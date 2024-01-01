Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Egy hűtőszekrény, egy mosógép és egy mosogatógép a képen

LG termékek magasfokú energiahatékonyság besorolással

Útmutató az LG nagy hatékonyságú háztartási elektronikai eszközeinek új energiahatékonysági besorolásához

Az új A – G skálájú energiacímkék áttekintése

Az új A – G skálájú energiacímkék áttekintése

Egyre több és több termék érte el az A+, A++, A+++ besorolást az előző energia skálán, így a leglényegesebb változás, hogy visszatér egy egyszerűbb A - G skála szerinti besorolás.
Az új A – G skálájú energiacímkék 2021. március 1-től léptek hatályba az EU és az EGT országaiban, hogy a hűtőszekrények, mosógépek, mosó-szárítógépek, mosogatógépek és minden kijelzővel rendelkező termék esetén - beleértve a televíziókat, monitorokat és médiafalakat -, fontos információkat nyújtsanak a fogyasztók számára az adott termék energiahatékonyságáról és teljesítményéről.
Az izzók és lámpák esetén az új energiabesorolások szeptember 1-től várhatók, további termékek esetén pedig a következő években számíthatunk a változásokra.
Az Európai Unió tagállamain kívüli országok (pl. Norvégia, Svájc) is át fogják várhatóan venni az új A – G skála szerinti energiabesorolásokat.
Tudjon meg többet az új energiacímkékkel kapcsolatos változásokról!

A régi és az új energiacímkék közötti különbségek

A legfontosabb változás, hogy visszatér az egyszerűbb A-tól G-ig terjedő skála. Számos új elem található meg a címkéken, többek között egy QR-kód, amely egy Európai Uniós adatbázisra mutat, ahol a fogyasztók még több információt tudhatnak meg a termékekről. Március 1-től ugyanis számos új, a környezettudatos terméktervezéssel kapcsolatos szabály lépett hatályba.
Forrás: https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/IP_21_818

Egy hűtőszekrény régi energiacímkéje (a kép bal oldalán) és új energiacímkéje (a kép jobb oldalán)

Az új energiacímke a hűtőszekrények esetén

Olvassa el a rövid összefoglalót az új energiacímkék tartalmáról:
● A QR-kód további információkat nyújt az adott modellel kapcsolatban
● Az előző besorolás alapján ez a hűtőszekrény A+++ osztályba tartozott, az új besorolással pedig az A osztályba kerül.
● Az éves energiafogyasztás számítási módszere finomítva lett.
● Az űrtartalom literben (l) kerül feltüntetésre.
● A zajszintet decibelben (dB) mérik és azt négy osztályba sorolják.

*A két fenti kép a régi energiacímke (a kép bal oldalán) és az új energiacímke (a kép jobb oldalán) összehasonlítására szolgál.
*A bemutatott címke szemléltető példa egy hűtőszekrény energiacímkéje esetén.
*Az energiabesorolás skálája a régi verzióban A+++-tól D-ig, míg az ú címkén A-tól G-ig terjed.

Egy mosógép régi energiacímkéje (a kép bal oldalán) és új energiacímkéje (a kép jobb oldalán)

Az új energiacímke a mosógépek esetén

Az új energiacímke a következőket tartalmazza:
● QR-kód
● Energiahatékonysági osztály A-tól G-ig terjedő skálán
● Súlyozott energiafelhasználás "Eco 40-60" programon (kwh/100 ciklus)
● Névleges kapacitás "Eco 40–60" program esetén (kg)
● Az "Eco 40-60" program időtartama teljes mosási kapacitással (óra:perc)
● Súlyozott vízfogyasztás "Eco 40-60" program esetén (liter/ciklus)
● Centrifugálási hatékonyság A - G skálán
● Akusztikus zajkibocsátás "Eco 40-60" program mosási ciklusának centrifugálási szakaszában 1pW-ra vonatkoztatott dB(A)-ban és A - D skálán jelölve.

*A két fenti kép a régi energiacímke (a kép bal oldalán) és az új energiacímke (a kép jobb oldalán) összehasonlítására szolgál.
*A bemutatott címke szemléltető példa egy mosógép energiacímkéje esetén.
*Az energiabesorolás skálája a régi verzióban A+++-tól D-ig, míg az ú címkén A-tól G-ig terjed.

Egy mosó-szárítógép régi energiacímkéje (a kép bal oldalán) és új energiacímkéje (a kép jobb oldalán)

Az új energiacímke a mosó-szárítógépek esetén

Az új energiacímke a következőket tartalmazza:
● QR-kód
● Energiahatékonysági osztály a teljes program esetén (mosás és szárítás) és energiahatékonysági osztály csak mosási program esetén
● Súlyozott energiafelhasználás teljes program esetén (mosás és szárítás) kWh/100 ciklus és Súlyozott energiafelhasználás csak mosás esetén kWh/100 ciklus
● Névleges kapacitás kg-ban kifejezve a teljes program (mosás és szárítás) esetén és névleges kapacitás kg-ban a mosási program esetén
● Súlyozott vízfogyasztás teljes program (mosás és szárítás) esetén (liter/ciklus) és súlyozott vízfogyasztás mosási program esetén (liter/ciklus)
● A teljes mosási és szárítási ciklus időtartama névleges kapacitással (óra:perc) és a mosási program időtartama névleges kapacitással (óra:perc)
● Centrifugálási hatékonyság A - G skálán
● Akusztikus zajkibocsátás "Eco 40-60" program mosási ciklusának centrifugálási szakaszában 1pW-ra vonatkoztatott dB(A)-ban és A - D skálán jelölve.

*A két fenti kép a régi energiacímke (a kép bal oldalán) és az új energiacímke (a kép jobb oldalán) összehasonlítására szolgál.
*A bemutatott címke szemléltető példa egy mosó-szárítógép energiacímkéje esetén.

Egy mosogatógép régi energiacímkéje (a kép bal oldalán) és új energiacímkéje (a kép jobb oldalán)

Az új energiacímke a mosogatógépek esetén

Az új energiacímke a következőket tartalmazza:
● QR-kód
● Energiahatékonysági osztály A-tól G-ig terjedő skálán
● Az energiahatékonysági mutató (EEI) képlete az éves fogyasztásról (kWh/év) az egyszeri fogyasztásra változott (kWh/100 program)
● A mosogatási protokoll immár figyelembe veszi az étkészletek típusait, a szennyeződések mértékét, stb.
● A vízfogyasztás jelölése éves vízfogyasztásról (l/év) egyszeri vízfogyasztásra változott (l/program)
● Megjelenik a mosogatási idő, azonban a szárítási teljesítmény jelzése már nem szerepel a címkén.
● A zajszint esetén a zajszint mértéke (XX dBA) helyett, a zajszint osztályát jelölik A - D skálán.

*A két fenti kép a régi energiacímke (a kép bal oldalán) és az új energiacímke (a kép jobb oldalán) összehasonlítására szolgál.
*A bemutatott címke szemléltető példa egy mosogatógép energiacímkéje esetén.
*Az energiabesorolás skálája a régi verzióban A+++-tól D-ig, míg az új címkén A-tól G-ig terjed.

