Monitorok akár 10% kedvezménnyel és ingyenes házhozszállítással az LG Webáruházban.

Újévi mínuszok!

 

Monitorok akár 10% kedvezménnyel
és ingyenes házhozszállítással
az LG Webáruházban.

Újévi mínuszok! Akár 10% kedvezmény a promócióban megjelölt monitorokra az LG Webáruház kínálatából.

Egy LG monitor okos választás munkához, tanuláshoz és játékhoz egyaránt.
Páratlan képminőségű és teljesítményű készülékeink kuponkedvezménnyel most igazán jó áron elérhetők az LG Webáruházban!

A kedvezményeken felül vegye igénybe ingyenes házhozszállítás szolgáltatásunkat, és egyenesen íróasztaláig repítjük a kiválasztott terméket.

A promóció időtartama:
2025. február 10.- 2025. február 21. 12 óráig

Kiemelt ajánlatok 10% kuponkedvezménnyel!

Kuponkód: monitor10

Monitorok

További ajánlataink 5% kuponkedvezménnyel

Kuponkód: monitor5

Monitorok

A fenti akciós ajánlataink kizárólag a fent felsorolt készülékekre az LG Webáruházban 2025. február 10. – 2025. február 21. 12 óráig, vagy a készlet erejéig történő vásárlások esetén vehetők igénybe!

A promócióban felsorolt árkedvezmény a feltüntetett árból automatikusan levonásra kerül a készülék kosárba helyezésekor!

Még több előny az LG Webáruházban

Az ajánlatban szereplő termékek köre a promóció ideje alatt változhat!

Az ajánlatban szereplő készletek elérhetősége limitált, az árak változtatásának jogát fenntartjuk. A jelen promócióban biztosított kedvezmények más kedvezményekkel nem összevonhatók.