34"-os UltraGear™ 21:9 képarányú QHD, ívelt gaming monitor 240 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel
34GS95QE_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

Jellemzők

Galéria

Műszaki adatok

Vélemények

Hol kapható?

Támogatás

  • Hétvégi villámakció, csak hétfő délig!

34"-os UltraGear™ 21:9 képarányú QHD, ívelt gaming monitor 240 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel

34GS95QE_EU new Erp label.pdf
Energiaosztály : HU
Termékinformációs adatlap

34"-os UltraGear™ 21:9 képarányú QHD, ívelt gaming monitor 240 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel

34GS95QE-B
  • elölnézet
  LG 34"-os UltraGear™ 21:9 képarányú QHD, ívelt gaming monitor 240 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel, 34GS95QE-B
  • LG 34”-os UltraGear™ 21:9 képarányú QHD, ívelt gaming monitor 240 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel, 34GS95QE-B
  • LG 34”-os UltraGear™ 21:9 képarányú QHD, ívelt gaming monitor 240 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel, 34GS95QE-B
  • LG 34”-os UltraGear™ 21:9 képarányú QHD, ívelt gaming monitor 240 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel, 34GS95QE-B
  • LG 34”-os UltraGear™ 21:9 képarányú QHD, ívelt gaming monitor 240 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel, 34GS95QE-B
  • LG 34”-os UltraGear™ 21:9 képarányú QHD, ívelt gaming monitor 240 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel, 34GS95QE-B
  • LG 34”-os UltraGear™ 21:9 képarányú QHD, ívelt gaming monitor 240 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel, 34GS95QE-B
  • LG 34”-os UltraGear™ 21:9 képarányú QHD, ívelt gaming monitor 240 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel, 34GS95QE-B
  • LG 34”-os UltraGear™ 21:9 képarányú QHD, ívelt gaming monitor 240 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel, 34GS95QE-B
  • LG 34”-os UltraGear™ 21:9 képarányú QHD, ívelt gaming monitor 240 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel, 34GS95QE-B
  • LG 34”-os UltraGear™ 21:9 képarányú QHD, ívelt gaming monitor 240 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel, 34GS95QE-B
  • LG 34”-os UltraGear™ 21:9 képarányú QHD, ívelt gaming monitor 240 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel, 34GS95QE-B
  • LG 34”-os UltraGear™ 21:9 képarányú QHD, ívelt gaming monitor 240 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel, 34GS95QE-B
Fő tulajdonságok

  • 34”-os Ultra-WQHD (3440 x 1440) 21:9 800R ívelt OLED
  • OLED 240 Hz-es képfrissítési sebességgel
  • 0,03 ms-os (GtG) válaszidő
  • DisplayHDR True Black 400 / 1.5M:1 kontrasztarány
  • Unity Hexagon kialakítás
  • VESA certified AdaptiveSync / NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro / VESA ClearMR
Több
iF FORMATERVEZÉSI DÍJ 2024

iF FORMATERVEZÉSI DÍJ

Gaming monitor

Keep family favorite front and center and get more usable space appliances

UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor.

Játékra született

Legyél Te a játék középpontja!

A vadonatúj 800R ívelt monitor körülvesz téged és kitölti a világodat.

Kijelző

34”-os Ultra-WQHD ívelt OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
Tükröződésmentesség és alacsony fényvisszaverődés

Sebesség

240 Hz-es képfrissítés
0,03 ms-os (GtG) válaszidő
240 Hz DisplayPorttal és HDMI-vel

Technológia

VESA ClearMR
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

A 800r sugarú ívelt készüléktest felülnézete.

Az ösztönös ív

Tapasztald meg a gaming ösztönöket felébresztő ívelt monitort, amely a játékélményt a képernyőtől való távolsággal és az emberi szem természetes látásának figyelembe vételével teszi teljessé!

Az íróasztalnál ülve a képernyő középpontjává válsz. Az eredeti képet egyenletes fényerővel és élénkséggel, torzítás nélkül adja vissza a monitor. Legyél a 800R ív középpontjában, és fedezd fel a teljes játékuniverzumot!

34"-os 21:9 Ultra-WQHD

Fedezd fel a panorámás játékélményt!

A 34"-os 21:9 Ultra-WQHD képernyő 34%-kal szélesebb látószöget biztosít, mint egy hagyományos 16:9-es képernyő. Tapasztald meg a lenyűgöző játékélményt!

Fényesebb OLED

Ragyogás a
csodálatos játékélményhez

A ragyogó OLED kijelző a színeket az élénkség új szintjére emeli. A 275 nites standard fényerővel és 1300 nites csúcsfényerővel ez a monitor fényes és élénk képet nyújt, így soha nem kell sötétben játszanod.

Fényes OLED panel.

Micro Lens Array+

Az OLED evolúciója

UltraGear™ OLED készülékünk Micro Lens Array technológiával rendelkezik, amely 37,5%-kal nagyobb fényerőt (SDR) nyújt az MLA-hoz képest.

DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%

A színek robbanása

A VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 minden jelenetet, legyen az világos vagy sötét, élethű részletekkel elevenít meg az 1,5M kontrasztarány és DCI-P3 98,5% (tipikus) segítségével.

Gyors beállítások a fényesebb OLED-hez

[1. opció] Kapcsolja ki a Smart Energy Saving (Intelligens energiatakarékosság) üzemmódot.

Gyors beállítások a fényesebb OLED-hez

[2. opció] Állítsa a játékmódot Gamer 1-re.

    Gyors beállítások a fényesebb OLED-hez

    [3. opció] Állítsa a fényerőt 100-ra.

      Gyors beállítások a fényesebb OLED-hez

      [4. opció] Állítsa a csúcsfényerőt magasra (High).

        A SMART ENERGY SAVING grafikus felhasználói felületének (GUI) beállítási képe.
        Gamer mód grafikus felhasználói felületének (GUI) beállítási képe.
        A fényerő grafikus felhasználói felületének (GUI) beállítási képe.
        A csúcsfényerő grafikus felhasználói felületének (GUI) beállítási képe.
        A SMART ENERGY SAVING grafikus felhasználói felületének (GUI) beállítási képe.
        Gamer mód grafikus felhasználói felületének (GUI) beállítási képe.
        A fényerő grafikus felhasználói felületének (GUI) beállítási képe.
        A csúcsfényerő grafikus felhasználói felületének (GUI) beállítási képe.
        A SMART ENERGY SAVING grafikus felhasználói felületének (GUI) beállítási képe.

        Gyors beállítások a fényesebb OLED-hez

        [1. opció] Kapcsolja ki a Smart Energy Saving (Intelligens energiatakarékosság) üzemmódot.

        Gamer mód grafikus felhasználói felületének (GUI) beállítási képe.

        Gyors beállítások a fényesebb OLED-hez

        [2. opció] Állítsa a játékmódot Gamer 1-re.

          A fényerő grafikus felhasználói felületének (GUI) beállítási képe.

          Gyors beállítások a fényesebb OLED-hez

          [3. opció] Állítsa a fényerőt 100-ra.

            A csúcsfényerő grafikus felhasználói felületének (GUI) beállítási képe.

            Gyors beállítások a fényesebb OLED-hez

            [4. opció] Állítsa a csúcsfényerőt magasra (High).

              OLED kijelző 240 Hz-el

              Villámgyors mozgás

              Az LG új UltraGear™ monitora a 240 Hz-es képfrissítésével ultragyors sebességet biztosít a következő képkocka megjelenítéséhez, így a kép egyenletes. A játékosok gyorsan reagálhatnak az eseményekre, könnyen elkaphatják az ellenfeleket és egyszerűen célba vehetik a célpontokat.

              OLED kijelző 240 Hz-el és 0,03 ms-os (GtG) válaszidővel.

              Rendkívül gyors
              0,03 ms-os (GtG) válaszidő

              A 0,03 ms-os (GtG) válaszidővel, a fordított szellemképesedés csökkentésével és a részletek éles megjelenítésének elősegítésével a játékot simább mozgás és magával ragadó folyamatosság mellett élvezheted.

              Játékosközpontú kialakítás

              Teljesen új design a stílusodhoz igazítva

              Az UltraGear új arculatának bemutatkozása a Unity Hexagon kialakítással. Alakítsd ki a saját játékszobádat az áramvonalas, egyedi dizájnnal. Könnyen elhelyezhető L állványa a lehető legkisebb helyet foglalja el az íróasztalon, így minimálisra csökkentheted a holtteret.

              Új unity hexagon dizájn L állvánnyal.

              A termék képe bekapcsolt hátsó világítással.

              A termék képe oldalról.

              Állítható elforgatás ikon.

              Elfordítható

              Állítható dőlésszög ikon.

              Dönthető

              Állítható magasság ikon.

              Magasságállítás

              4 oldalán lényegében keret nélküli kialakítás ikon.

              Keret nélküli kialakítás

              Folytonos játékélmény

              A folytonos játékélmény összehasonlítása - A bal oldali kép szakad, a jobb oldali kép pedig szakadásmentes.

              VESA certified AdaptiveSync

              A VESA AdaptiveSync kijelzőről tanúsítvány bizonyítja, hogy játékhoz készült, különösen magas képfrissítési sebességgel és alacsony késleltetéssel. Tapasztald meg a simább játékélményt, a szakadozásmentes képet és a remegéstől mentes videólejátszást!

              NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

              Ez a monitor az NVIDIA által tesztelt és hivatalosan hitelesített G-SYNC® kompatibilis, amely jó játékélményt nyújt, jelentősen csökkentett szakadással és remegéssel.

              AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

              A FreeSync™ Premium Pro technológiának köszönhetően a játékosok zökkenőmentes, gördülékeny mozgást tapasztalhatnak a nagy felbontású és gyors játékokban. Jelentősen csökkenti a szaggatott képernyő jelenséget.

              Élességet hoz a játékokhoz!

              Ez a monitor megkapta a VESA ClearMR 13000 tanúsítványt, így minden mozdulatot ugyanolyan tisztán láthatsz, mint az állóképeket, és hihetetlenül csökkentett mozgási homályosság mellett játszhatsz.
              Videó a zökkenőmentes játékélményről a VESA ClearMR logóval.

              Anti-glare és alacsony fényvisszaverődés

              Csak a játék látszódik

              Az Anti-glare és az alacsony tükröződés technológia jobb élményt biztosít a képernyő zavaró hatásainak csökkentésével, még kedvezőtlen fényviszonyok mellett is.

              Kényelmes a szemnek, mégis élénk

              Tartsd meg a ragyogó játék élményt, miközben az LG Live Color Low Blue Light technológiájának köszönhetően a szemeid is jól érezhetik magukat.

              A játékosok a DP 1.4 vagy HDMI 2.1 által támogatott 240 Hz frissítési frekvenciájú játékot élvezhetnek.

              DP 1.4 és HDMI 2.1

              Fokozd a játék teljesítményét OLED-kijelzővel!

              A monitor akár 240 Hz képfrissítési frekvenciára is képes DP és HDMI-vel, így a játékosok tökéletesen élvezhetik az Ultra-WQHD felbontást és a 240 Hz-et a DisplayPort vagy HDMI port használatával.

              PBP és PIP

              Játssz játékokkal, közben tegyél még többet!

              Ez a monitor akár két PBP és PIP funkciót is támogat, így a két bemenetről érkező tartalmakat egy képernyőn láthatod. Ez azt jelenti, hogy egy monitoron egyszerre több játékot vagy feladatot is futtathatsz.

              A megosztott képernyő egy laptopról és egy PC-ről.

              A 4 pólusú fejhallgató vezeték a monitorhoz csatlakozik.
              4 pólusú fejhallgató-kimenet

              Csatlakoztasd a lenyűgöző hanghatások érdekében

              Csatlakoztasd a fejhallgatót a 4 pólusú kimenethez, így csevegés közben is élvezheted a játékot. Emellett megtapasztalhatod a DTS Headphone:X által biztosított hangzás virtuális 3D hangélményét.

              *A fejhallgatót a csomag NEM tartalmazza. Azt külön kell beszerezni.

              GUI játékokhoz

              Díjnyertes grafikus felhasználói felület játékokhoz

              A játékosok az OnScreen Display és OnScreen Control funkciók segítségével könnyedén személyre szabhatják a monitor beállításait, az alapvető funkcióktól kezdve a parancsikonként használható „Felhasználó által beállított billentyű” megadásáig.

              Így óvhatod OLED készülékeidet!

              Az „OLED Screen Move” (amely rendszeres időközönként kissé elmozdítja a képet), a „Képernyőkímélő” és a „Képtisztítás” funkciók bekapcsolásával megakadályozható a szellemképesedés vagy a kijelző beégése.

              *Ez a funkció csak a csomagban található 4 irányú joy stick segítségével érhető el.

              Dynamic Action Sync

              A bemeneti késést csökkentő Dynamic Action Sync segítségével a játékosok valós időben érzékelhetik a kritikus pillanatokat, és gyorsan reagálhatnak.

              Feketestabilizátor

              A feketestabilizátor segít a játékosoknak felismerni a legsötétebb sarkokban leselkedő mesterlövészeket, és gyors eligazodást biztosít a villanó robbanások között.

              Célkereszt

              A pontosabb lövés érdekében a célkereszt rögzítve van a középpontban.

              FPS-számláló

              Minden képkocka számít. Akár szerkesztesz, játszol vagy filmet nézel, az FPS-számláló segítségével valós idejű adatokat kaphatsz.

              LG Calibration Studio szoftver.
              LG Calibration Studio

              Pontos színek újratöltve

              Az LG Calibration Studio hardveres kalibrációjának felhasználásával fejlett színminőséget tapasztalhat széles színspektrummal és színhűséggel.

              Nyomtatás

              Legfontosabb műszaki adatok

              • Képernyőméret [hüvelyk]

                34

              • Felbontás

                3440 x 1440

              • Paneltípus

                OLED

              • Képarány

                16:9

              • Színskála (tip.)

                DCI-P3 98,5%

              • Fényerő (tip.) [cd/m²]

                275

              • Ívelt

                800R

              • Képfrissítési sebesség (max.) [Hz]

                240

              • Válaszidő

                0.03ms (GTG)

              • A kijelző pozíciójának beállítása

                Dönthetőség / Magasságállítás / Forgathatóság

              Összes adat

              ÁLTALÁNOS

              • Képernyőméret [hüvelyk]

                34

              • Képarány

                16:9

              • Paneltípus

                OLED

              • Felületkezelés

                Anti-Glare, alacsony fényvisszaverődés

              • Válaszidő

                0.03ms (GTG)

              • Felbontás

                3440 x 1440

              • Képpontosztás [mm]

                0.231 × 0.231

              • Színmélység (színek száma)

                1.07B

              • Láthatósági szög (CR≥10)

                178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

              • Fényerő (tip.) [cd/m²]

                275

              • Kontrasztarány (tip.)

                1.5M:1

              • Színskála (tip.)

                DCI-P3 98,5%

              • Ívelt

                800R

              • Színskála (min.)

                DCI-P3 94%

              • Képfrissítési sebesség (max.) [Hz]

                240

              • Fényerő (min.) [cd/m²]

                250

              • Kontrasztarány (min.)

                1.2M:1

              • Color Bit

                10bit

              • Képernyőméret [cm]

                86.2

              CSATLAKOZTATHATÓSÁG

              • Audio bemenet

                NEM

              • D-Sub

                NEM

              • Beépített KVM

                NEM

              • DVI-D

                NEM

              • HDMI

                IGEN (2 db)

              • Daisy Chain

                NEM

              • DisplayPort

                IGEN (1 db)

              • DP verzió

                1.4 (DSC)

              • Thunderbolt

                NEM

              • USB-C

                NEM

              • Fejhallgató kimenet

                4 pólusú (Hang + Mikrofon)

              • LAN (RJ-45)

                NEM

              • Vonalkimenet

                NEM

              • Mikrofon bemenet

                NEM

              • SPDIF kimenet (optikai digitális hangkimenet)

                NEM

              • USB Downstream Port

                IGEN (2 db/ver3.0)

              • USB Upstream Port

                IGEN (1 db/ver3.0)

              • USB-C (adatátvitel)

                NEM

              • USB-C (max. felbontás / Hz)

                NEM

              • USB-C (tápellátás)

                NEM

              SPECIÁLIS TULAJDONSÁGOK

              • HDR 10

                IGEN

              • AMD FreeSync™

                FreeSync Premium Pro

              • Automatikus fényerő

                NEM

              • Color Weakness

                IGEN

              • Smart Energy Saving

                IGEN

              • Gyári színkalibráció

                IGEN

              • PIP

                IGEN

              • PBP

                2PBP

              • Villódzásmentes kép

                NEM

              • NVIDIA G-Sync™

                G-SYNC kompatibilis

              • Hardveres szinkalibráció

                Hardveres kalibráció kompatibilis

              • Dynamic Action Sync

                IGEN

              • Feketestabilizátor

                IGEN

              • Célkereszt funkció

                IGEN

              • Egyéb (funkciók)

                VESA DSC Tech, 4 irányú Joystick

              • Olvasó mód

                IGEN

              • FPS számláló

                IGEN

              • VRR

                IGEN

              • Super Resolution+

                NEM

              • Dolby Vision™

                NEM

              • VESA DisplayHDR™

                DisplayHDR True Black 400

              • Mini-LED technológia

                NEM

              • Nano IPS™ technológia

                NEM

              • Advanced True Wide Pol.

                NEM

              • Mozgási elmosódáscsökkentés

                NEM

              • OverClocking

                NEM

              • Felhasználó által beállított billentyű

                IGEN

              • Auto Input Switch

                IGEN

              • RGB LED világítás

                Unity Hexagon világítás

              • Kamera

                NEM

              • Mikrofon

                NEM

              • HDR hatás

                IGEN

              MECHANIKA

              • A kijelző pozíciójának beállítása

                Dönthetőség / Magasságállítás / Forgathatóság

              • Keret nélküli kialakítás

                4 oldalon keret nélküli kialakítás

              • Falra rögzíthetőség [mm]

                100 x 100 mm

              • OneClick talp

                IGEN

              HANG

              • Bluetooth kapcsolódás

                NEM

              • DTS Headphone:X

                IGEN

              • Maxx Audio

                NEM

              • Rich Bass

                NEM

              • Hangszóró

                NEM

              MÉRET/SÚLY

              • Méret - doboz (Szé x Ma x Mé) [mm]

                927 x 295 x 550

              • Méret - talppal (Szé x Ma x Mé) [mm]

                784.1 x 465.9 x 278.7

              • Méret - talp nélkül (Szé x Ma x Mé) [mm]

                784.1 x 358.3 x 167.1

              • Súly - doboz [kg]

                14

              • Súly - talppal [kg]

                9.3

              • Súly - talp nélkül [kg]

                5.9

              INFORMÁCIÓ

              • Termék neve

                UltraGear

              • Év

                2024

              TÁPELLÁTÁS

              • Energiafogyasztás (alvó üzemmód)

                Kevesebb mint 0,5W

              • Energiafogyasztás (DC ki)

                Kevesebb mint 0,3W

              • AC bemenet

                100-240V (50/60Hz)

              • Típus

                Külső tápegység (adapter)

              • DC kimenet

                19.5V, 10.8A

              • Energiafogyasztás (bekapcsolt üzemmódban)

                48W

              • Energiafogyasztás (bekapcsolt üzemmódban) (ErP)

                31W

              • Energiafogyasztás (bekapcsolt üzemmódban) (KR)

                49.5W

              TARTOZÉKOK

              • Adapter

                IGEN

              • Kalibrációs jelentés (papír)

                IGEN

              • Display Port

                IGEN

              • DVI-D

                NEM

              • D-Sub

                NEM

              • HDMI

                IGEN (ver 2.1)

              • HDMI (szín/hosszúság)

                Fekete / 1,8m

              • Egyéb (tartozék)

                Ajtó

              • Tápkábel

                IGEN

              • Távkapcsoló

                NEM

              • Thunderbolt

                NEM

              • USB A to B

                IGEN

              • USB-C

                NEM

              SZOFTVER KOMPATIBILITÁS

              • Kettős vezérlés

                IGEN

              • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

                IGEN

              • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

                IGEN

              TANÚSÍTVÁNYOK

              • UL (cUL)

                IGEN

              • CE

                IGEN

              • KC (a Koreai Köztársaság esetében)

                IGEN

              MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT

              TOVÁBBI MEGFELELŐSÉGI NYILATKOZAT
              The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
              A tartozékokra vonatkozó biztonsági információkat a termék biztonsági információi között találja, azokat külön nem bocsátjuk rendelkezésre.

