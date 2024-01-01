We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
±0,5 ºC = MINŐSÉG x FRISSESSÉG
Őrizze meg az ételek frissességét hosszabb ideig
Az LG Inverter lineáris kompresszora hosszabb ideig képes az ételek frisseségét megőrízni azáltal, hogy a hőmérséklet-ingadozást ±0,5 ºC tartományon belül tartja. Így minden nap friss összetevőkből készítheti el az ételeket családja számára.