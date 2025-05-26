Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Hétvégi villámakció!

 

 


Hétvégi villámakció!

 

10% kedvezmény regisztrált vásárlóknak
a promócióban résztvevő termékekre
az LG Webáruházban.

 

Promóció időtartama: 
2025. május 23. 12:00 – május 26. 12:00

Hétvégi villámakció! Részletek

Life’s Good AI hetek az LG Webáruházban

LG Life's Good AI Hetek

 

Exkluzív kedvezmények
az LG Webáruházban!


Akár 50 000 Ft kedvezmény és ingyenes házhozszállítás
Akár 15% kedvezmény 2 termék együttes vásárlásakor
+ Nyereményjáték értékes LG AI termékért

Exkluzív kedvezmények az LG Webáruházban! Részletek

15% előrendelési kuponkedvezmény

Exkluzív 15% előrendelési
kuponkedvezmény az új UltraGearTM
5K2K OLED gaming monitorra!


Biztosítsa be magát egy 5120x2160-as felbontású
monitorral most, kizárólag az LG Webáruházban!

Exkluzív 15% előrendelési kuponkedvezmény az új UltraGearTM 5K2K OLED gaming monitorra! Előrendelem

Monitor do gier UltraGear™ OLED USP wideo.

LG UltraGearTM Gaming

A gaming monitorok új generációja

A gaming monitorok új generációja Tudjon meg többet!

Odkryj nowy LG gram.

LG UltraGearTM OLED monitor

A gaming ív előnyei

A gaming ív előnyei Tudjon meg többet!

Różnorodne programy z MyView Smart Monitor.

MyView Smart monitor

Egyetlen monitor,
számtalan lehetőség!

Egyetlen monitor, számtalan lehetőség! Tudjon meg többet!
UltraGear Gaming monitor
MyView Smart monitor
UltraWide monitor
UltraFine UHD 4K és 5K monitor
Full HD és QHD monitor
TV monitor

Túl a szórakoztatáson

Egy asztalon a naplementés ablaknál UltraGear Monitor gaming jelenettel a kijelzőn.

UltraGear gaming monitorok

Játékra teremtve

Játékra teremtve Tudjon meg többet!
Az UltraGear monitoron játék képe, a monitor mellett a 32-es számmal.

32"-os 4K OLED

Megérkezett a szélesebb 32"-os 4K OLED!

Engedje át magát a kiterjesztett játékélménynek a 32 hüvelykes 4K OLED-del.

A megosztott UltraGear monitor képernyő bal oldalán játék képe egymással harcoló dinoszauruszokkal látható, míg a bal oldalon lövöldözős játék látszik.

Világelsőként hitelesítve

Dual-Mode, duplázd meg az élményt!

Nem kell többé választani a képfrissítési sebesség és a felbontás között.

Az UltraGear monitor ferde szögbe döntve és a képernyő Mars falling-ot mutat pixel hullámhosszakkal a háttérben.

Pixel sound

Kirobbanó hangélmény minden pixelváltozáskor

Az akár 7.1 csatornás DTS® Virtual:X™ segítségével úgy hallhatja a játék hangját, ahogy még soha!

Egy világos nappali jelenet okos monitort mutat és az LG Room&TV egy asztalon van az ablaknál.

MyView Smart & TV monitorok

Egyetlen monitor, számtalan lehetőség! Tudjon meg többet!
Az új homeboard és távirányító a webOS 23-hoz.

webOS 23

Személyre szabott felfedezések várják

Élvezze az Ön ízlésére szabott tartalmakat könnyedén az LG webOS-szel. 

A webOS 23 applikációinak széles választéka beleértve a Home Office-t, Játékokat és Sportot.

Szórakoztatás

Élvezze a tartalmakat saját ízlése szerint

Számos szórakoztató lehetőség, mint pl. a játék, zene, sportok és home office szolgáltatások.

Az LG room&TV könnyedén illeszkedik a belső dekorációban a nappali polcán más stílusos otthoni termék mellett.

Egyszerű kialakítás

Jól illeszkedik a térbe

Az LG monitorok különleges formatervezése bármely térbe jól illeszkedik.

LG monitorok a hatékonyabb munkavégzésért

Egy dizájn stúdió asztalán UltraFine monitor látható a képernyőn Photoshop munka van folyamatban.

UltraFine monitorok

Lenyűgöző képminőség

Lenyűgöző képminőség További információk
Egy asztalon UltraWide monitor, a képernyő félbe osztva. A bal oldalon kép egy folyamatban lévő munkáról az asztali gépen míg a bal oldalon ugyanaz a munka folyamatban a laptopon.

UltraWide monitorok

Lásson többet. Alkosson jobbat.

Az UltraWide képernyőfelosztás funkciójával több tartalmat is láthat egymás mellett.

További információk
Az asztalon egy UltraWide monitor balra 30 fokban pozícionálva. A képernyő félbe osztva, a bal oldalon éppen zajló videókonferenciával és a jobb oldalon egy dokumentum szerkesztés közben.

UltraWide monitorok

Magával ragadó vizuális élmény

Az UltraWide nagy képernyője és széles látószöge ideális a multitaskinghoz.

További információk
Az asztalon egy FHD monitor előtte billentyűzet és egér. A képernyő stock képek keresését mutatja.

FHD monitorok

Széles körben elfogadott alapvető funkciók

FHD-vel a legalapvetőbb és sokoldalú monitor számos beállítással és céllal kompatilis

További információk

Tapasztalat

Tegye jobbá az életet tippjeinkkel.

Egy asztalon a naplementés ablaknál UltraGear Monitor gaming jelenettel a kijelzőn.

A gaming monitor új műfaja

További információk
A 34GS95QE és 39GS95QE Ultragear monitorok egymás mellé helyezve.

VADONATÚJ 800R OLED

További információk
Egy nő okos monitor előtt ülve az asztalnál a távirányító gombjait nyomkodja.

További információk

LG monitorok

Az elegáns formatervezés találkozása az élenjáró kijelző-technológiával – ez lehetne az LG monitorok rövid meghatározása. Büszkén ajánljuk figyelmébe kiemelkedő képminőségű LED háttérvilágítású IPS paneles monitorainkat, amelyekre 72 órás zéró pixel garanciát kínálunk.

Gaming monitorok