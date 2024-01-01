Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Őrizze meg az ételek frissességét hosszabb ideig1

±0,5 ºC = MINŐSÉG x FRISSESSÉG

Őrizze meg az ételek frissességét hosszabb ideig

Az LG Inverter lineáris kompresszora hosszabb ideig képes az ételek frisseségét megőrízni azáltal, hogy a hőmérséklet-ingadozást ±0,5 ºC tartományon belül tartja. Így minden nap friss összetevőkből készítheti el az ételeket családja számára.

*Az LGE B606S és B607S típusoknál jelentkező hőmérséklet-ingadozást összehasonlító, az LG belső vizsgálati módszereit alkalmazó UL-teszt alapján.

Mossa ruháit kevesebb energia felhasználásával1

67 Wh = MOSÁS x
ENERGIAMEGTAKARÍTÁS*

Mossa ruháit kevesebb energia felhasználásával

A Smart Inverter mindössze 67 Wh energiát használ fel mosás közben, így Ön egyszerre gondoskodhat a tiszta ruhákról családja számára, mialatt az áramszámlát is csökkentheti.

*Tesztelte a VDE 2017 áprilisában az LG T2515VSAL és az LG WF-T1480TD terméken, normál programmal, 7,5 kg betöltött ruhával.
**Egy fél ing kivasalásához: Egy 1200 Wh-s vasaló 3 perc alatt használ fel 67 Wh energiát.
***A 4 perces hajszárításhoz: Egy 1000 Wh-s hajszárító 4 perc alatt használ fel 67 Wh energiát.

Hűvös levegő hatékonyabb módon1

70% = HŰTÉS x HATÉKONYSÁG

Hűvös levegő hatékonyabb módon

Az LG Dual Inverter Compressor az energiahasználatot akár 70%-kal is csökkenti, miközben 40%-kal gyorsabban hűti le a levegőt. Mostantól családja bármikor élvezheti a hűs levegőt, kevesebb energia felhasználása mellett.

*Az LG belső tesztmódszereinek felhasználásával a TUV Rhineland által hitelesített érték az US-W242Kxy0 és a TS-H2465DAO termékek hatékonyságának összehasonlítása során.
**A műszaki adatok típusonként eltérhetnek. A kísérleti körülmények függvényében.

Melegítse ételeit kívül-belül egyenletesen1

3 ºC = FŐZÉS X ÍZLETES ÉTELEK

Melegítse ételeit kívül-belül egyenletesen

Az LG Smart Inverter technológiájával az ételek főzés közben egyenletesen melegednek kívül és belül egyaránt. Az ételek különböző részein a hőmérséklet különbség kevesebb, mint 3 °C a precíz hőmérséklet-szabályozásnak köszönhetően. Mostantól családja mindennap élvezheti a kiváló minőségű ételeket.

*Tesztelte az Intertek az LG közepes méretű MS32XX (NeoChef™) készülékén, 200 ml tejjel.

Ismerje meg az LG Inverteres termékeit

Ismerje meg az LG Inverteres termékeit1

Hűtőszekrények

Ismerje meg az LG Inverteres termékeit2

Mosógépek

Ismerje meg az LG Inverteres termékeit3

Szárítógépek

Ismerje meg az LG Inverteres termékeit4

Légkondicionáló berendezések

Ismerje meg az LG Inverteres termékeit5

Mikrohullámú sütők