Okos befektetés ma, éveken át tartó előnyök holnap!


Fektessen be okosan
LG termékekbe
az LG Webáruházban!

 

+ 15% kedvezmény két termék együttes vásárlásakor!
+ 0% THM kiemelt termékekre, fizessen 4 részletben!
+ Ingyen házhozszállítás regisztrált vásárlóknak

Okos befektetés ma, éveken át tartó előnyök holnap!

 

Egy prémium minőségű, csúcstechnológiás készülék nem csupán vásárlás, hanem okos befektetés az otthonába, amely hatékonyságot és kényelmet hoz a mindennapjaiba. Legyen szó innovatív tévéről, ultramodern monitorról, vagy fejlett háztartási eszközökről, élvezze az LG termékek által nyújtott előnyöket:

 

✅ Energiahatékonyság és fenntarthatóság
 

✅ Megbízhatóság és értékállóság
 

✅ Kényelem és innováció

Az LG Webáruházban most kedvezményesen vásárolhatja meg a promócióban résztvevő LG készülékeket!

 

Fektessen be a csúcstechnológiába, válassza az LG-t!

Több termék, nagyobb kedvezmény

 

Válasszon 2 vagy több terméket -15% kedvezményért!

Hitelajánlatunk

 

Fizessen akár 4 havi részletben 0,0% THM Cofidis hitellel! 

Regisztráljon az ingyen házhozszállításért!

 

Legyen regisztrált vásárlónk és a megrendelt készülékeket ingyenesen otthonába szállítjuk (kivéve hűtőszekrények)!

Több termék, nagyobb kedvezmény

Válogassa össze személyre szabott csomagajánlatát az alábbi, promócióban résztvevő termékekből! Válasszon 2 vagy több terméket -15% kedvezményért!

Több termék, nagyobb kedvezmény

Az árkedvezményen kívül éljen
az LG Webáruház adta további előnyökkel:

A promóció időtartama: 2025. február 24. - 2025. május 7.

 

A fenti akciós ajánlataink kizárólag a fent felsorolt készülékekre az LG Webáruházban 2025. február 24. - 2025. május 7. közöttig, vagy a készlet erejéig történő vásárlások esetén vehetők igénybe!

 

A promócióban felsorolt árkedvezmény a feltüntetett árból automatikusan levonásra kerül a készülék kosárba helyezésekor!

 

Az ajánlatban szereplő termékek köre a promóció ideje alatt változhat!

 

Az ajánlatban szereplő készletek elérhetősége limitált, az árak változtatásának jogát fenntartjuk. A jelen promócióban biztosított kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel nem összevonhatók.

 

A “Több termék, nagyobb kedvezmény” 15% kedvezménye csak a “Több termék, nagyobb kedvezmény” blokkban felsorolt termékekre vonatkozik. Amennyiben a vásárló a jogszabály által biztosított 14 napos elállási jogát gyakorolja, részben, vagy egészben elveszti a jogát a kedvezményre. Ennek következtében az általa visszaküldött készülék vagy készülékek árának jóváírásakor, a másik készülékre vagy készülékekre adott kedvezmény összege levonásra kerül a jóváírásból a visszaküldést követően megmaradó darabszámok függvényében, amennyiben továbbra is jogosult a kedvezményre.

Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel ajánlat futamideje: 4 hónap
Az LG Webáruház által kínált hitel THM értéke: 0,0%

HITELAJÁNLATUNK

 

Áruhitel referencia THM: 0,0%, (2 000 000 Ft hitelösszeg és 4 hónap futamidő esetén.)

A referencia THM a teljes hiteldíj mutató meghatározásáról, számításáról és közzétételéről szóló 83/2010. (lll.25.) Korm. rendelet 9. § (1) bekezdésétől eltérően, a hiteltípusra elérhető, megjelölt hitelösszeg és futamidő figyelembevételével került meghatározásra.


Fix, éves ügyleti kamat: 0%. Kezelési díj: 0 Ft. Futamidő: 4 hónap.
Az igényelhető hitelösszeg: 25 000 Ft-tól 2 000 000 Ft-ig terjedhet.
Önrész: 0 Ft.

 

 

A Search Engine Business Hungary Kft. a Magyar Cofidis Bank Zrt. (Bank) hitelközvetítője, a Bank a hitelbírálathoz szükséges További részletek a Bank Általános Üzletszabályzatában, az általános szerződési feltételekben és a vonatkozó hirdetményekben, amelyeket a https://www.cofidisbank.hu/segedlet/dokumentumok oldalon tekinthet meg, illetve tölthet le.

Érvényes: 2025.02.24. napjától visszavonásig, a webáruházban megjelölt termékekre.

A 0% THM Cofidis hitel bővebb részletei és feltételei