32”-os 16:9 képarányú Smart Monitor webOS platformmal
32”-os 16:9 képarányú Smart Monitor webOS platformmal

32”-os 16:9 képarányú Smart Monitor webOS platformmal

32SR50F-W
Fő tulajdonságok

  • 31,5 colos Full HD (1920x1080) IPS kijelző
  • Vékony és lapos stílusú állvány
  • webOS Smart Monitor
  • ThinQ Otthoni irányítópult
  • Magic Remote távirányító támogatás
  • AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
LG MyView Smart Monitor – Saját térben, saját képernyővel.

A saját térben,
saját képernyővel

Magával ragadó élmény személyes képernyővel a saját térben.
Felnagyítja a kis dolgokat és közel hozza a távoliakat - egyszerű csatlakozás és navigáció.

*2024-től az „LG SMART Monitor” az „LG MyView Smart Monitor” márkanevet kapta. A vásárlás időpontjától függően ugyanaz a modell a dobozon és a kézikönyvben LG SMART Monitor címkével szerepelhet.

Dolgozzon okosabban, játsszon jobban!

Okos monitorunkat úgy terveztük, hogy otthoni munkavégzésre és szórakozásra is egyaránt alkalmas legyen. Kedvenc tartalmait egyszerűen nézheti a különböző streaming-alkalmazásokkal, és pillanatok alatt létrehozhat otthoni irodai környezetet egy csatlakoztatott PC-vel vagy anélkül.
LG Smart Monitor.

Válasszon ízlése szerint a webOS 23 segítségével.

Válasszon ízlése szerint a webOS 23 segítségével

Dolgozzon számítógép nélkül

Dolgozzon számítógép nélkül

Tükrözés az eszközeiről.

Tükrözés az eszközeiről

Full HD IPS képernyő

Full HD IPS képernyő

Vezérlés a ThinQ segítségével.

Vezérlés a ThinQ segítségével

webOS 23 új Kezdőképernyő

Személyre szabott felfedezések várják

A webOS 23-ba beépített streaming szolgáltatásokkal, mint például a Netflix, a Prime Video, a Disney+, a YouTube és az Apple TV számos tartalmat fedezhet fel. Emellett személyre szabott tartalom és zene ajánlásokat kaphat, és élvezheti az olyan beépített alkalmazásokat, mint a Music és a Sports.

webOS 23 új Kezdőképernyő.

Új felhasználói felületek

Keressen gyorsan. Merüljön bele.

Könnyedén kezelheti az alkalmazásokat és a szolgáltatási kártyákat az új webOS 23 segítségével. Emellett gyorsan hozzáférhet a legutóbbi alkalmazásokhoz és ellenőrizheti az értesítéseket.

Otthoni iroda

Otthoni munkavégzésre kész

Számítógép és felhőben lévő számítógép távoli elérése, valamint több otthoni irodai szolgáltatás használata számítógép nélkül.​

Zenehallgatás

Az Ön ízlése szerint válogatva

Élvezze a zenét zavartalanul a 2 db 5 W-os sztereó hangszóróval. Könnyen kereshet zenét, és gyorsan elérheti a legutóbb játszott dalokat. Emellett népszerű dalokat is ajánl a preferenciái alapján.

Sport

Kövesse kedvenc csapatait

Támogassa csapatát a személyre szabott szolgáltatással. A profilja alapján megmutatja a kedvenc csapata legfrissebb híreit.

AI concierge

Figyel az Ön ízlésére

A Magic Remote gomb megnyomásával előhívhatja személyes AI concierge portását, és a preferenciái alapján bármikor kaphat kulcsszavakra vonatkozó ajánlásokat.

ThinQ Otthoni irányítópult

Könnyedén vezérelheti készülékeit

A ThinQ Otthoni irányítópult kényelmesebbé teszi az életet. Egy képernyőn, könnyedén ellenőrizheti és kezelheti háztartási készülékeinek állapotát a távirányítóval.

Használja telefonját távirányítóként

A ThinQ alkalmazással olyan kulcsfontosságú távirányító funkciókat használhat, mint a be- és kikapcsolás, a csatornák váltása és a tartalomkeresés.

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Tükrözés közvetlenül az eszközeiről

Okos eszközéről könnyedén oszthat meg tartalmakat a monitoron az AirPlay 2* (Apple eszköz esetén) vagy a Screen Share** (Android eszköz esetén) segítségével. A gazdag hangzást Bluetooth párosítással is élvezheti.

Full HD IPS képernyő

Ragyogó színek, éles kép

A 31,5"-os Full HD (1920 x 1080) kijelzőn a színpontosságnak, a vizuális kontrasztnak és az élességnek köszönhetően nagyszerű képminőséget élvezhet. Az IPS-panel lehetővé teszi továbbá, hogy 178 fokos széles látószöget élvezhessen.

Egyszerű kialakítás

Stílusos, helytakarékos kialakítás

A 4 oldalú, keret nélküli kialakítás és az állvány karcsú, lapos formája beleolvad irodájába vagy otthonába, és minimális helyet foglal. A kényelmes döntési beállítás révén pedig ideális látószöget biztosít.

Stílusos és helytakarékos kialakítás.

Több port

Többféle interfész

Okos monitorunk két USB- és két HDMI-porttal rendelkezik, amelyek kompatibilisek különböző eszközökkel a zökkenőmentes megjelenítés érdekében.

Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

  • Képernyőméret [hüvelyk]

    31.5

  • Felbontás

    1920x1080

  • Paneltípus

    IPS

  • Képarány

    16:9

  • Színskála (tip.)

    sRGB 99%

  • Fényerő (tip.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Ívelt

    NEM

  • Válaszidő

    8ms (Tip.)

  • A kijelző pozíciójának beállítása

    Dönthetőség

Összes adat

ÁLTALÁNOS

  • Képernyőméret [hüvelyk]

    31.5

  • Képarány

    16:9

  • Paneltípus

    IPS

  • Felületkezelés

    Low Haze Type

  • Válaszidő

    8ms (Tip.)

  • Felbontás

    1920x1080

  • Képpontosztás [mm]

    0.363 x 0.363

  • Színmélység (színek száma)

    16.7M

  • Láthatósági szög (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Fényerő (tip.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Kontrasztarány (tip.)

    1200:1

  • Színskála (tip.)

    sRGB 99%

  • Ívelt

    NEM

  • Fényerő (min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Color Bit

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Képernyőméret [cm]

    80

CSATLAKOZTATHATÓSÁG

  • Audio bemenet

    NEM

  • D-Sub

    NEM

  • DVI-D

    NEM

  • Komponens (felbontás)

    NEM

  • Kompozit (felbontás)

    NEM

  • HDMI

    2 db

  • Daisy Chain

    NEM

  • DisplayPort

    NEM

  • DP verzió

    NEM

  • D-Sub (max. felbontás / Hz)

    NEM

  • DVI (max. felbontás / Hz)

    NEM

  • Thunderbolt

    NEM

  • USB-C

    NEM

  • Fejhallgató kimenet

    NEM

  • Mikrofon bemenet

    NEM

  • S-Video

    NEM

  • Thunderbolt (adatátvitel)

    NEM

  • Thunderbolt (max. felbontás / Hz)

    NEM

  • Thunderbolt (tápellátás)

    NEM

  • USB Downstream Port

    IGEN (USB-A, 2 db)

  • USB Upstream Port

    NEM

  • USB-C (adatátvitel)

    NEM

  • USB-C (max. felbontás / Hz)

    NEM

  • USB-C (tápellátás)

    NEM

SPECIÁLIS TULAJDONSÁGOK

  • HDR 10

    IGEN

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NEM

  • Automatikus fényerő

    Automatikus fényerő

  • Smart Energy Saving

    IGEN

  • PIP

    NEM

  • PBP

    NEM

  • Villódzásmentes kép

    IGEN

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NEM

  • Olvasó mód

    NEM

  • VRR

    NEM

  • Dolby Vision™

    NEM

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NEM

  • Kamera

    NEM

MECHANIKA

  • A kijelző pozíciójának beállítása

    Dönthetőség

  • Keret nélküli kialakítás

    Normál kialakítás

  • Falra rögzíthetőség [mm]

    100x100

  • OneClick talp

    NEM

HANG

  • Dolby Atmos

    NEM

  • DTS Headphone:X

    NEM

  • Maxx Audio

    NEM

  • Rich Bass

    NEM

  • Hangszóró

    5W x2

MÉRET/SÚLY

  • Méret - doboz (Szé x Ma x Mé) [mm]

    892 X 131 X 517

  • Méret - talppal (Szé x Ma x Mé) [mm]

    731.8 X 521.2 X 209.9

  • Méret - talp nélkül (Szé x Ma x Mé) [mm]

    731.8 X 440.5 X 45.0

  • Súly - doboz [kg]

    9

  • Súly - talppal [kg]

    6.6

  • Súly - talp nélkül [kg]

    5.4

INFORMÁCIÓ

  • Termék neve

    Okos monitor (FHD)

  • Év

    2023

TÁPELLÁTÁS

  • Energiafogyasztás (alvó üzemmód)

    0.5

  • Energiafogyasztás (DC ki)

    0.5

  • AC bemenet

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Típus

    Külső tápegység (adapter)

  • DC kimenet

    19V 2.53A

  • Energiafogyasztás (bekapcsolt üzemmódban)

    30W

TARTOZÉKOK

  • Adapter

    IGEN

  • Kalibrációs jelentés (papír)

    NEM

  • Display Port

    NEM

  • DVI-D

    NEM

  • DVI-D (szín/hosszúság)

    NEM

  • D-Sub

    NEM

  • HDMI

    IGEN

  • HDMI (szín/hosszúság)

    Fehér / 1,5m

  • Tápkábel

    IGEN (országonként eltérő)

  • Távkapcsoló

    IGEN (White Slim)

  • Thunderbolt

    NEM

  • USB A to B

    NEM

TANÚSÍTVÁNYOK

  • CE

    IGEN

  • KC (a Koreai Köztársaság esetében)

    IGEN

MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

