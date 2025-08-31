Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Élvezze a tartalmak végtelen lehetőségét a webOS-szel!

Nézzen filmeket, játsszon és böngésszen a webOS-szel! Több, mint 4000 applikáció, valamint streaming szolgáltatás világszerte.

Az elérhető applikációk és szolgáltatások száma országonként, termékenként és régiónként eltérő lehet. 

Mi az a webOS? Filmezéshez Játékhoz Böngészéshez Kiemelt ajánlatok

webOS, az LG szórakozás szíve-lelke

A webOS-szel minden, amit szeret könnyen elérhető - közvetlenül a TV kezdőképernyőjéről.

Minden, amit szeret egy helyen

Az összes kedvenc felhasználási módja egy helyen - sport közvetítések, játék, tanulás és otthoni munkavégzés. Csupán egyetlen kattintással arra a funkcióra válthat, amelyet használni szeretne.

Használja úgy a TV-jét, ahogy az Önnek jó!

Egyszerűen hozzon létre egy Személyes profilt, amelybe belépve egy személyre szabott Kezdőképernyőt kap, ami kifejezetten Önnek szóló tartalomajánlásokat nyújt, hogy Önnek még magával ragadóbb TV-élményben legyen része!

Koppintson a lejátszáshoz - másodpercek alatt elindul!

Indítsa el kedvenc streaming applikációit egyetlen koppintással: nyissa meg a TV fület a mobiljára telepített ThinQ app-ból, majd csak koppintson kedvenc steaming szolgáltatójra és a TV képernyőjén máris elindul a kívánt lejátszás.

Az Amazon Prime-hoz és a hozzá a kapcsolódó további szolgáltatások igénybevételéhez külön előfizetésre és internetkapcsolatra lehet szükség.

Az Amazon, Prime Video és az összes további kapcsolódó logók az Amazon.com Inc. vagy partnereink bejegyzett védjegyei.

Díjnyertes webOS

Díjak logói, amelyek tartalmazzák a CES, az iF Design Award és az AVForums Editors' Choice

A CES Innvocáviós Díj (CES Innovation Awards) a zsűrinek benyújtott leíró anyagok alapján kerül kiosztásra. A CTA (Consumer Technology Association) nem ellenőrizte a beérkezett anyagok vagy az állítások pontosságát, és nem tesztelte a díjjal jutalmazott terméket.

Elképzelhetetlen mennyiségű alkalmazás

Fedezze fel a TV-n elérhető applikációk végtelen tárházát!

A 'Watch' szó fekete gradiens háttérben jelenik meg.


Nemzetközi streaming szolgáltatások

A felfedezésre váró tartalmak határtalan univerziuma

Megunhatatlan sorozatok, showműsorok, amiket nem tud kikapcsolni. Csak hagyja magát belefeledkezni a Netflix, a Disney+, a Prime Video, az Apple TV+ és az RTL+ tartalmaiba - közvetlenül LG AI TV-jén.

Animáció emeli ki az LG Smart TV-n lévő globális streaming platformok és műsorok képeit ezzel utalva az elérhetőségükre.

A Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime és az Apple TV+, valamint a hozzá kapcsolódó szolgáltatások igénybevételéhez külön előfizetésre, valamint internetkapcsolatra lehet szükség.

Apple, az Apple logó és az Apple TV az Apple Inc. bejegyzett védjegye az US-ben és további országokban.

Az Amazon, a Prime Video és az összes hozzá tartozó logó az Amazon.com Inc.vagy partnercégeinek bejegyzett védjegyei.

További streaming szolgáltatások

Soha véget nem érő streaming tartalmak

Fedezzen fel még több showműsort, filmet, dokumentumfilmet és számos más egyebet további streaming szolgáltatókkal.

Népszerű streaming szolgáltatások logói utalnak s streaming tartalmak sokszínű választékára az LG Smart TV-n.

Az igénybevételéhez külön előfizetésre, valamint internetkapcsolat szükséges.

FILMMAKER MODE™

A rendező elképzelése, az Ön otthonában

A FILMMAKER MODE™ kikapcsolja a mozgás elsimítást, így a filmet az eredeti formátumának megfelelő képi elemekkel játsza le, beleértve az eredeti elmozdulási szögeket, színeket és képkocka mennyiséget. Így minden egyes jelenet pont úgy jelenik meg, ahogy azt a rendező eredetileg elképzelte. 

A FILMMAKER Mode elérhetősége országonként és modellenként eltérő lehet.

Sports Portal

Otthonába hozza a stadionok hangulatát

Merüljön bele a sportok világába a Sports Portal használatával: élő közvetítések, kiemelt meccsek, rangadó táblázatok és további hasznos kijelzések - mindezt egyetlen képernyőn.

LG TV beállítási kép a Sports Portal interfészről. Lefelé görgetéssel különböző sportcsatornák és tartalmak böngészhetőek.

A támogatott mérkőzések, csapatok és további funkciók országonként eltérőek lehetnek.

A funkciók használatához internet kapcsolatra van szükség.

Értesítések küldéséhez csapatokat vagy játékosokat kell beállítani a "My Team"/"Csapataim" menüpontban.

Játék&quot; szöveg fekete gradiens háttérrel, az LG webOS tévéhez kapcsolódóan.


Gaming

Az összes játék, amire szüksége van - közvetlenül az LG TV-n

Játsszon több ezer játékot közvetlenül LG TV-jéről a GFN-nel, Lunával Balcknut-tal, Boosteroiddal és mostmár XBOX-szal is!

LG TV, amely a Játékportál képernyőjét jeleníti meg, lefelé görget az elérhető játékok és funkciók között. A videó bemutatja, ahogy egy felhasználó navigál a bal oldali beállítások menübe, bemutatva különböző játékopciókat, beleértve a GFN-t, Lunát, Blacknut-ot, Boosteroid-ot és az Xbox-ot.

A Gaming Portal elérhetősége országonként eltérő lehet.

A cloud gaming támogatása és az egyes játékok elérhetősége a Gaming Portálon belül országonként eltérő lehet.

Bizonyos játék szolgáltáltatás használatához külön előfizetésre, csatlakoztatott gamepad-re/kontrollerre lehet szükség.

Stabil internetkapcsolat szükséges.

Az AI Magic Remote távirányító elérhetősége modellenként eltérő lehet.

Az LG Smart televíziókon kiváló minőségű játékélmények érhetőek el az Xbox Game Pass Ultimate által.

Xbox

Maxolja ki a szórakozást az Xbox-szal - közvetlenül LG TV-jén!

Játszon több száz, csúcsminőségű játékot közvetlenül, konzol nélkül LG Smart TV-jén Xbox Game Pass Ultimate előfizetéssel!

Népszerű felhőalapú platformok s játékok ikonjai láthatóak pl.: GeForce NOW és a Boosteroid, amelyek az LG Gaming Portálról.

Cloud Gaming

Lépjen be a játékok világába!

Minden ami egy gamernek kell: Élvezze a Gaming Portalon keresztül történő,a játékokhoz való egyszerű hozzáférést az olyan cloud gaming szolgáltatóknak,mint a GeForce NOW és a Boosteroid köszönhetően.

Több száz könnyű, ingyenes játék az LG TV-n: ideálisak egyéni- és többjátékos szórakozáshoz, csupán a távirányítót használva.

Hobbi Gaming

Szórakozás egy csapásra, bármikor

Több száz ingyenes játék várja - akár egyéniben, akár barátokkal játszana, most itt az idő a szórakozásra.

Az XBOX applikáció csak 2022-es vagy újabb LG OLED vagy LG OLED evo, illetve a 2023-as vagy újabb LG AI TV-ken érhető el (webOS 24 vagy újabb operációs rendszerrel).

Az XBOX alkalmazás megfelelő használatához stabil internetkapcsolatra, kompatibilis bluetooth kontrollerre és aktív Xbox Game Pass Ultimate előfizetésre van szükség.

Az XBOX és a többi játék alkamazásokat az LG-től független harmadik fél üzemelteti és fejleszti, elérhetősége, illetve funkcionalitása bármikor megváltozhat, ezért az LG nem vállal felelősséget.

Ismerje meg az LG webOS funkcióit tanuláshoz


Tanulás

Tanuljon gyermeke szórakozva, nagy képernyőn!

Pinkfong logó megjelenítve az LG TV előtt

Pinkfong

Énekeljen, játsszon és tanuljon együtt a BabyShark-kal a család, a Pingong oktató platformján.

ABCmouse logó megjelenítve az LG TV előtt

ABCmouse

10000+ tanulást segítő projramjával a 2-8 éves gyerekek számára könnyen megszerettethető a tanulás.

A PlayKids+ logó megjelenik az LG TV előtt

PlayKids+

2 és 12 év közötti gyerek számára minden korosztályban a szakértők által készített videók, dalok és játékok élvezetessé teszik a tanulást.

Különböző előfizetésekre és stabil internetkapcsolatra lehet szükség.

Az AI Magic Remote távirányító elérhetősége modellenként eltérő lehet.

LG Smart TV, amely bemutatja az LG Gallery+ alkalmazást, váltakozó keretben lévő műalkotásokkal és sokféle vizuális anyaggal, beleértve klasszikus művészetet, játékokat és animációkat, személyre szabott képernyőstílusokat kínálva a lakberendezéshez.

LG Gallery+

Alakítsa a képernyőt arra a stílusra, amely illik Önhöz

A klasszikus mesterművektől a játékokon és sportokon, valamint az animációkon át - alakítsa úgy a a teret, olyan képekkkel, amikkel a legjobban kifejezheti stílusát. 

A használathoz külön előfzetésre és stabil internetkapcsolatra lehet szükség. 

A webOS logó középen lebeg fekete alapon, az alatta lévő tér pedig a logó színeivel, a vörös, a narancssárga és a sárga színnel van megvilágítva. A logó alatt a „webOS Re:New Program” felirat olvasható.

webOS Re:New Program

Minden évben az új TV érzése - 5 éven át

TV-je mindig olyan lesz, mint az új, főleg amikor új funkciókkal és szolgáltatásokkal bővítjük azt.

Öt különböző színű téglalap látható felfelé lépcsőzetesen elhelyezve, és mindegyikben egy évszám jelöli a „webOS 24” és „webOS 28” közötti változatokat. A téglalapok között felfelé mutató nyilak találhatók, „Upgrade 1”-től „Upgrade 4”-ig tartó címkékkel.

A webOS Re:New Program keretében a vásárlók öt év alatt összesen négy frissítést élvezhetnek, így összesen öt webOS-verziót kapnak, beleértve a vásárlás pillanatában aktuális verziót is.

A webOS Re:New Program öt év alatt összesen 4 webOS-frissítést támogat. A webOS Re:New Program során a frissítés alapját a TV készülékre előre telepített webOS verzió adja, a frissítések ütemezése a készülék adott hónapjától és évjáratától függően eltérő lehet. A webOS első frissítése a vásárlástól számított két év múlva történik. A vásárlók a vásárlás pillanatától a webOS összesen 5 verzióját kapják meg, beleértve az aktuális verziót is. A frissítés a 2022-es OLED és 8K QNED készülékekre, a 2023 után megjelenő modelleknél pedig az UHD, NanoCell, QNED és OLED modellekekre érvényes.

Two screens display key features: one shows the LG AI Magic Remote labeled "webOS for AI," and the other highlights the α11 AI Processor Gen2 with "alpha AI Processor" below.

Az LG AI TV új generációja

Az LG AI TV új generációja Ismerje meg!