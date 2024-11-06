Salta al Contenuto Salta all’Accessibilità
Un’immagine di SoundBar LG con Serie OLED C

LG SoundBar SC9S

L’abbinata perfetta per la Serie LG OLED C

Vivi un suono più coinvolgente con un design senza soluzione di continuità

L’abbinata perfetta per la Serie LG OLED C Scopri di più

Perché una LG Soundbar?

Una prospettiva aerea dell’altoparlante dell’Up firing centrale della LG Soundbar.

LG Soundbar 

Scopri la cassa acustica di alto livello che
la LG TV merita

La LG TV e la LG Soundbar si trovano in una stanza nera e riproducono una performance musicale. Le goccioline bianche, che rappresentano le onde sonore, si muovono verso l’alto e in avanti rispetto alla soundbar.

Canale di UP-firing centrale 

I paesaggi sonori ti mettono al centro

La LG TV, la LG Soundbar, gli altoparlanti posteriori e il subwoofer si trovano nel soggiorno di un grattacielo e riproducono una performance musicale. Onde sonore bianche composte da gocce si proiettano dalla soundbar e dagli altoparlanti posteriori, avvolgendo il divano e lo spazio abitativo. Un subwoofer crea un effetto sonoro dal basso.

Suono surround 9.1.5ch

Suono ipnotico che ti avvolge

LG TV e Soundbar in salotto riproducono un concerto. Onde sonore come goccioline ondeggiano davanti alla soundbar, proiettate dalla TV e il subwoofer crea l’effetto sonoro.

WOW Orchestra

Duetta con l’audio della LG TV

LG XBOOM 360

Una donna che si rilassa grazie a LG XBOOM XO2T in compagnia del suo cane sul divano.

LG XBOOM 360 XO2T

Decora i tuoi spazi con suoni e luci

Riempi il tuo spazio con suoni e luci, puoi regolarli in base al tuo umore.

Un'immagine di XO2T per mostrare il suono a 360 gradi

Suono autentico a 360°

Suono equilibrato e potente

LG XBOOM 360 XO2T sul tavolo all’esterno.

Illuminazione emozionale a 360°

Vivi le emozioni con l’illuminazione a 360° personalizzabile

Immagine di XBOOM 360 XO2T per mostrare IP54

Resistente all’acqua e alla polvere (IP54)

Porta la musica Ovunque, in qualsiasi momento

LG XBOOM Go

Un’immagine di XG2T sulla roccia con le cascate.

LG XBOOM GO XG2T

Migliora le tue avventure quotidiane

Aggregati e vai. Immergiti nel suono potente grazie al nostro speaker compatto.

Immagine di XG2T sulla roccia con icone degli standard militari.

Standard militari

Resistenza di livello militare, robusto ovunque

Immagine di XG2T attaccato alla bicicletta.

Stringa regolabile

Fissa l’altoparlante, goditi il tempo trascorso all’aperto

Immagine di XBOOM Go per mostrare l'impermeabilità e la resistenza alla polvere IP67

IP67

Ama le avventure all’esterno

Scopri i dettagli del Audio LG

Ascolta la tua musica preferita mentre ti rilassi, ti alleni o prepari un buon piatto in cucina con gli impianti stereo LG. Gli impianti Hi-Fi di LG ti permettono di ascoltare i tuoi brani con una qualità audio superiore.

Consulta la gamma di Audio LG

