor™ technológia megduplázza a tartály kapacitását, így hosszabb ideig porszívózhat.1

Megmutatja a Kompressor™ működését a CordZero™ porszívóban.

1 Az Intertek által felügyelt LG belső tesztelési eredmények alapján. A Kompressor™ technológiával felszerelt A9 típusú porszívó tartályának kapacitását tesztelték Turbo fokozaton. A macskaszőrt (Maine Coon fajta) a kézi tömörítési funkcióval többször leszívták és összenyomták, amíg a tartály megtelt. A „2,4-szeres” tömörítési hatékonyságot úgy számították ki, hogy összehasonlították a tömörített macskaszőr súlyát a nem tömörített macskaszőr tömegével (mindkettő azonos térfogatú). A tényleges tartálykapacitás (tömörítési hatékonyság) a működési környezettől függően változhat.

A termék képe illusztráció, és a tényleges terméktől eltérhet.

A cserélhető porzsák megakadályozza a kosz szétszóródását

Az automatikus ürítés bekapcsolásával, a kosz a dokkolóban található porzsákba kerül, amit egyszerűen kidobhat, amikor megtelt – minden porzsák több mint 3 egész tartálynyi Kompresszált koszt képes tárolni.

Megmutatja a porzsák eltávolítását, amely az automatikus portartályürítő funkcióval gyűjti össze a Kompresszált port.

A termék képe illusztráció, és a tényleges terméktől eltérhet.

A takarítási módok különböző szívóerőt biztosítanak

Háromféle takarítási mód különböző szívóerővel. Egyetlen gombnyomással választhat a Standard (Normál), Power (Intenzív) és Turbo módok közül.

A grafikai ábrán balról jobbra haladva látható a Standard (Normál), a Power (Intenzív) és a Turbo módok gombkombinációja és a szívóerők szintje.

A termék képe illusztráció, és a tényleges terméktől eltérhet.

Rendezett és Stílusos forma

Tárolja a kiegészítőket könnyen hozzáférhetően és rendezetten.

A tartozék tároló a dokkoló bal és jobb oldalán látható.

A tartozékok országonként eltérnek.

A termék képe illusztráció, és a tényleges terméktől eltérhet.

Minden felületen egyszerű takarítás

Még a mennyezet takarítása sem okoz gondot, hiszen a porszívó a különböző szívófejekkel még egy kézzel is könnyedén használható.

Egy nő mutatja be, hogyan távolítja el a port a mennyezetről a rés szívófejjel.

Teleszkópos porszívócső

Növelje a cső hosszát, ha nehezen hozzáférhető helyeken messzebbre kell nyúlnia, például egy kanapé alá vagy a mennyezet sarkaiba.

Egy nő az LG CordZero™ porszívócső hosszát módosítja.

Univerzális szívófej

Hatékonyan távolítja el a port, a szennyeződéseket és az állatszőrt a szőnyegről és a padlóról.

A kép bemutatja, milyen alaposan szívja fel az univerzális szívófej még a szőnyegen lévő port is.

Rés szívófej

Használja sarkokban, szűk helyeken és szegélyek mentén.

A kép azt ábrázolja, hogy a rés szívófejjel hogyan távolíthatja el a port a szűk helyeken.

2 az 1-ben Kombinált szívófej

Kefeként vagy kemény felületre való szívófejként is használható, a makacs port is hatékonyan eltávolítja.

A 2 az 1-ben Kombinált szívófejjel a szétterített port takarítják egy asztalon.

A termék képe illusztráció, és a tényleges terméktől eltérhet.

Az LG CordZero™ porszívó grafikus ábrája bemutatja az 5 lépcsős szűrő rendszer felépítését.

5-lépcsős szűrő rendszer

Az 5-lépcsős rendszer a por 99,99%-át kiszűri1: először elkülöníti a tartályban a nagyobb porszemeket, majd a finom port a további szűrőkon is átvezeti.

1 Az SLG tesztje az IEC 62885-2 és az EN 60312-1 szabványokon alapult, melynek során a porvisszatartó képességet tesztelték 0,5 ~ 4,2 hüvelykes részecskeméretnél Turbó módban. Átlagban 99,999%-os hatékonyság volt megfigyelhető ("Kiváló" fokozat, 5 csillagos). A porvisszatartó képesség a környezeti tényezőktől függően változhat.

A termék képe illusztráció, és a tényleges terméktől eltérhet.

Négy kép mutatja be szétszedett szűrők vízzel történő átöblítését.

Egyszerű karbantartás - Mosható szűrők

Az LG CordZero™ szűrő- és a ciklon rendszer elemeit is átmoshatja folyó vízzel, így egyszerűen eltávolíthatja a szennyeződéseket, megőrizve a porszívó legjobb teljesítményét.

A termék képe illusztráció, és a tényleges terméktől eltérhet.

Megbízható Tisztítási Technológia

A szénkefe nélküli Smart Inverter Motor™ gyors fordulatszámon működik, és a ventilátort meghajtva egy belső ciklonizált légáramlást hoz létre, amely segít a porszemcsék szétválasztásában és kiszűrésében. A szénkefe nélküli kialakítás kevesebb súrlódást okoz, ezáltal növelve az élettartamot. A Smart Inverter motorra az LG 10 év alkatrészgaranciát kínál.

Az LG CordZero™ porszívó belső légáramlatának grafikus ábrázolása.

A termék képe illusztráció, és a tényleges terméktől eltérhet.

Nyomtatás

Összes adat

DIZÁJN

  • Porszívó színe

    Bézs

  • Torony színe

    Bézs

EAN KÓD

  • EANkód

    8806096154229

ALAP KIEGÉSZÍTŐK

  • Takarító kefe

    Nem

  • Kombinált szívófej

    Igen

  • Rés szívófej

    Igen

AKKUMULÁTOR

  • Akkumulátor mennyisége

    1

  • Akkumulátor típusa

    Lítium-ion

  • Töltési idő (perc/akkumulátor)

    240

  • Max. Működési idő normál módban (perc/akkumulátor)

    60

  • Max. Működési idő normál módban és szívófejjel (perc/akkumulátor)

    40

  • Max. Működési idő intenzív módban (perc/akkumulátor)

    30

  • Max. Működési idő intenzív módban és szívófejjel (perc/akkumulátor)

    20

  • Max. Működési idő Turbo módban (perc/akkumulátor)

    7

  • Max. Működési idő Turbo módban és szívófejjel (perc/akkumulátor)

    6

MÉRETEK ÉS SÚLY - PORSZÍVÓ

  • Méret csomagolással (Sz x Ma x Mé mm)

    720 x 283 x 326

  • Termék mérete (Sz x Ma x Mé mm)

    260 x 270 x 1 120

  • Termék magassága (mm) (Max.)

    1 120

  • Súly (kg)

    2,6

MÉRETEK ÉS SÚLY - TORONY

  • Termék mérete (Sz x Ma x Mé mm)

    255 x 297 x 1 009

  • Súly (kg)

    9,7

TERMÉK JELLEMZŐK - PORSZÍVÓ

  • 5-lépcsős szűrő rendszer

    Igen

  • AEROSCIENCE

    Igen

  • Akkumulátor állapot visszajelzés

    Igen

  • Töltés és Tárolás

    All-in-One Tower

  • Eltömődés jelzés

    Igen

  • Kézi porszívóvá alakítható

    Igen

  • Cyclone Technology

    Axial Turbo Cyclone

  • Dual PowerPack

    Nem

  • Szűrőtisztítás értésítő

    Igen

  • Kompressor technológia

    Igen

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Igen

  • Teleszkópos porszívócsó

    Igen

  • Hüvelykujj vezérlés

    Igen

  • Mosható szűrők

    Igen

TERMÉK JELLEMZŐK - TORONY

  • All-in-One Tower

    Igen

  • 3-lépcsős szűrő rendszer

    Igen

  • Kiegészítő tároló

    Igen

  • Töltő állvány, automatikus szennyeződés űrítéssel

    Igen

  • Másodlagos akkumulátor állapot visszajelzés

    Igen

  • Kapacitív érintésvezérlés

    Igen

  • Porzsák csere figyelmeztetés

    Igen

  • Nano LED

    Nem

PORSZÍVÓFEJEK

  • Kárpit szívófej

    Nem

  • Széles szívófej LED világítással

    Nem

  • Felmosófej

    Nem

  • Kisállatszőr szívófej

    Igen

  • Keskeny paldó porszívófej

    Nem

TOVÁBBI KIEGÉSZÍTŐK

  • Kiegészítő zsák

    Nem

  • Levehető szívófej és felmosó párna tároló

    Nem

  • Cső hosszabbító

    Nem

  • Kimeneti szűrő

    Nem

  • Flexibilis rés szívófej

    Nem

  • Padlókefe

    Nem

  • Kárpitfej

    Nem

  • Felmosó párnák mennyisége

    0

  • Flexibilis kefe

    Nem

  • Mérőpohár a felmosófejhez

    Nem

TELJESÍTMÉNY - PORSZÍVÓ

  • Portartály kapacitás (L)

    0,44

  • Portartály kapacitás (L) (Kompresszált por esetén)

    1,1

  • Max. szívóerő (W)

    260

  • Működési mód

    Normal / Intenzív / Turbo

TELJESÍTMÉNY - TORONY

  • Energiafogyasztás (W) (Takarítás)

    1 700

  • Porzsák kapacitás (L)

    2,5

  • Űrítési ciklus ideje (mp)

    45

  • Űrítési mód

    Automatikus / Kézi

  • Energiafogyasztás (A) (Töltés)

    0,4

  • Energiafogyasztás (A) (Takarítás)

    9,0

INTELLIGENS TECHNOLÓGIA

  • Takarítási történet

    Igen

  • Szűrőtisztítás értésítő

    Igen

  • Szűrőtisztítási útmutató

    Igen

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Igen

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Igen

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

