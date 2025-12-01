About Cookies on This Site

Ruang tamu berkelas di apartemen penthouse. Pemandangan kota yang indah terlihat dari luar jendela. Seorang pria duduk di sofa sambil menonton acara di TV yang terpasang di dinding.

Apa acara TV gaya hidup terbaik untuk Anda?

Apa pun gaya hidup Anda, ada LG TV yang dibuat khusus untuk Anda. Dari menikmati konten berkualitas tinggi seperti sinema, olahraga, dan permainan hingga menemukan desain yang sempurna, temukan LG TV yang sesuai untuk Anda.

Bagaimana Anda mendapatkan pengalaman menonton olahraga terbaik?

Olahraga memiliki tempo yang cepat. Anda memerlukan TV yang menghasilkan gerakan halus tanpa blur, dengan layar besar yang dapat membawa Anda sepenuhnya ke dalam aksi, dan membuat Anda tetap mendapatkan informasi terkini tentang tim dan statistik favorit sehingga Anda tidak akan melewatkan satu hal pun.

Untuk menikmati aksi secara penuh, pilih LG TV

Perbandingan frame pertandingan bisbol secara berdampingan. Di satu sisi berlabel konvensional, terdapat banyak blur gerak di sekitar tongkat bisbol pemain dan bola bisbol. Di sisi lain berlabel LG OLED evo, aksi terekam sempurna tanpa blur gerak.

ClearMR disertifikasi oleh VESA

LG OLED evo memiliki layar VESA Certified ClearMR yang memastikan bahwa bahkan dalam adegan cepat, setiap gambar tetap jernih dan tajam tanpa piksel buram.⁴

Imersi total dalam skala besar

LG Ultra Big TV menawarkan tayangan mendalam dalam berbagai ukuran, hingga 100 inci.

Sebuah keluarga berkumpul di sekitar LG Ultra Big TV mereka sambil menyaksikan pertandingan sepak bola yang seru di layar besar.

Jangan lewatkan momen olahraga, dapatkan LG AI TV

Sports Portal

Siapkan beranda personalisasi untuk olahraga. Akses aplikasi streaming olahraga dan klip sorotan YouTube. Dengan pertandingan langsung, klasemen liga, dan pertandingan tim favorit Anda, semuanya dalam satu layar.² ⁵

Antarmuka pengguna (UI) halaman Sports Portal ditampilkan yang menunjukkan kepada Anda bagaimana pengguna dapat mendaftarkan tim mereka dan bagaimana konten diatur agar lebih nyaman bagi penggemar olahraga.

Sports Notification

Daftarkan tim favorit Anda dan terima Sports Notification agar Anda tetap mengetahui segala hal yang terjadi, mulai dari hasil pertandingan hingga cuplikan video permainan.

Maksimalkan keseruan multi layar melalui Multi View

Maksimalkan TV Anda dengan Multi View. Lakukan mirroring perangkat Anda melalui Google Cast dan AirPlay. Bagi layar Anda menjadi dua tampilan terpisah untuk hiburan multilayar yang lancar.⁶

Seseorang di ruang tamu memegang telepon genggamnya. Di telepon genggam tersebut terdapat ikon pemancar yang menunjukkan bahwa layar telepon genggam tersebut sedang melakukan mirroring di TV. Di TV tersebut terdapat pertandingan basket di sampingnya terdapat layar mirror, yang menunjukkan statistik pemain.

Temukan TV terbaik Anda untuk menonton olahraga

Bandingkan fitur-fitur secara mudah untuk memilih TV terbaik bagi Anda.¹ ³

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED G5 OLED C5 QNED85
Gambar produk LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Gambar produk LG OLED C5
OLED C5
Gambar produk LG QNED85
QNED85
DisplayLG OLED evoLG OLED evoLG QNED evo
UkuranHingga 97 inci (97, 83, 77, 65 inci)Hingga 83 inci (83, 77, 65 inci)Hingga 100 inci (100, 86, 75, 65 inci)
GerakanClearMR 10000, TruMotion ClearMR 9000, TruMotionTruMotion
Prosesor Prosesor AI alpha 11 Gen2Prosesor AI alpha 9 Gen8Prosesor AI alpha 8 Gen2
AI UpscalingAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4K
Sistem Operasi (OS)webOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, Sports NotificationwebOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, Sports NotificationwebOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, Sports Notification
Pelajari Selengkapnya

Tips Cerdas Memilih TV Anda

Berapa ukuran TV yang tepat untuk ruangan Anda? >

Seperti apa kualitas gambar TV yang bagus? >

Bagaimana AI TV menyempurnakan Smart TV? >

Jelajahi Semua Panduan Membeli TV >

¹Fitur dapat bervariasi berdasarkan model dan ukuran layar. Harap lihat masing-masing halaman produk untuk spesifikasi terperinci.

²Gambar layar simulasi.

³Dukungan untuk beberapa fitur dapat bervariasi berdasarkan wilayah dan negara.

⁴clearMR adalah program sertifikasi VESA untuk mengevaluasi performa buram gerakan pada layar.

Dukungan untuk fitur ini dapat bervariasi tergantung modelnya. ClearMR 10000: Tersertifikasi untuk LG OLED G5 (83, 77, 65, 55 inci).

ClearMR 9000: Bersertifikasi untuk LG OLED M5(83, 77, 65 inci), LG OLED G5(48 inci), LG OLED C5.

⁵Konten yang tersedia (termasuk saluran olahraga) dan aplikasi dapat bervariasi berdasarkan liga, negara, dan wilayah. Langganan terpisah diperlukan untuk setiap aplikasi olahraga dan layanan terkaitnya.

⁶Pengaturan gambar dan suara di kedua layar sama.

Apple, logo Apple, dan Apple TV, AirPlay dan HomeKit adalah merek dagang Apple Inc., yang terdaftar di AS dan negara-negara lainnya.

Kompatibel dengan AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Google Cast, dan mungkin bervariasi menurut wilayah, dan bahasa.