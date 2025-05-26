Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
XBOOM
XBOOM Go
XBOOM 360
Party hangszórók
Hifi rendszerek
Hangprojektor
Házimozi Soundbar

Hétvégi villámakció!

 

 


Hétvégi villámakció!

 

10% kedvezmény regisztrált vásárlóknak
a promócióban résztvevő termékekre
az LG Webáruházban.

 

Promóció időtartama: 
2025. május 23. 12:00 – május 26. 12:00

00 Nap 00 Óra 00 Perc 00 Másodperc
<br><b>Hétvégi villámakció!</b> Részletek

Life’s Good AI hetek az LG Webáruházban

LG Life's Good AI Hetek

 

Exkluzív kedvezmények
az LG Webáruházban!


Akár 50 000 Ft kedvezmény és ingyenes házhozszállítás
Akár 15% kedvezmény 2 termék együttes vásárlásakor
+ Nyereményjáték értékes LG AI termékért

Exkluzív kedvezmények<br>az LG Webáruházban! Részletek

Nyerő páros, nyerő áron!


Nyerő páros, nyerő áron!

Kedvezményes LG Smart AI TV és LG Soundbar csomagajánlatok a teljes értékű házimozi élményhez!

<br>Nyerő páros, nyerő áron! Részletek

Az LG Soundbar, a hátsó hangszórók és a mélynyomó egy fekete szobában, egy barna fapolcra helyezve, térbeli nézetben, sötétbe burkolózva, ahol fény csak a hangrendszerre vetül.

LG Soundbar AI

Csúcskategóriás hangprojektor, a legjobb LG OLED méltó társa

Csúcskategóriás hangprojektor, a legjobb LG OLED méltó társa További információk

Miért az LG Soundbar?

Madártávlat az LG Soundbar középső felfelé irányuló hangszórójáról.

LG Soundbar AI

Csúcskategóriás hangprojektor, a legjobb LG OLED méltó társa

Csúcskategóriás hangprojektor, a legjobb LG OLED méltó társa További információk Csúcskategóriás hangprojektor, a legjobb LG OLED méltó társa Kosárba rakom
Zenei előadást lejátszó LG TV és LG Soundbar képe egy sötét szobában. Hanghullámokat jelképező, cseppekből álló fehér hullámok felfelé és előre terjednek a hangprojektorból, akárcsak egy vízesés.

Középső felfelé irányuló csatorna 

A hangzás, amely a középpontba helyezi önt

Zenei előadást lejátszó LG TV és LG Soundbar képe egy nappaliban. A hangprojektorból cseppekből álló, fehér hanghullámok vetítődnek ki, körbejárják a kanapét és a lakóteret, hogy surround hangzást jelenítsenek meg.

15 csatornás térbeli hang

Lenyűgöző hangzás mindenütt

Zenei előadást lejátszó LG TV és LG Soundbar képe egy nappaliban. Fehér cseppek hullámokat alkotnak, amik felfelé és előre haladnak a hangprojektorból és a TV-ből, megelevenítve a TV hangszóró és a hangprojektor egyedi, együttes hangpalettáját.

WOW Orchestra

Duettben az LG TV-je hangjával

LG XBOOM 360

Nő pihen a kanapén, élvezve a zenét az XO2T-vel

LG XBOOM 360

Merüljön el a 360°-os hangzás élményében

Tapasztalja meg, ahogy a hangok minden irányból körbeveszik.

Merüljön el a 360°-os hangzás élményében További információk
XO2T kép a 360°-os hangzás bemutatására

Autentikus 360°-os hangzás mindenhol

Kiegyensúlyozott és erőteljes hangzás mindenhol

Nő a kivilágított XO2T-t nézi

360°-os hangulatvilágítás

Minden érzelemhez illeszkedő hangulatvilágítási mód.

XO2T kép az IP55 illusztrálására

Víz- és porálló (IP55)

Hallgassa kedvenc zenéit bárhol, bármikor.

LG XBOOM

XL9T kép partihangulatban

LG XBOOM XL7S

Merészen hangzik, hangosan játszik

Az LG XBOOM XL7S szuper basszust és rengeteg szórakoztató funkciót kínál.

Merészen hangzik, hangosan játszik További információk Merészen hangzik, hangosan játszik Kosárba rakom
XBOOM kép a basszus megjelenítéséhez

Erőteljes hangzás

Elég erőteljes ahhoz, hogy feldobja a partit

XBOOM kép a Karaoke mód megjelenítéséhez

Többszínű gyűrűs világítás

Legyen még ünnepibb a gyűrűs világítással

A képen az XBOOM látható okostelefonnal a csatlakoztathatóság bemutatására

Pixel art kijelző

A pixel art nagyon szórakoztató

LG XBOOM Go

Egy férfi ül a földön, és zenét hallgat az LG XBOOM Go XG2T-ről, amely a hátizsákján lóg.

LG XBOOM Go XG2T

Dobja fel mindennapjait!

Csatlakozzon és indulhat a buli! Merüljön el az erőteljes hangzásban kompakt hangszórónkkal.

Dobja fel mindennapjait! További információk Dobja fel mindennapjait! Kosárba rakom
Az LG XBOOM Go XG2T-ből hanghullámok jönnek ki, ábrázolva a még erőteljesebb hangzást.

Sound Boost funkció

Mini, mégis hatalmas

A hanghullámok ábrázolják az LG XBOOM Go XG2T basszuskiemelő algoritmusának működését alacsony hangerő mellett.

Basszuskiemelő algoritmus

Dübörgő basszus, még halk hangerőn is

Az LG XBOOM Go XG2 a végtelen térben van elhelyezve. Az egyik olaldról víz, a másikról por éri a készüléket, bemutatva ellenállóságát.

IP67 vízállósági besorolás

Ne aggódj a víz és a por miatt!

LG hangszórók

Tapasztalja meg az LG hangszórók által nyújtott különleges hangminőséget. Legyen szó könnyedén hordozható, vezeték nélküli hangszóróról vagy stílusos házimozirendszerről, az LG hangrendszerei felveszik Önnel a ritmust. Bárhol, bármikor élvezheti velük a kedvenc zenéit és filmjeit, és a fontos megbeszélések gördülékeny lebonyolításában is segítenek.

Összes hangszórók