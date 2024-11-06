Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Preparati ora per il preordine

Ecco il nuovo proiettore lifestyle 4K

Goditi un’esperienza cinematografica di qualità ovunque con il nostro proiettore compatto ma pronto all’uso.

I preordini iniziano il 18 marzo su LG.com.

Clicca su “Avvisami” per ricevere la notifica quando inizia il preordine.

Esclusiva preordine: ottieni una speciale protezione in pelle per l’LG CineBeam Q.

Avvisami

Il proiettore CineBeam Q con protezione in pelle marrone.

*Si applicano termini e condizioni. Preordine: 18 marzo ~ 31 marzo

*Le immagini sono simulate per migliorare la comprensione delle funzionalità. Può differire dall’uso effettivo.

Design minimalista

L’essenza della semplicità

Il raffinato design minimalista di CineBeam Q si abbina perfettamente nel tuo ambiente,
fungendo da squisito oggetto di bellezza. Abbraccia la sua eleganza in vari punti.

Accompagnato da una maniglia, il CineBeam Q scorre lateralmente, restringendosi gradualmente. A sinistra emerge un libro più grande, a destra compaiono due vasi che ne evidenziano il design compatto.

4K fino a 120 pollici

Piccolo ma grandioso

Non farti ingannare dal design minimalista.
Il corpo compatto di CineBeam Q incorpora un impressionante schermo da 8,3 mega pixel a 120 pollici nella sua struttura compatta. Posizionalo dove vuoi e concediti un’esperienza da cinema.

*Le dimensioni dello schermo possono variare in base alla distanza di proiezione.

Schermo autoregolante e webOS

Basta posizionarlo e accenderlo

CineBeam Q autoallinea lo schermo e mette a fuoco mentre lo si posiziona.
Scopri i contenuti con webOS e i servizi di streaming integrati come Netflix,
Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube e Apple TV. Basta posizionarlo e accenderlo!

*È necessaria una connessione a Internet e un abbonamento ai servizi correlati. I servizi separati non vengono forniti e potrebbero richiedere il pagamento di un abbonamento (acquistabili separatamente).
*I servizi supportati possono variare a seconda del Paese.

Il cinema ovunque desideri

Goditi un’esperienza cinematografica di qualità ovunque con il nostro proiettore compatto pronto all’uso.

Immagine di una donna in piedi che tiene in mano la maniglia del Cinebeam Q.
Immagine del Cinebeam Q posizionato al centro del tavolo del soggiorno.
Immagine del Cinebeam Q posizionato al centro del tavolo da pranzo dell'isola della cucina, creando un'atmosfera cinematografica.
Immagine del Cinebeam Q appoggiato su un letto scuro, che proietta uno schermo blu dell'aurora.

